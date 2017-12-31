UQM Technologies Receives New Order to Supply Lightning Systems in Key Fleet EV Programs

UQM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American: UQM) announced today it
has received an order from Lightning Systems for UQMs eDT 220 electric
propulsion systems for use in several new projects, including Class 6
vehicles for Zeem Solutions, located in New York, and a city bus program
for Via Mobility, located in Boulder, Colorado. Shipments are currently
expected to commence in 2018 and continue into 2019. UQM supplies
various powertrain components to Lightning Systems, including the UQM
E-Drive paired with different gearbox solutions, making UQM the Tier 1
provider for the full assembly. The UQM electric drive system brings
industry-leading electric vehicle (EV) performance and efficiency to an
array of Lightning Systems vehicles.
"We are very pleased to see the progress and success we are enjoying
with Lightning Systems in winning new business with their expanded
vehicle offerings utilizing the UQM propulsion systems, said Joseph
Mitchell, CEO of UQM Technologies. "What makes this even more exciting
is the Colorado connection between UQM and Lightning, and our joint
expansion in the new energy market.
"Having UQM in very close proximity to us in Northern Colorado and such
a close working relationship between our companies has given both UQM
and Lightning Systems a speed to market and innovative integration
advantage, said Tim Reeser, CEO of Lightning Systems. "We have UQM
electric drive configurations deployed now in Class 3 to Class 8
vehicles and continue to be impressed with the quality of the UQM
products and team, and look forward to potentially bringing more
applications and vehicles to market in the near future utilizing the UQM
propulsion systems."
About UQM
UQM Technologies is a developer and manufacturer of power-dense,
high-efficiency electric motors, generators, power electronic
controllers and fuel cell compressors for the commercial truck, bus,
automotive, marine and industrial markets. A major emphasis for UQM is
developing propulsion systems for electric, hybrid electric, plug-in
hybrid electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. UQM is IATF 16949 and
ISO 14001 certified and located in Longmont, Colorado. For more
information, please visit www.uqm.com.
About Lightning Systems
Lightning Systems, a leader in zero-emission powertrains for fleets
around the world, is a fast-growing company headquartered in Loveland,
Colorado. The company offers products to support commercial and
government fleets, including the Lightning Electric, a
zero-emissions full-electric fleet vehicle drivetrain, with a hydrogen
fuel-cell option; Lightning Analytics, a cloud-based analytics
system for fleet vehicles; and Lightning Hybrid, a hydraulic
hybrid energy recovery system for heavy-duty vehicles. To learn more,
visit www.lightningsystems.com.
This Release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking
statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and
Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act. These statements appear in a
number of places in this Release and include statements regarding our
plans, beliefs or current expectations; including those plans, beliefs
and expectations of our management with respect to, among other things,
gaining required certifications, new product developments, the
fulfillment of current and anticipated future orders to be received from
our customers, sales of products from inventory, future financial
results, liquidity, and the continued growth of the electric-powered
vehicle industry. Important Risk Factors that could cause actual results
to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements are
contained in our Form 10-K and Form 10-Qs, which are available through
our website at www.uqm.com
or at www.sec.gov.
