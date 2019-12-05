Upland Software, Inc. (Nasdaq: UPLD), a leader in cloud-based enterprise work management software, today announced innovative updates to its enterprise knowledge management (EKM) solution, RightAnswers, improving the way customers interact with knowledge through an enhanced decision tree builder. The intuitive if-then workflow simplifies the management of information and streamlines how businesses service customers through enabling more efficient customer service teams, simplifying complex customer inquiries, and delivering conversational knowledge to the AI-based technologies that power todays chatbots.

"Upland continues to provide solutions that save our team time while increasing customer service experiences, said Andrew Muir, Knowledge Management Analyst, Centrica. "We look forward to implementing these enhancements to the decision tree builder that will transform how our company shares internal information and responds to external inquiries.

"The improvements in the newly released RightAnswers decision tree builder empower customer service teams to more effectively and efficiently respond to inquiries, said Keith Berg, General Manager, Upland RightAnswers. "These improvements are a strategic enhancement to the already comprehensive knowledge management solution, equipping agents with relevant information to increase customer loyalty through quality support and to improve overall productivity.

Enhancements to the decision tree builder include:

Improved visual creation: Streamline the complexity of building and visualizing content into replicable, sustainable workflows using familiar shapes and colors to quickly design more visually appealing and effective workflows.

Improved visual creation: Streamline the complexity of building and visualizing content into replicable, sustainable workflows using familiar shapes and colors to quickly design more visually appealing and effective workflows.

Intelligent automation: Access answers to intricate requests and inquiries in a straightforward, automated manner through easy to interpret, step-by-step and predictive solutions.

Seamless integration into chatbots, and other AI-based applications: Deliver conversational information and content for your chatbots and self-service modules with decision trees . Artificial intelligence (AI) tools can be successfully and more rapidly implemented through the delivery of decision trees to create a more humanlike and convenient customer experience.

Enriched knowledgebase solutions: Improve contextual knowledge by redefining questions ensuring that agents can adequately serve customers with consistent answers without extended hold periods or transfers.

Uplands EKM solutions are a unique combination of software, knowledge automation, KM expertise, and services specifically designed to help enterprises optimize key business processes. Our KCS® Verified knowledge management platform drives efficient and effective support organizations and delivers knowledge from an enterprise to its users by combining AI-enabled search, user-friendly interfaces, gamification, federated content across multiple sources, and industry best practices. To learn more or request a demo, visit https://uplandsoftware.com/rightanswers/.

For more information about implementing decision trees for your contact center, register for the Tuesday, December 17, 2019 webinar, "How to Implement Decision Trees in your Contact Center.

About Upland Software

Upland Software (Nasdaq: UPLD) is a leader in cloud-based enterprise work management software. Upland provides enterprise cloud solution suites that enable more than one million users at over 9,000 accounts to win and engage customers, automate business operations, manage projects and IT costs, and share knowledge throughout the enterprise. All of Uplands solutions are backed by a 100% customer success commitment and the UplandOne platform, which puts customers at the center of everything we do. To learn more, visit uplandsoftware.com.

