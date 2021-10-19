  • Suche
0 € Trading
Trading
Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
19.10.2021 20:51

Unleash the New Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro on Us at T-Mobile, Americas Leader in 5G

Folgen
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Ok Google. Tell me the best place to get the latest Pixel. T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today announced that the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are both coming to the Un-carrier on October 28 with pre-orders kicking off today. And the Un-carrier has a great deal for both new and existing customers!

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211019006117/en/

Unleash the New Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro on Us at T-Mobile, Americas Leader in 5G (Photo: Business Wire)

Unleash the New Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro on Us at T-Mobile, Americas Leader in 5G (Photo: Business Wire)

  • Get the Google Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro on Us (up to $900 off) with 24 monthly bill credits when you trade-in an eligible device on Magenta MAX or get up to $450 off when trading in on ANY plan.
  • Get $500 off Google Pixel 6 or the Pixel 6 Pro with 24 monthly bill credits when adding a line on ANY plan.

"T-Mobile and Google are back at it again, unleashing the fastest Pixels on the largest, fastest and most reliable 5G network, said Jon Freier, Consumer Group President at T-Mobile. "And were not stopping there. These are the first Android devices to showcase the new Ultra Capacity 5G icon, so customers know where they can really fly on our 5G network. And we have offers for both new and existing customers.

Both of the new Pixels tap into the power of T-Mobiles 5G network, lighting up Extended Range 5G for broad coverage and Ultra Capacity 5G for super-fast speeds in more places on the nations largest, fastest and most reliable nationwide 5G network. And Pixel customers will now be able to see when they are in an areas with Ultra Capacity to hit those super-fast speeds as fast as Wi-Fi. The new Pixels are the first Android devices to showcase the new Ultra Capacity 5G icon.

The new lineup of 5G Pixels sport an all-new design with a metal frame and 3D glass panels on the back. Both the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro are powered by Googles premium new chip, Tensor, the fastest mobile chip from Google and both run on Android 12. The Google Pixel 6 has a 6.4 FHD+ display with dual rear cameras (12MP ultrawide + 50MP wide lens) and an 8MP front camera. The Pixel 6 comes packed with a 4614 mAh battery to stay powered up on the go. The Google Pixel 6 Pro has a larger 6.7 QHD+ display with triple rear cameras (12MP ultrawide + 50MP wide + 48MP tele lens) and a 11MP front camera. Its packed with a 5003 mAh battery. Both new smartphones include Googles latest camera features such as, Magic Eraser which allows customers to perfect their photos by removing photobombers and distractions.

And to save all those sweet photos and videos youll be taking with the new Pixels, T-Mobile just rolled out an exclusive Google One cloud storage plan! Customers can sign up for 500GB of storage for just $5 a month  and for a limited time customers get a 30-day free trial. T-Mobile customers can also take it to the next level with 2TB of storage for $10 a month.

The Google Pixel 6 in Sorta Seafoam or Stormy Black and 6 Pro in Cloudy White and Stormy Black are available for pre-order at T-Mobile today, October 19, and in-stores on October 28. New and existing customers, including small businesses, can take advantage of T-Mobiles offers or pick up the Google Pixel 6 for $25/month ($0 down; full retail price: $599.99) and the Pixel 6 Pro for $31.25/month ($149.99 down; full retail price: $899.99)  all over 24 months for well qualified customers on T-Mobiles no-interest equipment installment plan.

For more details on the Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro at T-Mobile, head here: https://www.t-mobile.com/offers/google-phone-deals. For more information on T-Mobile for Business offers, go here: t-mobile.com/business/offers/business-deals-hub. Follow T-Mobiles Official Twitter Newsroom @TMobileNews to stay up to date with the latest company news.

Pixel 6 Offers: Contact us before cancelling service to continue remaining bill credits, or credits stop & balance on required finance agreement is due (e.g., $899.99  Pixel 6 Pro). Tax on pre-credit price due at sale. Qualifying credit, service, and trade-in (for $450/$900 offers) or new line (for $500 offer) required. Via trade-in credit (where applicable) and bill credits; must be active and in good standing for credits; allow 2 bill cycles. Max 4/account. 5G coverage not available in some areas, some uses may require certain plan or feature; see T-Mobile.com. Most Reliable: According to an audit report conducted by independent third party umlaut containing crowdsourced data for user experience collected from January to July 2021. Full details at: www.umlaut.com/en/benchmarking/USA. Fastest: ?Based on? average, overall combined 5G speeds according to Opensignal Awards  USA: 5G User Experience Report October 2021?, based on independent analysis of average speeds from mobile measurements recorded during the period June 14  September 11, 2021 © 2021 Opensignal Limited. Google One Trial: After free trial, plan automatically renews for $5/mo. on your T-Mobile bill; cancel anytime. See T-Mobile Tuesdays App for details.

About T-Mobile

T-Mobile U.S. Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is Americas supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobiles customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint. For more information please visit: https://www.t-mobile.com.

