  • Suche
0 € Trading
Trading
Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
+++ Neues digitales Event von finanzen.net +++ Jetzt noch schnell kostenlos registrieren und am 20.11.2021 von den besten Investoren Deutschlands - u. a. Frank Thelen, Sandra Navidi, Christian W. Röhl - lernen! +++ -w-
16.11.2021 23:15

US Foods Announces Pricing of Private Offering of $500 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes

Folgen
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) today announced the pricing of a private offering (the "Offering) of $500 million aggregate principal amount of its 4.625% senior unsecured notes due 2030 (the "Notes) by its direct, wholly-owned subsidiary, US Foods, Inc. ("US Foods). The initial offering price to investors will be 100% of the principal amount thereof. The offering is expected to close on November 22, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

US Foods intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering (i) to repay a portion of its outstanding term loans that are scheduled to mature on June 27, 2023 (the "2023 Term Loans) and (ii) to pay related fees and expenses. US Foods expects that the portion of 2023 Term Loans remaining outstanding after giving effect to use of the net proceeds of the Offering will be repaid using the net proceeds from an anticipated new term loan facility and cash on hand.

The Notes and the guarantees thereof are being offered in a private offering exempt from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act). The Notes and the guarantees thereof are being offered only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act and to non-U.S. persons outside the United States in reliance on Regulation S under the Securities Act.

The Notes and the guarantees thereof have not been registered under the Securities Act and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state laws.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, the Notes, nor shall there be any sale of the Notes in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. No assurance can be made that the Offering will be consummated on its proposed terms or at all.

About US Foods

US Foods is one of Americas great food companies and a leading foodservice distributor, partnering with approximately 300,000 restaurants and foodservice operators to help their businesses succeed. With 70 broadline locations and 80 cash and carry stores, US Foods provides its customers with a broad and innovative food offering and a comprehensive suite of e-commerce, technology and business solutions. US Foods is headquartered in Rosemont, Ill. Visit www.usfoods.com to learn more.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release which are not historical in nature are "forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the Offering and the anticipated new term loan facility and the intended use of the proceeds thereof. These statements often include words such as "believe, "expect, "project, "anticipate, "intend, "plan, "outlook, "estimate, "target, "seek, "will, "may, "would, "should, "could, "forecast, "mission, "strive, "more, "goal, or similar expressions (although not all forward-looking statements may contain such words) and are based upon various assumptions and our experience in the industry, as well as historical trends, current conditions, and expected future developments. However, you should understand that these statements are not guarantees of performance or results and there are a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, including, among others: economic factors affecting consumer confidence and discretionary spending and reducing the consumption of food prepared away from home; the extent and duration of the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on us; cost inflation/deflation and commodity volatility; competition; reliance on third-party suppliers and interruption of product supply or increases in product costs; changes in our relationships with customers and group purchasing organizations; our ability to increase or maintain the highest margin portions of our business; achievement of expected benefits from cost savings initiatives; increases in fuel costs; changes in consumer eating habits; cost and pricing structures; impairment charges for goodwill, indefinite-lived intangible assets or other long-lived assets; environmental, health and safety and other governmental regulation, including actions taken by national, state and local governments to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, such as travel restrictions or bans, social distancing requirements, and required closures of non-essential businesses; product recalls and product liability claims; our reputation in the industry; indebtedness and restrictions under agreements governing our indebtedness; interest rate increases; changes in the method of determining London Interbank Offered Rate ("LIBOR) or the replacement of LIBOR with an alternative reference rate; labor relations and increased labor costs and continued access to qualified and diverse labor; risks associated with intellectual property, including potential infringement; disruption of existing technologies and implementation of new technologies; cybersecurity incidents and other technology disruptions; effective integration of acquired businesses; changes in tax laws and regulations and resolution of tax disputes; adverse judgments or settlements resulting from litigation; extreme weather conditions, natural disasters and other catastrophic events, including pandemics and the rapid spread of contagious illnesses; costs and risks associated with current and changing government laws and regulations, and potential changes as a result of initiatives by the Biden administration; and management of retirement benefits and pension obligations. For a detailed discussion of these risks, uncertainties and other factors, see the section entitled "Risk Factors in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 2, 2021, which was filed with the SEC on February 16, 2021 and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarters ended April 3, 2021, July 3, 2021 and October 2, 2021, which were filed with the SEC on May 10, 2021, August 9, 2021 and November 8, 2021, respectively. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law. We may not consummate the Offering or the anticipated new term loan facility and, if the Offering and such anticipated term loan facility are consummated, we cannot provide any assurances regarding the respective final terms thereof.

