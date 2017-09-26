United Company RUSAL Plc: Continuing Connected Transactions Transportation Contracts

Regulatory News:
UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC (Paris:RUSAL) (Paris:RUAL)
(Incorporated
under the laws of Jersey with limited liability)
(Stock
Code: 486)
CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS
TRANSPORTATION CONTRACTS
Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 14 November
2017 and 29 December 2017 in relation to the Previously Disclosed
Transportation Contracts.
The Company announces that the member of the Group entered into
contracts with the associate of En+, pursuant to which the associate of
En+ agreed to provide transportation services to the member of the Group.
THE NEW TRANSPORTATION CONTRACTS
Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 14 November
2017 and 29 December 2017 in relation to the Previously Disclosed
Transportation Contracts.
The Company announces that the member of the Group entered into
contracts with the associate of En+, pursuant to which the associate of
En+ agreed to provide transportation services to the member of the Group
(the "New Transportation Contracts) with major terms set out
below:
|
|
|
Date of
contract
|
|
Customer
(member of
the Group)
|
|
Service
provider
(associate of
En+)
|
|
Transportation
services
|
|
Estimated
consideration
payable for
the year
ending 31
December
2018, 31
December
2019 or 31
December
2020
excluding
VAT
(USD)
|
|
Scheduled
termination
date
|
|
Payment terms
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
18 January
2018
|
|
Limited
Liability
Company
"Russian
Engineering
Company
(Sayanogorsk)
|
|
Limited
Liability
Company
"KraMZ-Auto
|
|
Passenger
vehicles
(LIAZ buses)
and cargo
transportation
(freight
transport)
|
|
2018: 334,775
(Note 1)
|
|
31 December
2018
|
|
Payment to be made in two
equal installations of 50%
of
the total amount, one
before the 15th of the
month
following the report
month, and the other before
the
30th of the month
following the report month
after the
receipt from
contractor of the original
copy of the
invoice for the
total amount of services
performed and
accepted by
the customer, on the basis
of performed works
acceptance
certificates
signed by the parties
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
18 January
2018
|
|
Limited
Liability
Company
"Russian
Engineering
Company
(Krasnoyarsk)
|
|
Limited
Liability
Company
"KraMZ-Auto
|
|
Passenger and
freight
automobiles,
hoisting and
road
cleaning
machines,
loading and
unloading
equipment,
tractors.
|
|
2018: 523,051
2019: 529,681
2020: 534,977
(Note 2)
|
|
31 December
2020
|
|
Payment to be made in two
equal installations of 50%
of
the total amount, one
before the 15th of the
month
following the report
month, and the other before
the
30th of the month
following the report month
after the
receipt from
contractor of the original
copy of the
invoice for the
total amount of services
performed and
accepted by
the customer, on the basis
of performed works
acceptance
certificates
signed by the parties
|
|
|
Total
estimated
consideration
payable for
the year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018: 857,826
2019: 529,681
2020: 534,977
|
|
|
|
Notes:
1. The basis of calculation is determined by the number of trips to
transfer passengers along routes established in advance, and the cost of
one fare. The number of trips is determined by the bus schedule (varies
from 42 to 105 trips, depending on the route). The cost of one trip is
approximately: 2018: from USD13.23 to USD44.11.
The basis of
calculation of freight transport is the price per unit of services
rendered, expressed in mash/hour depending on type and kind of equipment
during the reporting period (month). The estimated volume of supplies is
2018: 42,721 mash/hours.
2. The basis of calculation is determined by the demand schedules for
transportation services indicating vehicle types engaged, quantity of
vehicle-hours and vehicle-hour cost (ranging from USD4 to USD42
depending on vehicle type).
The consideration under the New Transportation Contracts is to be paid
in cash via bank transfer or bilateral clearing or by the offsetting of
reciprocal obligations.
