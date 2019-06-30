finanzen.net
26.07.2019 01:14
Bewerten
(0)

UQM Technologies Announces CFIUS Approval of Merger with Danfoss

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

UQM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American: UQM), a developer of alternative energy technologies, today announced that by letter dated July 25, 2019, the Company has received notice from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States ("CFIUS) stating that CFIUS has cleared the previously announced merger between the Company and a wholly owned subsidiary of Danfoss Power Solutions (US) Company ("Danfoss). In accordance with the Merger Agreement, the companies have agreed that the closing will take place on July 31, 2019. The process for Danfoss to purchase the shares of common stock from the shareholders for $1.71 per share will begin immediately thereafter.

About UQM

UQM Technologies is a developer and manufacturer of power-dense, high-efficiency electric motors, generators, power electronic controllers and fuel cell compressors for the commercial truck, bus, automotive, marine and industrial markets. A major emphasis for UQM is developing propulsion systems for electric, hybrid electric, plug-in hybrid electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. UQM is IATF 16949 and ISO 14001 certified and located in Longmont, Colorado. For more information, please visit www.uqm.com.

This Release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act. These statements appear in a number of places in this Release and include statements regarding our plans, beliefs or current expectations; including those plans, beliefs and expectations of our management with respect to, among other things, completion, closing, administration and purchase of shares of the Company pursuant to the announced transaction upon the terms and conditions and within the timelines expected, the financial performance of each of UQM and Danfoss through the completion of the Merger, including in particular UQMs cash flows and cash balances, the timing of, and regulatory and other conditions associated with, the completion of the merger, UQMs extended history of losses and current financial limitations, risks related to UQMs intellectual property and litigation and claims in which UQM or its principals may become involved; and other factors that are described from time to time in UQMs periodic filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Important Risk Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements are contained in our Form 10-K and Form 10-Qs, which are available through our website at www.uqm.com or at www.sec.gov.

Source: UQM Technologies, Inc.

Nachrichten zu UQM Technologies IncShs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr UQM Technologies News
RSS Feed
UQM Technologies zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu UQM Technologies IncShs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
10.09.2012UQM Technologies buyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
01.11.2011UQM Technologies buyNeedham & Company, LLC
10.09.2012UQM Technologies buyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
01.11.2011UQM Technologies buyNeedham & Company, LLC

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für UQM Technologies IncShs nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene UQM Technologies News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere UQM Technologies News
Anzeige

Inside

SOCIETE GENERALE: TRADING-AKTION HAPPY FRIDAY - KEINE SPREADS
Scalable Capital klärt auf: 5 Fehler bei der Geldanlage
Clever investieren: Value, Momentum oder Dividenden?
Kauflust pusht Visa-Gewinn
ETF-Musterportfolios: ETFs einfach kombiniert
Vontobel: Heiko Geiger: "Das starke Privatkundengeschäft durch Kreditwachstum manifestiert sich in den guten Quartalszahlen der US-Banken"
SAP  Zwischen den Stühlen
ING Markets: DAX mit Kurs auf 12.700 Punkte?
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur UQM Technologies-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

UQM Technologies Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Banken müssen bei Immobilienkrediten mehr Sicherheiten verlangen
Die blamable Verzwergung der Deutschland AG
Der Facebook-Coin könnte ein echter Meilenstein in der Geldgeschichte sein
Diese Idee von der Schwarzen Null führt komplett in die Irre
Mieterbund-Präsident Rips zu Mietpreisen und Wohnungsnot

News von

Reich werden mit Dividenden: Die besten Aktien aus Europa und den USA
Top Fünf: Diese Aktien aus Europa gehören jetzt ins Depot
Nel Asa-Aktie mit größtem Kurssprung seit einem Jahr: Was dahinter steckt
Der größte Staatsfonds der Welt wirft Aktien raus - auch ein DAX-Konzern betroffen
Wirecard-Aktie: Analysten sind optimistisch - Charttechnische Hürde

Heute im Fokus

DAX geht tiefer aus dem Handel -- US-Börsen rot -- EZB: Leitzins unverändert -- VW über Erwartungen -- Tesla macht mehr Verlust -- BASF mit weniger Umsatz -- Facebook, Wirecard, PayPal im Fokus

ifo-Index fällt. HELLA plant trotz Umsatzwarnung Sonderdividende. Galaxy Fold: Samsung wagt Neustart bei seinem Falt-Smartphone. Deutsche Börse legt wie erwartet zu. LVMH erhöht dank Gewinnwachstum Zwischendividende. KION schlägt Erwartungen und erhöht Prognose. Italien erwägt Steuersenkung.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 29 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 29 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 29 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Promis
Diese Sternchen haben ihren eigenen Aktien-Index
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
Die erfolgreichsten Kinofilme der letzten 25 Jahre
Welche Titel knackten die Milliardenmarke an den Kinokassen?
Apps & Social Media: Die wertvollsten Marken der Welt
Welche Marke macht das Rennen?
In diesen Berufen bekommt man das höchste Gehalt
Mit welchem Beruf kommt man am ehesten an die Spitze?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Verteidigungsministerin Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer will eine deutliche Steigerung der deutschen Rüstungsausgaben. Unterstützen Sie diese Forderung?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
25.07.19
DAX geht tiefer aus dem Handel -- US-Börsen rot -- EZB: Leitzins unverändert -- VW über Erwartungen -- Tesla macht mehr Verlust -- BASF mit weniger Umsatz -- Facebook, Wirecard, PayPal im Fokus
Sonstiges
01:00 Uhr
Strategiezertifikat: Im Fadenkreuz der Firmenjäger
Ausland
25.07.19
T-Mobile US übertrifft Gewinnerwartungen - Umsatz steigt nur langsam
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
TeslaA1CX3T
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
Amazon906866
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
AIXTRON SEA0WMPJ
Infineon AG623100
BASFBASF11
NEL ASAA0B733
Microsoft Corp.870747
Apple Inc.865985
CommerzbankCBK100
BayerBAY001
Facebook Inc.A1JWVX