finanzen.net
07.05.2019 22:51
Bewerten
(0)

US FDA Action Enables Millions of American Smokers to Give Up Cigarettes

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

On April 30, the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a marketing order authorizing IQOS, Philip Morris Internationals (PMI) electrically heated tobacco system, for sale in the United States, confirming that it is appropriate for the protection of public health. This is a historic milestone both in the agencys history and for American men and women who smoke, nine out of 10 of whom would otherwise continue to smoke.

Acting under a 2009 statute, the FDA carefully and objectively assessed an enormous amount of scientific data and deployed its regulatory authority to make a better choice available to millions of Americans who currently smoke cigarettes. PMI will bring IQOS to the U.S. in cooperation with Altria Companies, Inc., and its subsidiary Philip Morris USA.

"For too long, there has been an ideological battle over tobacco products in the U.S., with cigarette companies at the center of a heated debate. In our view, and the view of many long-standing tobacco control advocates, its time to put the tobacco wars aside and instead focus on whats best for the millions of men and women who smoke in the U.S., said Dr. Moira Gilchrist, PMIs VP Strategic and Scientific Communications. "Its time to treat them like adults andunder the FDAs careful oversightenable them to leave cigarettes behind forever, including by switching to scientifically substantiated better alternatives such as the one the FDA has now authorized.

In bringing IQOS to market in the U.S., PMI will comply with existing federal and state laws that apply to tobacco products and will likewise follow the additional specific requirements in FDAs marketing order to minimize any unintended use by never smokers, especially youth.

Shortly after receiving the order, PMI and Altria received a letter from Matthew Myers, president of the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids (CTFK). One of Mr. Myers main objectives for many years has been to achieve U.S. FDA oversight of tobacco products, including so that tobacco companies be required "to make technologically feasible changes to tobacco products to reduce the number and quantity of harmful substances in those products. That ambition is now a reality.

CTFKs letter requested assurances from PMI in relation to the launch of IQOS in the U.S. PMI has adopted a business strategy that aims to replace cigarettes with innovative, smoke-free alternatives. For those who continue smoking, our goal is to maximize adult smoker awareness of and access to alternatives like IQOS, while minimizing use by nonsmokers (and that of youth, in particular). In our reply to CTFK, Dr. Gilchrist emphasized our simple message: "If you dont smoke, dont start; if you smoke, quit; if you dont quit, change. Just as CTFK aims to prevent youth tobacco and nicotine usewhich we wholeheartedly supportwe also aim for smoke-free adults, a companion goal that we hope CTFK would also support.

For a complete copy of Dr. Gilchrists reply, please click here.

To learn more about PMIs vision of a smoke-free future, visit www.pmi.com and www.pmiscience.com or follow us @InsidePMI

Philip Morris International: Delivering a Smoke-Free Future

Philip Morris International (PMI) is leading a transformation in the tobacco industry to create a smoke-free future and ultimately replace cigarettes with smoke-free products to the benefit of adults who would otherwise continue to smoke, society, the company and its shareholders. PMI is a leading international tobacco company engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, smoke-free products and associated electronic devices and accessories, and other nicotine-containing products in markets outside the U.S. PMI is building a future on a new category of smoke-free products that, while not risk-free, are a much better choice than continuing to smoke. Through multidisciplinary capabilities in product development, state-of-the-art facilities and scientific substantiation, PMI aims to ensure that its smoke-free products meet adult consumer preferences and rigorous regulatory requirements. PMI's smoke-free IQOS product portfolio includes heat-not-burn and nicotine-containing vapor products. As of March 31, 2019, PMI estimates that approximately 7.3 million adult smokers around the world have already stopped smoking and switched to PMIs heat-not-burn product, which is currently available for sale in 47 markets in key cities or nationwide under the IQOS brand. For more information, please visit www.pmi.com and www.pmiscience.com.

WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu Philip Morris Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    2
  • vom Unternehmen
    2
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
03.05.19
Philip Morris: Raucher in der Cloud (Handelszeitung)
18.04.19
Zweite Luft für Philip Morris (ARD)
17.04.19
Ausblick: Philip Morris informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
07.03.19
Philip Morris International kündigt Dividende an (MyDividends)
06.02.19
Ausblick: Philip Morris zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
07.12.18
Philip Morris International gibt seit dem Jahr 2008 eine Dividende bekannt (MyDividends)
24.11.18
Neuer Raucher-Trend haucht neues Leben in Philip Morris (Der Aktionär)
22.11.18
Tabakindustrie: Philip Morris als Wohltäter (Süddeutsche)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Philip Morris News
RSS Feed
Philip Morris zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Philip Morris Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
20.07.2018Philip Morris BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
20.07.2018Philip Morris Market PerformCowen and Company, LLC
10.04.2018Philip Morris BuyDeutsche Bank AG
16.10.2015Philip Morris International OverweightBarclays Capital
13.04.2015Philip Morris International HoldArgus Research Company
20.07.2018Philip Morris BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
10.04.2018Philip Morris BuyDeutsche Bank AG
16.10.2015Philip Morris International OverweightBarclays Capital
21.03.2013Philip Morris International kaufenJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
14.11.2012Philip Morris International overweightMorgan Stanley
20.07.2018Philip Morris Market PerformCowen and Company, LLC
13.04.2015Philip Morris International HoldArgus Research Company
22.10.2012Philip Morris International holdJefferies & Company Inc.
23.07.2012Philip Morris International holdJefferies & Company Inc.
25.06.2012Philip Morris International neutralCredit Suisse Group

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Philip Morris Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Philip Morris News