THE ANNUAL AGGREGATE TRANSACTION AMOUNT
Pursuant to Rule 14A.81 of the Listing Rules, the continuing connected
transactions contemplated under the New Transportation Contracts and the
Previously Disclosed Transportation Contract should be aggregated for
the financial year ending 31 December 2018, as they were entered into by
members of the Group with the associates of En+, and the subject matter
of each contract relates to the provision of transportation services by
the associates of En+ to the Group.
The annual aggregate transaction amounts that are payable by the Group
to the associates of En+ under the New Transportation Contracts and the
Previously Disclosed Transportation Contract for the financial years
ending 31 December 2018, 31 December 2019 and 31 December 2020 are
estimated to be approximately USD19.819 million, USD15.211 million and
USD15.933 million respectively.
In accordance with the Companys procurement policies and using tools
such as the Companys procurement portal, the Company invited several
organizations to take part in the tender in relation to the required
transportation services. Regarding the contracts mentioned in the table
above, the Companys procurement managers, in line with the
best-in-class experience and know-how of the Companys procurement
policies, with approval from the Companys bidding committee chose the
contractor offering the best terms and conditions (the service provider
offered the lowest price, was able to provide all necessary inventory,
the service provider is conveniently located and was able to meet the
needs of the plant in full) and then entered into the contract with the
chosen service provider.
The contract price under the New Transportation Contracts has been
arrived at after arms length negotiation with reference to the market
price and on terms no less favourable than those prevailing in the
Russian market for transportation services of the same type and quality
and those offered by the associate of En+ to independent third parties.
The annual aggregate transaction amount is derived from the total
contract price under the New Transportation Contracts, which was based
on the need of transportation services by the Group for the relevant
year.
REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF THE TRANSACTIONS
The New Transportation Contracts were entered into for the purpose of
transporting goods, cargoes and/or passenger forwarding of the Group.
The Company considers that the transactions contemplated under the New
Transportation Contracts are for the benefit of the Company, as the
services provided are required in the production process of the Group
and the service provider offered a competitive price and is capable of
meeting the Groups transportation needs.
The Directors (including the independent non-executive Directors)
consider that the New Transportation Contracts are on normal commercial
terms which are fair and reasonable and the transactions contemplated
under the New Transportation Contracts are in the ordinary and usual
course of business of the Group and in the interests of the Company and
its shareholders as a whole.
None of the Directors has a material interest in the transactions
contemplated under the New Transportation Contracts, save for Mr.
Deripaska, Mr. Maxim Sokov, Ms. Olga Mashkovskaya, Ms. Gulzhan
Moldazhanova and Mr. Vladislav Soloviev (since 1 January 2018 when his
appointment as director of En+ was effective), who are directors of En+,
being the holding company of Limited Liability Company "KraMZ-Auto. Mr.
Deripaska is also indirectly interested in more than 50% of the issued
share capital of En+. Accordingly, Mr. Deripaska, Mr. Maxim Sokov, Ms.
Olga Mashkovskaya and Ms. Gulzhan Moldazhanova did not vote on the Board
resolution approving the New Transportation Contracts (except Mr.
Vladislav Soloviev as Mr. Vladislav Solovievs appointment as director
of En+ had not been effective at the time of the Board resolution).
LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS
Limited Liability Company "KraMZ-Auto is an indirect subsidiary of En+,
and is therefore an associate of En+ which is a substantial shareholder
of the Company. Accordingly, Limited Liability Company "KraMZ-Auto is a
connected person of the Company under the Listing Rules.
Accordingly, the transactions contemplated under the New Transportation
Contracts constitute continuing connected transactions of the Company.
The estimated annual aggregate transaction amount of the continuing
connected transactions under the New Transportation Contracts and the
Previously Disclosed Transportation Contract for each of the financial
years ending 31 December 2018, 31 December 2019 and 31 December 2020 is
more than 0.1% but less than 5% under the applicable percentage ratios.