Nachrichten zu T-Mobile US

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    2
  • vom Unternehmen
    2
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
06.10.21
T-Mobile US: Goldman Sachs verkauft Telekom-Aktien für 1,5 Milliarden (Golem.de)
30.09.21
Wie Experten die T-Mobile US-Aktie im September einstuften (finanzen.net)
08.09.21
Deutsche Telekom im Umbau: T-Mobile US, Softbank und T-Mobile NL - das müssen Anleger jetzt wissen (Der Aktionär)
T-Mobile US-Aktie für 0 Euro handeln bei finanzen.net zero
(Werbung)
07.09.21
Milliardendeal: Telekom stockt Beteiligung an T-Mobile US auf (Golem.de)
07.09.21
Telekom: Rückzug aus den Niederlanden, mehr Einfluss bei T-Mobile-US (Spiegel Online)
07.09.21
Deutsche Telekom stockt Beteiligung an T-Mobile US auf (Tagesschau)
07.09.21
Deutsche Telekom: Dax-Konzern stockt bei T-Mobile US auf und verkauft T-Mobile Netherlands (manager magazin online)
07.09.21
Telekom verkauft Niederlande-Tochter und stockt bei T-Mobile US auf (Börse Online)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr T-Mobile US News
RSS Feed
T-Mobile US zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu T-Mobile US

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
27.09.2021T-Mobile US OutperformCredit Suisse Group
27.09.2021T-Mobile US OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
23.09.2021T-Mobile US BuyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
08.09.2021T-Mobile US OutperformCredit Suisse Group
12.08.2021T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) KaufenDZ BANK
27.09.2021T-Mobile US OutperformCredit Suisse Group
27.09.2021T-Mobile US OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
23.09.2021T-Mobile US BuyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
08.09.2021T-Mobile US OutperformCredit Suisse Group
12.08.2021T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) KaufenDZ BANK
05.05.2021T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
12.03.2021T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
05.02.2021T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
12.11.2020T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
07.08.2020T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
13.04.2016Sprint UnderweightPacific Crest Securities Inc.
10.12.2014Sprint UnderperformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für T-Mobile US nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene T-Mobile US News

06.10.21T-Mobile US: Goldman Sachs verkauft Telekom-Aktien für 1.5 Milliarden
30.09.21Wie Experten die T-Mobile US-Aktie im September einstuften
14.10.21T-Mobile’s Network Takes Home Even More 5G Wins in Opensignal’s Latest Study
18.10.21T-Mobile to Host Q3 2021 Earnings Call on November 2. 2021
20.09.21First. America. Now. the World. T-Mobile Tops Worldwide 5G Availability in Study by Opensignal
21.09.21Florida. Georgia. North Carolina and South Carolina — Y’all Have Even More T-Mobile Home Internet
05.10.21Americans are Fee’d Up with ISPs.
18.10.21T-Mobile 5G Sweeps All Top Honors in Nationwide Independent Network Studies
23.09.21YOU Get a Grant and YOU Get a Grant — T-Mobile to Bolster 25 Small Towns Nationwide
13.10.21Form 3 1283699
Weitere T-Mobile US News
Werbung

Trading-News

Dow Jones: Mehr Risikofaktoren? So können sich risikofreudige Anleger jetzt positionieren!
Wunderkind verklagt Nike
Vontobel: Exklusivität hat ihren Preis
DZ BANK - Bullen sammeln Kraft für nächsten Trendschub
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Der "beste Robo Advisor 2021" im Web Seminar
Ich sehe den Aktienmarkt auch zukünftig auf der Gewinnerseite
Zeit ist Geld
Für Fintech steht ein goldenes Jahrzehnt an
In ESG-Fonds inves­tieren - Was bedeuten die ESG-Krite­rien bei Fonds?
Eyb & Wallwitz: FED sorgt für Adrenalin an den Aktienmärkten
OSKAR ETF-Sparplan kostenlos testen
JETZT NEU: Aktienhandel für 0 Euro bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur T-Mobile US-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

T-Mobile US Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Kurzfristig sollte man die Mineralölsteuer zurücknehmen
Megadeal der Löwen - das ist der wahre Gewinner
Lohnt sich Immobilienkauf überhaupt noch, Deffner und Zschäpitz?
Amazon-Angebote: Diese Deals gibt es schon vor dem Black Friday
Garten winterfest machen  diese Fehler sollten Sie unbedingt vermeiden

News von

Shell, BP und Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Drei günstige Öl-Aktien mit neuen Zwischenhochs und BO-Kauf-Tipp
DAX-Ausblick: Altlasten dürften Dax-Anleger wieder einholen
Zweifach herabgestuft, Kursziel eingedampft: Aktie von Nel ASA fällt
Infineon-Aktie: Mit einem Vervielfacher ins neue Jahr
Nordex-Aktie mit frischem Wind: So nachhaltig sind die Kursgewinne wirklich

Heute im Fokus

Dow freundlich -- DAX schließt im Plus -- Software AG senkt Ausblick für Digital -- Delivery Hero steigt bei Gorillas ein -- GameStop, J&J, Apple, Munich Re, TeamViewer im Fokus

Amazon springt auf 3D-Audio-Zug auf. RWE will in Großbritannien bis 2030 rund 15 Milliarden Pfund investieren. E.ON nimmt Neukundengeschäft mit Gas wieder auf. Procter & Gamble veranlasst wegen steigender Kosten höhere Preise. Travelers übertrifft Erwartungen im dritten Quartal. Roche-Partner Atea kann mit Corona-Pille Ziele nicht erreichen. JENOPTIK übernimmt Berliner Glas Medical und Swissoptic.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 41 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 41 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 41 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q3 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im September 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Rentendauer in Europa: So viel Zeit hat man, um die Rente zu genießen
Lohnt sich die Rente?
Die teuersten Städte zum Leben
Wo bezahlt man am meisten?
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q3 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wo steht der DAX zum Jahresende?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen