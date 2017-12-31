Uniting to Combat Hunger Campaign Raises More Than 50,000 Meals for Kansas City Residents

The "Uniting to Combat Hunger campaign a collaboration between The
Veterans of Foreign Wars of the U.S., Humana
Inc. (NYSE: HUM), HarvestersThe
Community Food Network and After
the Harvest has surpassed its goal of raising 50,000 meals for
local individuals in need. The announcement was made during the Joint
Opening Session of the 119th VFW National Convention held at the Bartle
Hall Kansas City Convention Center.
The "Uniting to Combat Hunger campaign was established to raise
awareness and fight food insecurity in the Greater Kansas City area.
Defined as the lack of access to enough nutritionally adequate foods to
live an active, healthy life, food insecurity contributes to poor
health, lower productivity and higher medical costs. This societal issue
impacts one in eight Americans and 14 percent of the Kansas City
community.
Several community-wide initiatives contributed to the campaigns
success, including a volunteer day on June 6 when dozens of employees
from the VFW and Humana picked a variety of fresh produce from a local
Kansas City farm, which was ultimately distributed to area families in
need. Area residents also got involved by donating non-perishable items
to the 60 barrels located throughout the city, including VFW Posts,
Humana neighborhood locations, Partners in Primary Care Centers,
Harley-Davidson, Lockton Affinity and Hy-Vee store locations. The
month-long campaign culminates at the end of the 119th VFW National
Convention on July 25, with convention-goers bringing canned goods that
will be donated to area food pantries.
"With food insecurity affecting one in four veterans, the VFW couldnt
sit idly by, said VFW National Commander Keith Harman. "The VFW is
honored to be part of this important initiative, but with so many
veterans and families struggling to put food on the table, we wont let
our efforts stop here. We look forward to continuing to find ways to
combat food insecurity in the future.
"Humana is proud to have reached this ambitious goal and provide food to
the Kansas City residents who are in need, said Jeremy Gaskill, Central
Region President for Humana. "No one should be food insecure
especially not the service men and women who sacrificed so much for our
country. We will continue to combat this societal issue as part of our
Bold Goal initiative, which is to improve the health of communities
across the country including Kansas City by 20 percent by 2020.
"After the Harvest is proud to have been a part of this initiative,
helping to shine a light on the plight of struggling, food insecure
veterans in our country, said Lisa Ousley, After the Harvest Executive
Director. "Well continue our commitment to providing nutritious, fresh
fruits and vegetables that might otherwise go to waste to those in need
and seeking food access equity and healthy outcomes for all.
"Harvesters is very appreciative of our relationship with the VFW,
Humana and After the Harvest in fighting hunger among our veteran
population, said Valerie Nicholson-Watson, president and CEO of
HarvestersThe Community Food Network. "This relationship ties well into
our mission of feeding hungry people today and working to end hunger
tomorrow.
The community can still get involved by making donations online or at
local food banks. For more information about the "Uniting to Combat
Hunger campaign, visit www.vfw.org/unitingtocombathunger.