Nachrichten zu US Foods Holding Corp

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
10.11.21
US Foods: So viel setzte das Unternehmen zuletzt um (finanzen.net)
07.11.21
Ausblick: US Foods stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
24.10.21
Erste Schätzungen: US Foods präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
US Foods-Aktie für 0 Euro handeln bei finanzen.net zero
(Werbung)
10.08.21
US Foods präsentierte Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
07.08.21
Ausblick: US Foods öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
25.07.21
Erste Schätzungen: US Foods präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
11.05.21
US Foods: So viel setzte das Unternehmen zuletzt um (finanzen.net)
08.05.21
Ausblick: US Foods zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr US Foods News
RSS Feed
US Foods zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu US Foods Holding Corp

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
09.05.2019US Foods HoldPivotal Research Group
07.11.2018US Foods HoldPivotal Research Group
23.03.2018US Foods OutperformBMO Capital Markets
16.02.2018US Foods HoldPivotal Research Group
16.01.2018US Foods Equal WeightBarclays Capital
23.03.2018US Foods OutperformBMO Capital Markets
24.06.2016US Foods Market PerformBMO Capital Markets
20.06.2016US Foods BuyDeutsche Bank AG
09.05.2019US Foods HoldPivotal Research Group
07.11.2018US Foods HoldPivotal Research Group
16.02.2018US Foods HoldPivotal Research Group
16.01.2018US Foods Equal WeightBarclays Capital
16.05.2017US Foods HoldLoop Capital

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für US Foods Holding Corp nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene US Foods News

14:53 UhrUS Foods Announces Private Offering of $500 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes
07.11.21Ausblick: US Foods stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor
24.10.21Erste Schätzungen: US Foods präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
10.11.21US Foods: So viel setzte das Unternehmen zuletzt um
28.10.21US Foods Recognized by Diversity Lab for Diversity. Equity. and Inclusion Efforts
08.11.21US Foods (USFD) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates
09.11.21US Foods Holding (USFD) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript
27.10.21US Foods Named in Fast Company’s Inaugural "Brands That Matter” List
02.11.21Can US Foods (USFD) Keep the Earnings Surprise Streak Alive?
05.11.21Why US Foods Holding (USFD) Might Surprise This Earnings Season
Weitere US Foods News
Werbung

Trading-News

DZ BANK - Solide Rendite auch in Seitwärtsmärkten - Bonus-Zertifikate einfach erklärt
DAX: Belastungsfaktor Pandemie  So können sich risikofreudige Anleger jetzt positionieren!
Heineken kauft in Afrika zu - Aktie mit Aufschwung
Vontobel: Das wichtigste Shopping-Wochenende des Jahres steht vor der Tür
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Secunet mit deutlichem Kursrückgang
Noch wenige Plätze frei: Solidvest verlost 25.000 Euro unter nächsten 100 Neukunden
Paladin Insights: Veganz Group AG hat erfolgreich den Sprung an die Börse geschafft
Eiskalte Enteignung
BIT-Capital-Gründer Jan Beckers: "Wir starten zwei Kryptofonds"
Kfz Versi­che­rung wech­seln - So funk­tio­niert der Wechsel Ihrer Auto­ver­si­che­rung
JETZT NEU: Handle Aktien, ETFs und mehr für 0 Euro & ab sofort ohne Mindestordervolumen bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur US Foods-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

US Foods Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Diese Black Friday-Angebote gelten schon heute
Gewinner oder Verlierer? So wirkt sich die Inflation auf Ihr Vermögen aus
Spielzeug am Black Friday günstig kaufen - so klappts
Comeback der Kernkraft  mit diesen Aktien profitieren Sie von der Atom-Fantasie
Grüner Börsenstar RWE und der Schlüssel zum Krypto-Universum

News von

Deutsche Telekom, Siemens und EON: Drei gefragte DAX-Aktien nach Zahlen im Anlagecheck
Wichtige Kursbewegungen: Dollar steigt auf 16-Monats-Hoch
DAX im Plus - Europas Börsen mit frischen Rekordhochs zum Wochenstart
Nordex-Aktie nach Zahlen: Warum die Papiere weiterhin angeschlagen bleiben
Linde: Der Seriengewinner - am Aufwärtstrend mitverdienen

Heute im Fokus

DAX mit neuem Allzeithoch -- US-Börsen schliessen grün -- Rivian wertvoller als VW -- JPMorgan verklagt Tesla - Musk verkauft weitere Aktien -- Home Depot, Meta, thyssenkrupp, QIAGEN im Fokus

Siemens-Aktie nach einigen Tagen Pause wieder auf Rekordjagd. Airbus erhält in Dubai weitere Aufträge - Auch Boeing sammelt Bestellungen ein. LEG verschafft sich am Anleihemarkt frisches Kapital. Vodafone erhöht Prognose für Mittelzufluss. Siemens Healthineers holt eine zweite Frau in den Vorstand. Pfizer vergibt Lizenzen für Generika seines COVID-Medikaments.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

3. Quartal 2021: Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Das Portfolio des Berkshire Hathaway-CEOs
In diese Aktien investiert Bill Ackman im dritten Quartal 2021
Ein Blick ins Portfolio von Bill Ackman
3. Quartal 2021: Diese Aktien befinden sich in George Soros im Depot
Änderungen im Portfolio

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Oktober 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die smartesten Städte Deutschlands
Das sind die smartesten Städte in Deutschland
Hier ist das Wohnen für Studierende am teuersten
Das sind die elf teuersten deutschen Studentenstädte
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q3 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im September 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Glauben Sie an eine Jahresendrally beim DAX?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen