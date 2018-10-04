United States Air Force Awards AeroVironment $13 Million Indefinite-Delivery/Indefinite-Quantity Contract to Support Latin American and Caribbean Nations with RQ-11B Raven Drones

AeroVironment,
Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) today announced the United States Air Force
awarded the company a $13 million indefinite delivery/indefinite
quantity (ID/IQ) contract on Sept. 30, 2018 for RQ-11B Raven® small
unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) to support Latin American and Caribbean
nations. United States Government fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance
funds of $2,800,000 were committed at the time of the award. The work is
expected to be completed by Sept. 28, 2023.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181004005255/en/
AeroVironment's RQ-11B Raven is the most widely used unmanned aircraft system in the world today (Photo: Business Wire)
The Raven hand-launched small UAS, the most prolific military drone in
the world, will be deployed in the U.S. Southern Command Area of
Responsibility, which includes Central America, South America and the
Caribbean.
"Raven revolutionized the battlefield with instant eyes in the sky and
force protection for small tactical units 15 years ago and its enhanced
capabilities continue to protect U.S. and allied armed forces throughout
the world, said Kirk Flittie, vice president and general manager of
AeroVironments Unmanned Aircraft Systems business. "From the
snow-capped peaks of Afghanistan to the dense jungles and rugged
mountains of Latin America, Raven and AeroVironments family of small
surveillance drones, including Puma AE and Wasp AE, are giving U.S. and
allied troops unmatched advantages to advance safely through dangerous
terrain.
About Aerovironment Small UAS
RQ-11B
Raven®, RQ-12
Wasp® and RQ-20A/B
Puma comprise AeroVironments Family of Small Unmanned Aircraft
Systems. Operating with a common ground control system (GCS), this
Family of Systems provides increased capability to the warfighter that
can give ground commanders the option of selecting the appropriate
aircraft based on the type of mission to be performed. This increased
capability has the potential to provide significant force protection and
force multiplication benefits to small tactical units and security
personnel. AeroVironment provides logistics services worldwide to ensure
a consistently high level of operational readiness and provides mission
services for customers requiring only the information its small UAS
produce. AeroVironment has delivered thousands of new and replacement
small unmanned air vehicles to customers within the United States and to
more than 45 allied governments.
About AeroVironment, Inc.
AeroVironment (NASDAQ: AVAV) provides customers with more actionable
intelligence so they can proceed with certainty. Based in California,
AeroVironment is a global leader in unmanned aircraft systems and
tactical missile systems, and serves defense, government and commercial
customers. For more information visit www.avinc.com.
Safe Harbor Statement
Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking
statements" as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation
Reform Act of 1995. These statements are made on the basis of current
expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and
uncertainties, including, but not limited to, economic, competitive,
governmental and technological factors outside of our control, that may
cause our business, strategy or actual results to differ materially from
those expressed or implied. Factors that could cause actual results to
differ materially from the forward-looking statements include, but are
not limited to, our ability to perform under existing contracts and
obtain additional contracts; changes in the regulatory environment; the
activities of competitors; failure of the markets in which we operate to
grow; failure to expand into new markets; failure to develop new
products or integrate new technology with current products; and general
economic and business conditions in the United States and elsewhere in
the world. For a further list and description of such risks and
uncertainties, see the reports we file with the Securities and Exchange
Commission. We do not intend, and undertake no obligation, to update any
forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information,
future events or otherwise.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181004005255/en/