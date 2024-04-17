DAX17.865 +0,6%ESt504.950 +0,7%MSCIW3.297 -0,6%Dow37.799 +0,2%Nas15.865 -0,1%Bitcoin59.679 -0,5%Euro1,0645 +0,3%Öl89,33 -0,8%Gold2.393 +0,4%
UPDATE/TAGESVORSCHAU/Mittwoch, 17. April

17.04.24 11:25 Uhr

(NEU: EZB-Präsidentin Lagarde um 19:45)

===

*** 07:00 DE/Hella GmbH & Co KGaA, Trading Statement 1Q

*** 07:00 NL/ASML Holding NV, Ergebnis 1Q

07:00 NL/TomTom NV, Ergebnis 1Q

07:15 NL/Just Eat Takeaway.com NV, Trading Update 1Q

07:20 SE/Volvo AB, Ergebnis 1Q

08:00 GB/Easyjet plc, Trading Update 1H

*** 08:00 GB/Verbraucherpreise März

PROGNOSE: +0,5% gg Vm/+3,1% gg Vj

zuvor: +0,6% gg Vm/+3,4% gg Vj

Kern

PROGNOSE: +0,6% gg Vm/+4,1% gg Vj

zuvor: +0,6% gg Vm/+4,5% gg Vj

*** 10:00 DE/Covestro AG, HV

*** 10:00 NL/Redcare Pharmacy NV (ehemals Shop Apotheke Europe NV), HV

*** 10:50 EU/EZB, Zuteilung eines 7-tägigen Dollar-Tenders

*** 11:00 EU/Verbraucherpreise März

Eurozone

PROGNOSE: +0,8% gg Vm/+2,4% gg Vj

Vorabschätzung: +0,8% gg Vm/+2,4% gg Vj

zuvor: +0,6% gg Vm/+2,6% gg Vj

Kernrate (ohne Energie, Nahrung, Alkohol, Tabak)

PROGNOSE: +1,1% gg Vm/+2,9% gg Vj

Vorabschätzung: +1,1% gg Vm/+2,9% gg Vj

zuvor: +0,7% gg Vm/+3,1% gg Vj

*** 11:00 IT/EZB-Direktor Cipollone, Rede in Vorstandssitzung der

Italian Banking Association

11:00 DE/Bundesregierung, Kabinettssitzung, Berlin

11:30 DE/Auktion 0,00-prozentiger Bundesanleihen mit

Laufzeit August 2050 im Volumen von 1,0 Mrd EUR

11:30 DE/Auktion 2,50-prozentiger Bundesanleihen mit

Laufzeit August 2054 im Volumen von 1,0 Mrd EUR

13:00 DE/Regierungs-PK

*** 13:00 US/Abbott Laboratories, Ergebnis 1Q

*** 15:00 US/EZB-Direktor Cipollone, Interview bei

IIF Global Outlook Forum

15:00 US/Bundesfinanzminister Lindner, Teilnahme an

World Economy Summit, Washington

*** 15:00 US/Internationaler Währungsfonds (IWF), Fiscal Monitor

*** 16:30 US/Rohöllagerbestände DoE

*** 17:00 US/EZB-Ratsmitglied Hernandez de Cos, Interview bei

IIF Global Outlook Forum

*** 17:45 US/EZB-Direktorin Schnabel, Keynote bei

International Research Forum on Monetary Policy

*** 18:00 US/BoE-Governor Bailey, Interview bei

IIF Global Outlook Forum

*** 19:45 US/EZB-Präsidentin Lagarde, Interview im Council

on Foreign Relations

*** 20:00 Fed, Beige Book

- US/Bundesfinanzminister Lindner, Teilnahme an

Frühjahrstagung des Internationalen Währungsfonds (IWF),

Washington

===

- *** kennzeichnen Termine, zu denen voraussichtlich

einzeilige Flash-Headlines gesendet werden

- Uhrzeiten in aktueller Ortszeit Deutschland

- Keine Gewähr für Richtigkeit und Vollständigkeit