Accordingly, pursuant to Rule 14A.76 of the Listing Rules, the
transactions contemplated under these contracts are only subject to the
announcement requirements set out in Rules 14A.35 and 14A.68, the annual
review requirements set out in Rules 14A.49, 14A.55 to 14A.59, 14A.71
and 14A.72 and the requirements set out in Rules 14A.34 and 14A.50 to
14A.54 of the Listing Rules. These transactions are exempt from the
circular and shareholders approval requirements under Chapter 14A of
the Listing Rules.
Details of the New Transportation Contracts will be included in the
relevant annual report and accounts of the Company in accordance with
Rule 14A.71 of the Listing Rules where appropriate.
PRINCIPAL BUSINESS ACTIVITIES
The Company is principally engaged in the production and sale of
aluminium, including alloys and value-added products, and alumina.
Limited Liability Company "KraMZ-Auto is principally engaged in the
provision of transportation services.
DEFINITIONS
In this announcement, the following expressions have the following
meanings, unless the context otherwise requires:
|
"associate(s)
|
|
|
|
has the same meaning ascribed thereto under the Listing
Rules.
|
|
|
|
|
|
"Board
|
|
|
|
the board of Directors.
|
|
|
|
|
|
"Company
|
|
|
|
United Company Rusal Plc, a limited liability
company
incorporated in Jersey, the shares of which are
listed on the
Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong
Kong Limited.
|
|
|
|
|
|
"connected person
|
|
|
|
has the same meaning ascribed thereto under the Listing
Rules.
|
|
|
|
|
|
"continuing connected transactions
|
|
|
|
has the same meaning ascribed thereto under the Listing
Rules.
|
|
|
|
|
|
"Director(s)
|
|
|
|
the director(s) of the Company.
|
|
|
|
|
|
"En+
|
|
|
|
En+ Group Limited, a company incorporated in Jersey, a
substantial
shareholder of the Company.
|
|
|
|
|
|
"Group
|
|
|
|
the Company and its subsidiaries.
|
|
|
|
|
|
"Listing Rules
|
|
|
|
the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the
Stock
Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.
|
|
|
|
|
|
"Mr. Deripaska
|
|
|
|
Mr. Oleg Deripaska, an executive Director.
|
|
|
|
|
|
"percentage ratios
|
|
|
|
the percentage ratios under Rule 14.07 of the Listing
Rules.
|
|
|
|
|
|
"Previously Disclosed Transportation Contract
|
|
|
|
the transportation contracts between the members of the
Group
and the associates of En+, pursuant to which the
associates
of En+ agreed to provide transportation
services to the
members of the Group, as disclosed in the
announcements of
the Company dated 14 November
2017 and 29 December 2017.
|
|
|
|
|
|
"substantial shareholder
|
|
|
|
has the same meaning ascribed thereto under the Listing
Rules.
|
|
|
|
|
|
"USD
|
|
|
|
United States dollars, the lawful currency of the United
States
of America.
|
|
|
|
|
|
"VAT
|
|
|
|
value added tax.
|
By Order of the Board of Directors of
United Company RUSAL
Plc
Aby Wong Po Ying
Company Secretary
19 January 2018
As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr.
Oleg Deripaska, Mr. Vladislav Soloviev and Mr. Siegfried Wolf, the
non-executive Directors are Mr. Maxim Sokov, Mr. Dmitry Afanasiev, Mr.
Ivan Glasenberg, Mr. Maksim Goldman, Ms. Gulzhan Moldazhanova, Mr.
Daniel Lesin Wolfe, Ms. Olga Mashkovskaya, Ms. Ekaterina Nikitina and
Mr. Marco Musetti, and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr.
Matthias Warnig (Chairman), Mr. Philip Lader, Dr. Elsie Leung Oi-sie,
Mr. Mark Garber, Mr. Dmitry Vasiliev and Mr. Bernard Zonneveld.
All announcements and press releases published by the Company are
available on its website under the links http://www.rusal.ru/en/investors/info.aspx,
http://rusal.ru/investors/info/moex/
and http://www.rusal.ru/en/press-center/press-releases.aspx,
respectively.
