UPDATE/TAGESVORSCHAU/Mittwoch, 17. April
(NEU: EZB-Präsidentin Lagarde um 19:45)
*** 07:00 DE/Hella GmbH & Co KGaA, Trading Statement 1Q
*** 07:00 NL/ASML Holding NV, Ergebnis 1Q
07:00 NL/TomTom NV, Ergebnis 1Q
07:15 NL/Just Eat Takeaway.com NV, Trading Update 1Q
07:20 SE/Volvo AB, Ergebnis 1Q
08:00 GB/Easyjet plc, Trading Update 1H
*** 08:00 GB/Verbraucherpreise März
PROGNOSE: +0,5% gg Vm/+3,1% gg Vj
zuvor: +0,6% gg Vm/+3,4% gg Vj
Kern
PROGNOSE: +0,6% gg Vm/+4,1% gg Vj
zuvor: +0,6% gg Vm/+4,5% gg Vj
*** 10:00 DE/Covestro AG, HV
*** 10:00 NL/Redcare Pharmacy NV (ehemals Shop Apotheke Europe NV), HV
*** 10:50 EU/EZB, Zuteilung eines 7-tägigen Dollar-Tenders
*** 11:00 EU/Verbraucherpreise März
Eurozone
PROGNOSE: +0,8% gg Vm/+2,4% gg Vj
Vorabschätzung: +0,8% gg Vm/+2,4% gg Vj
zuvor: +0,6% gg Vm/+2,6% gg Vj
Kernrate (ohne Energie, Nahrung, Alkohol, Tabak)
PROGNOSE: +1,1% gg Vm/+2,9% gg Vj
Vorabschätzung: +1,1% gg Vm/+2,9% gg Vj
zuvor: +0,7% gg Vm/+3,1% gg Vj
*** 11:00 IT/EZB-Direktor Cipollone, Rede in Vorstandssitzung der
Italian Banking Association
11:00 DE/Bundesregierung, Kabinettssitzung, Berlin
11:30 DE/Auktion 0,00-prozentiger Bundesanleihen mit
Laufzeit August 2050 im Volumen von 1,0 Mrd EUR
11:30 DE/Auktion 2,50-prozentiger Bundesanleihen mit
Laufzeit August 2054 im Volumen von 1,0 Mrd EUR
13:00 DE/Regierungs-PK
*** 13:00 US/Abbott Laboratories, Ergebnis 1Q
*** 15:00 US/EZB-Direktor Cipollone, Interview bei
IIF Global Outlook Forum
15:00 US/Bundesfinanzminister Lindner, Teilnahme an
World Economy Summit, Washington
*** 15:00 US/Internationaler Währungsfonds (IWF), Fiscal Monitor
*** 16:30 US/Rohöllagerbestände DoE
*** 17:00 US/EZB-Ratsmitglied Hernandez de Cos, Interview bei
IIF Global Outlook Forum
*** 17:45 US/EZB-Direktorin Schnabel, Keynote bei
International Research Forum on Monetary Policy
*** 18:00 US/BoE-Governor Bailey, Interview bei
IIF Global Outlook Forum
*** 19:45 US/EZB-Präsidentin Lagarde, Interview im Council
on Foreign Relations
*** 20:00 Fed, Beige Book
- US/Bundesfinanzminister Lindner, Teilnahme an
Frühjahrstagung des Internationalen Währungsfonds (IWF),
Washington
