UPC Holding BV ("UPC Holding), UPCB Finance IV Limited ("UPCB IV) and UPCB Finance VII Limited ("UPCB VII) announce agreement to sell certain assets to Vodafone Group plc ("Vodafone).

UPC Holding BV (together with its subsidiaries, the "UPC Group),
today announces that its parent, Liberty Global plc ("Liberty Global),
and Vodafone have entered into a definitive agreement (the "Acquisition
Agreement) for the acquisition by Vodafone of the UPC Groups
operations in Hungary, Romania and the Czech Republic, together with
certain other businesses owned by Liberty Global (the "Proposed
Acquisition).
UPC Holding has outstanding the following debt securities listed on the
Irish Stock Exchange:
-
$550,000,000 original aggregate principal amount of 5.500% Senior
Notes due 2028 (Rule 144A CUSIP: 90320LAG2; ISIN: US90320LAG23;
Regulation S CUSIP: N9T41QAG3; ISIN: USN9T41QAG33) (the "2028
Senior Notes); and
-
635,000,000 original aggregate principal amount of 3.875% Senior
Notes due 2029 (Rule 144A common code: 162996983; ISIN: XS1629969830;
Regulation S common code: 162996932; ISIN: XS1629969327) (the "2029
Senior Notes, together with the 2028 Senior Notes, the "Senior
Notes).
UPCB IV has outstanding the following debt securities listed on the
Irish Stock Exchange:
-
600,000,000 original aggregate principal amount of 4.000% Senior
Secured Notes due 2027 (Rule 144A common code: 111729808; ISIN:
XS1117298080; Regulation S common code: 111729760; ISIN: XS1117297603)
(the "2027 Senior Secured Notes); and
-
$1,140,000,000 original aggregate principal amount of 5.375% Senior
Notes due 2025 (Rule 144A CUSIP: US90320MAA3; ISIN: US90320MAA36;
Regulation S CUSIP: G9300MAA0; ISIN: USG9300MAA02) (the "2025
Senior Secured Notes).
UPCB VII has outstanding the following debt securities listed on the
Irish Stock Exchange:
-
600,000,000 original aggregate principal amount of 3.625% Senior
Secured Notes due 2029 (Rule 144A common code: 163425319; ISIN:
XS1634253196; Regulation S common code: 163425262; ISIN: XS1634252628)
(the "2029 Senior Secured Notes, together with the 2027 Senior
Secured Notes, the 2028 Senior Notes and the 2029 Senior Notes, the "Notes).
The Proposed Acquisition will be notifiable to the European Commission
for regulatory approval, which is expected to occur in the mid 2019.
There is no guarantee that the Proposed Acquisition will be consummated.
Further details regarding the Proposed Acquisition are set forth in
Liberty Globals announcement, dated today, which is available on
Liberty Globals web site (www.libertyglobal.com).
This communication is for information purposes only and does not
constitute or form part of, and should not be construed as, an offer to
sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, or of consents under, any
securities (including the Notes) in any jurisdiction, including the
United States or an inducement to enter into investment activity.
Disclosure of inside information by UPC Holding, UPCB IV and UPCB VII
under Article 17(1) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014.
UPC Holding:
The Directors
UPC Holding B.V.
Boeingavenue
53
1119 PE Schiphol-Rijk
The Netherlands
Facsimile
No.: +31 20 778 9841
UPCB IV:
The Directors
UPCB Finance IV Limited
PO
Box 1093, Boundary Hall
Cricket Square
Grand
Cayman, KY1-1102
Cayman Islands
Facsimile No.:
+1 345 945 7100
UPCB VII:
The Directors
UPCB Finance VII
Limited
PO Box 1093, Boundary Hall
Cricket Square
Grand
Cayman, KY1-1102
Cayman Islands
Facsimile No.:
+1 345 945 7100
Issued by: UPC Holding, UPCB IV and UPCB VII
About UPC Group
The UPC Group provides market-leading triple- and quad-play services
through next-generation networks and innovative technology platforms
across seven countries that connected 6.8 million customers subscribing
to 13.3 million television, internet and fixed-line telephony services
as of December 31, 2017. In addition, the UPC Group served 271,000
mobile subscribers at December 31, 2017.
This announcement is not directed at, or intended for distribution to
or use by any person or entity that is a citizen or resident or located
in any locality, state, country or other jurisdiction where such
distribution or use would be contrary to law or regulation or which
would require any registration or licensing.
The securities of UPC Holding, UPCB IV and UPCB VII have not been and
will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended
(the "Securities Act), or with any securities regulatory
authority of any state or jurisdiction of the United States, and may not
be offered, sold, resold or otherwise transferred, directly or
indirectly, in or into the United States except pursuant to an exemption
from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements
of the Securities Act and in compliance with any applicable securities
law of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States.
This announcement contains or, incorporates by reference,
"forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be
identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the
terms "believes, "estimates, "anticipates, "projects, "expects,
"intends, "aims, "plans, "predicts, "may, "will, "seeks, "could,
"would, "shall or "should or, in each case, their negative or other
variations or comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy,
plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. These
forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical
facts and include statements regarding the intentions, beliefs or
current expectations of the UPC Group concerning, among other things,
the Proposed Acquisition and UPC Groups results of operations,
financial condition, prospects, growth, strategies and the industries in
which the UPC Group operates.
By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and
uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances
that may or may not occur in the future or are beyond the UPC Groups
control. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future
performance and are based on one or more assumptions relating to the UPC
Groups actual results of operations and financial condition and the
development of the industries in which the UPC Group operates may differ
materially from those suggested by the forward-looking statements
contained in, or incorporated by reference into, in this announcement.
In addition, even if the UPC Groups actual results of operations,
financial condition and the development of the industries in which the
UPC Group operates are consistent with the forward-looking statements
contained in this announcement, those results or developments may not be
indicative of results or developments in subsequent periods.
The forward-looking statements contained in, or incorporated by
reference into, this announcement speak only as of the date of this
announcement. The UPC Group expressly disclaims any obligations or
undertaking to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements,
whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise,
unless required to do so by applicable law.
