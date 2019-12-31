finanzen.net
12.08.2020 04:02

Upland Software Announces Pricing of Public Offering of its Common Stock

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Upland Software, Inc. (Nasdaq: UPLD), a leader in cloud-based tools for digital transformation, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 3,500,000 shares of common stock at a price to the public of $34.00 per share. The aggregate offering size, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses, is expected to be $119,000,000. The offering is expected to close on or about August 14, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions. The underwriters for the offering will also have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 525,000 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions.

Upland intends to use the net proceeds of the offering to continue its acquisition strategy and for general corporate purposes.

Credit Suisse is acting as lead book-running manager for the offering. Jefferies, Canaccord Genuity and Needham & Company are acting as book-running managers. Craig-Hallum Capital Group, Raymond James, Roth Capital Partners, and William Blair are acting as co-managers for the offering.

A shelf registration statement relating to the shares of common stock offered in the public offering described above was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on August 10, 2020 and became effective immediately upon its filing. A preliminary prospectus supplement relating to the offering has been filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. Copies of the final prospectus supplement, when available, may be obtained from Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC; By mail: Attn: Prospectus Department, 6933 Louis Stephens Drive, Morrisville, North Carolina 27560; By phone: 1-800-221-1037; By e-mail: usa.prospectus@credit-suisse.com.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation or sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Upland Software

Upland Software (Nasdaq: UPLD) is a leader in cloud-based tools for digital transformation. The Upland Cloud enables thousands of organizations to engage with customers on key digital channels, optimize sales team performance, manage projects and IT costs, and automate critical document workflows. As of the date of this release, Upland has more than 10,000 customers with over 1,000,000 users across a broad range of industries, including financial services, retail, technology, manufacturing, legal, education, consumer goods, media, telecommunications, government, non-profit, food and beverage, healthcare and life sciences. The Upland Cloud is backed by a 100% customer success commitment and the UplandOne platform, which puts customers at the center of everything Upland does. To learn more, visit www.uplandsoftware.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance, including our guidance related to future performance, and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements. Our forward-looking statements do not reflect the potential impact of any future acquisitions, mergers, dispositions, joint ventures, or investments we may make. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact and often include words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "seek," "will," "may," "hope," "predict," "could," "should," "would," "project," or the negative or plural of these words or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including, but are not limited to: our ability to complete the offering of common stock and the use of proceeds therefrom, our ability to satisfy the customary closing conditions related to the offering; our financial performance and our ability to achieve, sustain or increase profitability or predict future results; our ability to attract and retain customers; our ability to deliver high-quality customer service; the growth of demand for enterprise work management applications; our plans regarding, and our ability to effectively manage, our growth; our plans regarding future acquisitions and our ability to consummate and integrate acquisitions; maintaining our senior management and key personnel; our ability to maintain and expand our direct sales organization; our ability to obtain financing in the future on acceptable term or at all; the performance of our resellers; our ability to adapt to changing market conditions and competition; our ability to successfully enter new markets and manage our international expansion; the operation and reliability of our third-party data centers and other service providers; our ability to adapt to technological change and continue to innovate; the anticipated impact on our business of the COVID-19 pandemic and related public health measures; our ability to integrate our applications with other software applications; and our ability to comply with privacy laws and regulations. These and other risks are described in greater detail under the caption "Risk Factors" included in our (i) Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 filed with the SEC on March 2, 2020, (ii) Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 filed with the SEC on August 7, 2020, and (iii) preliminary prospectus supplement filed with the SEC on August 10, 2020 in relation to the offering described above, and other filings we may make with the SEC in the future. Additional information will also be set forth in Upland's future quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, annual reports on Form 10-K and other filings that Upland makes with the SEC. The forward-looking statements herein represent Upland's views as of the date of this press release, and these views could change. However, while Upland may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Upland specifically disclaims any obligation to do so, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the views of Upland as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Nachrichten zu Upland Software Inc

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
08.08.20
Upland Software hat Bilanz für das abgelaufene Quartal gezogen (finanzen.net)
05.08.20
Ausblick: Upland Software gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
31.05.20
Upland Software-Aktie: Was Analysten im Mai vom Papier halten (finanzen.net)
07.05.20
Ausblick: Upland Software präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
28.02.20
Upland Software informierte über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
25.02.20
Ausblick: Upland Software gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Upland Software News
RSS Feed
Upland Software zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Upland Software Inc

