23.09.2020 22:15

Universal Insurance Holdings Announces Third Quarter-to-Date Estimated Catastrophe Losses

Universal Insurance Holdings (NYSE: UVE) (the "Company) today announced third quarter-to-date estimated catastrophe losses resulting in full retention events for Hurricane Isaias ($15 million, pre-tax, Other States program) and Hurricane Sally ($43 million, pre-tax, All States program). These events resulted in a total net impact of approximately $58 million, pre-tax (approximately $44 million, after-tax).

About Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc.

Universal Insurance Holdings (UVE) is a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. We develop, market, and write insurance products for consumers predominantly in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for our primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management and distribution. We sell insurance products through both our appointed independent agents and through our direct online distribution channels in the United States across 18 states (primarily Florida). Learn more at UniversalInsuranceHoldings.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "believe, "expect, "anticipate, "will, "plan, and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statement was made. Such statements may include commentary on plans, products and lines of business, marketing arrangements, reinsurance programs and other business developments and assumptions relating to the foregoing. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified, including the ongoing impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and those risks and uncertainties to be described under the heading "risk factors and "Liquidity and Capital Resources in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 as well as in the Form 8-K filed on April 27, 2020. Future results could differ materially from those described, and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. For further information regarding risk factors that could affect the Companys operations and future results, refer to the Companys reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Companys Annual Report on Form 10-K and the most recent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.

