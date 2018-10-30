US Foods Announces Plans for New Distribution Facility in McClellan Park

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) today announced its plans to build a
355,000-square-foot distribution center in McClellan, California. The
facility will house thousands of foodservice products as well as a meat
cutting facility and fleet maintenance operations.
The $71.6 million investment will allow US Foods to more efficiently
service the companys independent restaurant customers across Northern
California. Construction of the LEED-certified facility is expected to
start mid-2019 and open at the end of 2020.
"The expansion of the US Foods footprint into Sacramento is an important
investment as we continue to serve independent restaurant operators
across the region, said Bernie Orsini, area president for Northern
California, US Foods. "We look forward to the increased capabilities the
location will offer as we continue to execute on our Great Food. Made
Easy. strategy.
"The California Competes Tax Credit helped support the multi-million
dollar investment by US Foods in California, said Panorea Avdis,
director of the Governors Office of Business and Economic Development.
"GO-Biz is proud to work with US Foods, and businesses like it, to
ensure investment in our state and regional economy and support growth
in our states workforce.
"Sacramento Countys dynamic economy continues to foster many growth and
expansion opportunities for businesses, and we are honored to welcome US
Foods new distribution center to McClellan Park, said County
Supervisor Phil Serna. "I am proud that companies like US
Foods choose to invest here and offer jobs for the community. I am
excited about this partnership and the positive impact it will have for
Sacramento County.
Barry Broome, president and CEO of the Greater Sacramento Economic
Council, said, "The US Foods expansion is a big win for the entire
region. The new facility is projected to drive more than $59 million in
direct and indirect economic impact from the job growth alone."
To learn more about US Foods, visit www.usfoods.com.
About US Foods
US Foods is one of Americas great food companies and a leading
foodservice distributor, partnering with approximately 250,000
restaurants and foodservice operators to help their businesses succeed.
With 25,000 employees and more than 60 locations, US Foods provides its
customers with a broad and innovative food offering and a comprehensive
suite of e-commerce, technology and business solutions. US Foods is
headquartered in Rosemont, Ill. and generates approximately $24 billion
in annual revenue. Visit usfoods.com
to learn more.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181030006175/en/