17.04.19Ausblick: Philip Morris informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse
18.04.19Zweite Luft für Philip Morris
03.05.19Philip Morris: Raucher in der Cloud
09.04.19Philip Morris shifts focus to ‘smoke free’ nicotine products
11.04.19Philip Morris (PM) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
18.04.19Philip Morris beats profit and revenue expectations. provides downbeat EPS guidance
12.04.19Philip Morris (PM) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
18.04.19Philip Morris (PM) Q1 Earnings Top Estimates. Revenues Down
18.04.19PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL (PM) Q1 2019 Earnings Conference Call Transcript
22.04.19The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Philip Morris. American Express. Honeywell. BB&amp;T and SunTrust Banks
Weitere Philip Morris News
Anzeige

Inside

Tipps für die Geldanlage im Alter
BNP Paribas: Euer Egmond | Jeden Dienstag um 18:00 Uhr LIVE mit Finanzspezialist Egmond Haidt
Lufthansa in der Warteschleife
Technische Analyse  diese Begriffe sollten Sie kennen!
SOCIETE GENERALE: Commerzbank: Chance von 16 Prozent
Gold bleibt glanzlos
Vontobel: Anheuser-Busch InBev - Schuldenabbau und Innovationen überzeugen Anleger
UBS: Telefónica  Widersprüchliche Angaben zur Netzabdeckung
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Philip Morris-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Philip Morris Peer Group News

06.05.19Man attacked with bat during Banbridge burglary
01.05.19Imperial Brands PLC : Total Voting Rights
30.04.19FDA Authorizes Sale of IQOS Tobacco Heating System in the U.S.
30.04.19Börsenexperte Jim Cramer: So gewinnt man den "Stock Draft" 2019
30.04.19Imperial Brands PLC : Intention to sell Worldwide Premium Cigar Business
30.04.19Altria Keeps Mum on Marijuana Details -- for Now
29.04.19UK ad watchdog probes BAT over e-cigarette Instagram posts
28.04.19Cannabis Watch: CEO of pot producer Cronos talks about Altria deal. weed drinks and the rise of CBD
26.04.19Altria Wants Greater Control Over Juul's Future
26.04.19Altria-Aktie unter Druck: Beteiligung an Cannabis-Konzern Cronos drückt Altrias Gewinn deutlich

News von

Die Gefahr der Ansteckung ist groß
Börsen im Chart-Check mit Kapitalmarktanalyst Utschneider
Rente mit 63  ohne finanzielle Einbußen
Mit zwei Tweets beschwört Trump das Ende der globalen Börsen-Rallye
Das Märchen von der sicheren Tan

News von

DAX verliert massiv - BMW unter Druck
DAX: Aufwärtsbewegung kurzfristig intakt
Smart-Beta-ETFs: Neue Formeln für den Erfolg, das sollten Anleger beachten
Charttechnische Dauerläufer: Fünf deutschen Aktien mit neuen Kursrekorden
Thyssenkrupp-Aktie bricht ein: Wie weit die Kurse noch fallen können

News von

"Ausgeprägtes Möbelhaus-Sterben": Wie ein Trend Ikea und Co. bedroht
Der Chef einer der größten deutschen Spielefirmen erklärt, warum der Gaming-Markt noch nicht bereit für Streaming ist
Ein Blick in Mark Zuckerbergs geheimes 20-Millionen-Anwesen am Lake Tahoe
Wie ein Trader ein ganzes Finanzsystem an den Rand des Abgrunds brachte
"Schlimmer geht es nicht" - der adidas-Chef rechnet mit Bundeskanzlerin Merkel ab

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt mit deutlichem Verlust -- US-Börsen unter Druck -- BMW hält an Prognose fest -- Bitcoin nahe 6.000 Dollar -- Vonovia, Alstom, Axel Springer, Deutsche Börse, Hannover Rück im Fokus

Porsche muss 535 Millionen Euro Bußgeld wegen Dieselskandal zahlen. Ferrari schneidet zu Jahresbeginn deutlich besser ab als erwartet. Intesa Sanpaolo startet schwach ins neue Jahr. HelloFresh wächst weiter stark. Henkel verdient weniger, bestätigt aber Prognose. Uniper verdient mehr - operatives Geschäft sinkt.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Apps & Social Media: Die wertvollsten Marken der Welt
Welche Marke macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 18 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der Rohstoffe in in KW 18 2019.
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

In diesen Berufen bekommt man das höchste Gehalt
Mit welchem Beruf kommt man am ehesten an die Spitze?
In diesen Berufen bekommt man das niedrigste Gehalt
Welche Branchen man besser meiden sollte.
Die reichsten Menschen der Welt
Diese Menschen haben das meiste Geld
StepStone Gehaltsreport 2019
So viel verdienen die Deutschen in diesen Branchen
Städte für Millionäre
Hier fühlen sich die Vermögenden am wohlsten
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Ende Mai finden die Europawahlen statt. Glauben Sie, dass populistische Parteien gestärkt daraus hervorgehen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:02 Uhr
DAX schließt mit deutlichem Verlust -- US-Börsen unter Druck -- BMW hält an Prognose fest -- Bitcoin nahe 6.000 Dollar -- Vonovia, Alstom, Axel Springer, Deutsche Börse, Hannover Rück im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
22:57 Uhr
Lyft-Aktie gibt nach tiefroten Zahlen nach
Nebenwerte
22:53 Uhr
Morphosys schlägt im ersten Quartal Markterwartungen
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
SteinhoffA14XB9
BASFBASF11
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
Amazon906866
CommerzbankCBK100
NEL ASAA0B733
BayerBAY001
Apple Inc.865985
Allianz840400
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
TeslaA1CX3T
PowerCell Sweden ABA14TK6
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403