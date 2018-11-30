United Nations Foundation and Gap Inc. Join Forces for Fourth Year to Support Global LGBTI Equality

Today, on the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and
Biphobia, global apparel retailer Gap Inc. (NYSE: GPS) and the United
Nations Foundation announced that they will once again partner during
Pride Month in June to raise awareness and funds for UN
Free & Equal, a global campaign of the United Nations Human
Rights Office to promote equal rights and fair treatment for lesbian,
gay, bisexual, transgender, and intersex (LGBTI) people globally. This
year marks the fourth consecutive year of the partnership, which has so
far raised nearly $300,000 for UN Free & Equal.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190517005068/en/
The 2019 partnership comes at the 50-year mark of the 1969 Stonewall
Riots, a pivotal moment in the movement for LGBTI equality, as well as
Gap Inc.s 50th anniversary of the first Gap store opening in San
Francisco.
"Were proud to recognize the important progress made by LGBTI people
and allies, and to build on our partnership with the UN. We will
continue to work for a world where LGBTI people and their families can
live free from discrimination because we know that, despite historic
gains, the fight for full equality is far from over, said Art Peck,
President and CEO of Gap Inc.
Proceeds from the sale of the following Gap Inc. products will go to the
United Nations Foundation in support of the UN Free & Equal campaign:
-
Gap will donate 15 percent of sales while supplies last up to
$100,000 from its limited-edition Pride collection available May 26
July 6, which includes adult and childrens apparel and accessories,
as well as baby clothing for the first time.
-
Banana Republic will donate 50 percent of the ticket price, up
to $60,000, from the sale of items from May 21 July 22 in its
limited-edition Pride Collection, which includes apparel and
accessories for adults, as well as children's graphic t-shirts for the
first time.
-
Athleta is contributing a cash donation of $10,000.
-
Gap Inc. brands will offer special Pride-themed eGift Cards
from Old
Navy, Gap,
Gap
Factory, Banana
Republic, Banana
Republic Factory, Athleta,
and Hill
City. For every Pride eGift Card sold between May 29 July 7, $2
will be donated to the UN Foundation in support of the UN Free & Equal
campaign, up to $10,000.
The UN Free & Equal campaign is a powerful tool in the fight for
equality. The global campaign aims to win respect, recognition, and
acceptance for the human rights of lesbian, gay, bi, trans, and intersex
people around the world. The campaign targets parents, students,
teachers, journalists, and policymakers, especially in countries where
LGBTI communities face hostility and hardship and aims to cultivate new
allies in the fight for equality. It has campaigned in some 35
countries, so far, with more than a dozen active full-scale national
campaigns currently.
"We are all born free and equal in dignity and rights no matter who we
are or whom we love. The UN Free & Equal Campaign is our call to action,
asking everyone to stand up for the human rights of LGBTI people, said
Veronica Birga, Chief of the Women's Human Rights and Gender Section at
the UN Human Rights Office. "Gap Inc.s support makes it possible for UN
Free & Equal to raise public awareness, mobilize for political change
and contribute to a positive change in attitudes, in collaboration with
activists, community members and allies around the world.
"Its time for LGBTI human rights to become a reality everywhere, said
Kathy Calvin, President & CEO of the UN Foundation. "The UN Foundation
is honored to partner with Gap Inc. to support the Free & Equal
campaign. Together, we can support the UNs work to mobilize a movement
that rejects discrimination and stands in unwavering support of
equality, progress, and human rights for all.
Despite gains made in many parts of the world, the global fight for
LGBTI human rights remains at a critical stage as more than 70 countries
still criminalize same-sex relationships. Since Gap Inc.s founding in
1969, it has led its business by celebrating individuality and
diversity, and by treating all people equallywith respect, dignity and
fairness. In 2017, Gap Inc. was the first apparel company to sign on to
a new set of global
standards for business on respecting and promoting the human rights
of LGBTI people. The company, which recently received a perfect score on
the Human Rights Campaign 2019 Corporate Equality Index (CEI) for the
fourteenth consecutive year, has also been an advocate
for the passage of the Equality Act in the U.S.
Once again, this year, Gap Inc. employees will celebrate Pride in stores
and communities around the world. Employees of Gap Inc., the UN
Foundation, and UN Free & Equal will also participate in local Pride
parades.
About Gap Inc.
Gap Inc. is a leading global retailer offering clothing, accessories,
and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old
Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, Janie and Jack, and Hill
City brands. Fiscal year 2018 net sales were $16.6 billion. Gap Inc.
products are available for purchase in more than 90 countries worldwide
through company-operated stores, franchise stores, and e-commerce sites.
For more information, please visit www.gapinc.com.
About the United Nations Foundation
The United Nations Foundation acts as a strategic partner to help the
United Nations mobilize the ideas, people, and resources it needs to
drive global progress and tackle urgent challenges. We focus on issues
at the heart of the Sustainable Development Goals, build initiatives
across sectors to solve problems at scale, and engage citizens who seek
action. Founded in 1998 by entrepreneur and philanthropist Ted Turner,
the UN Foundation works with philanthropic, corporate, government, and
individual partners. Learn more at: www.unfoundation.org.
About the UN Free & Equal campaign
The UN Free & Equal campaign is an unprecedented global public
information campaign aimed at promoting equal rights and fair treatment
of LGBTI people. It was launched by the United Nations Human Rights
Office in July 2013 and has since reached hundreds of millions of people
globally through traditional and social media as well as generated a
stream of widely shared materials including powerful videos, impactful
graphics and plain-language fact sheets. For more information please
visit www.unfe.org.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190517005068/en/