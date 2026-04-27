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Update on Coupon payment due on 23 May 2026 and Preparation of the Green Bond Restructuring

22.05.26 18:33 Uhr
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EQS-Media / 22.05.2026 / 18:33 CET/CEST

Company: Photon Energy N.V.

Date: 2026-05-22

Market type: Quotation Board of the Open Market (Freiverkehr) of the Deutsche Börse AG (unregulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange).

Title: Update on Coupon payment due on 23 May 2026 and Preparation of the Green Bond Restructuring

Detailed data:

The Management Board of Photon Energy N.V. (“the Company”) informs that the quarterly coupon payment for the Company’s Green Bond 6,5% 2021/2027 (ISIN: DE000A3KWKY4; WKN: A3KWKY, hereinafter referred as “the Bond”), due on 23 May 2026 in the amount of EUR 1.282.450 will not be made on the due date but will be postponed due to ongoing internal restructuring processes.

The Company is currently evaluating its liquidity position and working on a comprehensive solution aimed at stabilizing the Group’s financial situation and preserving long-term value for all stakeholders, including bondholders.

As part of this process, the Company intends with the help of engaged legal and financial advisers to convene a bondholders’ meeting pursuant to the German Bond Act (Schuldverschreibungsgesetz – SchVG) in due course, in order to present certain proposal of amending the bond terms and enable bondholders to vote on the relevant resolutions.

The Company will continue to inform the market about any material developments in accordance with applicable legal and regulatory requirements.

 


Issuer: Photon Energy NV
Key word(s): Energy

Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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View original content: EQS News

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