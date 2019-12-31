finanzen.net
21.05.2020 22:53

Upland Software Named to 2020 Forrester Now Tech Report for Mobile Engagement Automation

Upland Software, Inc. (Nasdaq: UPLD) has been named in the Now Tech: Mobile Engagement Automation (MEA) Vendors Report, published by Forrester Research, Inc. The latest report from Forrester features technology that utilizes real-time and contextual insights to engage with users via a mobile device at critical moments within the customer lifecycle. Upland was one of 25 vendors included in the report.

"Now more than ever, its crucial that brands develop authentic relationships with their consumers, delivering experiences that people want and value, said Jed Alpert, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Upland's Customer Experience Management (CXM) Cloud. "We're proud to have been recognized by Forrester as we continue to drive excellence in customer experience management for our customers. This is further evident in Upland's acquisition of Localytics earlier this year."

Forrester based its analysis of the MEA market on two factors: market presence and message formats supported. Upland was noted in the report for its SMS, push, and niche capabilities; however, the cloud-based enterprise software companys multichannel, real-time solutions span the entire customer journey and also include email, MMS, RCS, and wallet.

"Mobile is a critical part of our customer experience strategy, said Natalie Anderson Liu, VP of Marketing & Brand at Mooyah Restaurants. "Uplands CXM Cloud solutions for mobile messaging provides us with the insights and tools we need to deliver timely, relevant communications to our audiences when it matters most."

Earlier this month, Upland announced a strong first quarter 2020 financial performance, highlighting an increase of 40 percent in revenue from the first quarter in 2019. To view the full announcement, go to investor.uplandsoftware.com. To learn more about Upland Software, including its CXM cloud, please visit our website.

About Upland Software

Upland Software (Nasdaq: UPLD) is a leader in enterprise work management software. Uplands four enterprise clouds enable thousands of organizations to engage with customers on key digital channels, optimize sales team performance, manage projects and IT costs, and automate critical document workflows. All of Uplands clouds are backed by a 100% customer success commitment and the UplandOne platform, which puts customers at the center of everything we do. To learn more, visit www.uplandsoftware.com.

24.06.2019Upland Software BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
08.03.2019Upland Software BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
09.08.2018Upland Software BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
29.06.2018Upland Software BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
25.04.2017Upland Software BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