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
24.06.2019Upland Software BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
08.03.2019Upland Software BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
09.08.2018Upland Software BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
29.06.2018Upland Software BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
25.04.2017Upland Software BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
24.06.2019Upland Software BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
08.03.2019Upland Software BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
09.08.2018Upland Software BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
29.06.2018Upland Software BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
25.04.2017Upland Software BuyNeedham & Company, LLC

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Upland Software Inc nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Upland Software News

08.08.20Upland Software hat Bilanz für das abgelaufene Quartal gezogen
05.08.20Ausblick: Upland Software gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher
30.07.20Analysts Estimate Upland Software (UPLD) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
07.08.20Upland Software (UPLD) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
08.08.20Upland Software Inc (UPLD) Q2 2020 Earnings Call Transcript
Weitere Upland Software News
Werbung

Trading-News

Der ausführliche Altersvorsorge-Ratgeber
DAX: Abwärts im August?
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Widerstände sind Mangelware
Nintendo surft die Corona-Welle
Vontobel: Quantencomputer  Kein Problem ist zu komplex  Mehrwert Magazin August 2020
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Kapitalmarktkommentar von Dr. Jens Ehrhardt: 16.000 Punkte für den DAX sind realistisch
Ein Alteryx-Fan bleibt skeptisch
NEU bei Exporo: Neues 5%-Anlageprojekt am Ammersee, im Speckgürtel von München
Aktien ohne Alternative
Ginmon: Wie Sie bis zu 1.000 Bonus für Ihr ETF-Depot bekommen
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!
Werbung

Mehr zur Upland Software-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Upland Software Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

So finden Sie den richtigen Versicherungsvermittler
Mit diesen E-Bikes gehören Sie zur Fahrrad-Elite
Gold und Silber? Jetzt wird eine dritte Option interessant
Das ist wie sparen, aber besser
So gelingt der Einstieg an der Börse  auch ohne Vorwissen

News von

DAX knapp unter 13.000 Punkte - Konjunkturoptimisten machen Börsen Beine
Großinvestor will offenbar Millionen von Ballard Power-Aktien verkaufen
Frühruhestand: Sparen für ein Leben ohne Arbeit - so geht's
Allzeithöchststände beim Bitcoin kommen in Sichtweite
Nel Asa und McPhy im Vergleich: Diese Wasserstoff-Aktie hat die besseren Kennzahlen

Heute im Fokus

DAX knapp unter 13.000 Punkten -- Verluste an der Wall Street -- ZEW-Index steigt -- BioNTech: Impfstoffzulassung im Oktober -- Zalando verdoppelt Gewinn -- Uniper, HelloFresh, Aurubis im Fokus

RHÖN-KLINIKUM benennt nach Übernahmekampf Vorstände. NIO meldet vorläufige Zahlen. United Internet und 1&1 Drillisch rechnen 2020 mit leichtem Wachstum. OHB-Geschäft schrumpft. DEUTZ spürt Corona-Krise und macht noch mehr Verlust. alstria office mit roten Zahlen - Dividendenzahlung geplant. Russland lässt als weltweit erstes Land Corona-Impfstoff zu. Corestate Capital macht deutlich weniger Umsatz.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven
Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 32 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 32 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Juli 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Juli 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q2 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Das hat George Soros im Depot (Q1 - 2020)
Änderungen im Portfolio
Die erfolgreichsten Kinofilme der letzten 25 Jahre
Welche Titel knackten die Milliardenmarke an den Kinokassen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Haben Sie Verständnis für die Proteste gegen die Corona-Maßnahmen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
11.08.20
DAX knapp unter 13.000 Punkten -- Verluste an der Wall Street -- ZEW-Index steigt -- BioNTech: Impfstoffzulassung im Oktober -- Zalando verdoppelt Gewinn -- Uniper, HelloFresh, Aurubis im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
03:52 Uhr
Ant Financial will mit IPO Rekordsumme einnehmen
Kryptowährungen
03:55 Uhr
Generationenunterschied: Greifen Kleinanleger eher zu Bitcoin, Aktien oder Gold?
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech SE (spons. ADRs)A2PSR2
NEL ASAA0B733
Daimler AG710000
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Apple Inc.865985
NikolaA2P4A9
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
BayerBAY001
TUITUAG00
Lufthansa AG823212
TeslaA1CX3T
Wirecard AG747206
Plug Power Inc.A1JA81
Airbus SE (ex EADS)938914
Amazon906866