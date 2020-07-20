  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan
26.01.2021 01:05

US Foods Announces Pricing of Upsized Private Offering of $900 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Bis zu 1% p.a. Festzins jetzt risikofrei sichern. 15  Amazon-Gutschein bis 31.01. zusätzlich! -W-

Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) today announced the pricing of a private offering (the "Offering) of $900 million aggregate principal amount of its 4.750% senior unsecured notes due 2029 (the "Notes) by its direct, wholly-owned subsidiary, US Foods, Inc. ("US Foods). The initial offering price to investors will be 100% of the principal amount thereof. The offering is expected to close on February 4, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. The size of the Offering was increased by approximately $300 million aggregate principal amount subsequent to the initial announcement of the Offering.

US Foods intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering, together with cash on hand, (i) to fund the redemption of all of its outstanding 5.875% senior unsecured notes due 2024, (ii) to repay all of its outstanding senior secured term loans maturing on April 24, 2025 and (iii) to pay fees and expenses related to the Offering.

The Notes and the guarantees thereof are being offered in a private offering exempt from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act). The Notes and the guarantees thereof are being offered only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act and to non-U.S. persons outside the United States in reliance on Regulation S under the Securities Act.

The Notes and the guarantees thereof have not been registered under the Securities Act and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state laws.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, the Notes, nor shall there be any sale of the Notes in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. No assurance can be made that the Offering will be consummated on its proposed terms or at all.

About US Foods

US Foods is one of Americas great food companies and a leading foodservice distributor, partnering with approximately 300,000 restaurants and foodservice operators to help their businesses succeed. With 70 broadline locations and 78 cash and carry stores, US Foods provides its customers with a broad and innovative food offering and a comprehensive suite of e-commerce, technology and business solutions. US Foods is headquartered in Rosemont, Ill. Visit www.usfoods.com to learn more.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release which are not historical in nature are "forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the Offering and the intended use of the proceeds thereof. These statements often include words such as "believe, "expect, "project, "anticipate, "intend, "plan, "outlook, "estimate, "target, "seek, "will, "may, "would, "should, "could, "forecast, "mission, "strive, "more, "goal, or similar expressions and are based upon various assumptions and our experience in the industry, as well as historical trends, current conditions, and expected future developments. However, you should understand that these statements are not guarantees of performance or results and there are a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, including, among others, any declines in the consumption of food prepared away from home; the extent and duration of the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on us; cost inflation/deflation and commodity volatility; competition; reliance on third-party suppliers and interruption of product supply or increases in product costs; risks related to our indebtedness, including our substantial amount of debt, our ability to incur substantially more debt, our potential inability to generate sufficient cash flows to service our debt and increases in our interest rates; restrictions and limitations placed on us by our agreements and instruments governing our debt; changes in our relationships with customers and group purchasing organizations; our ability to increase or maintain sales to the highest margin portions of our business; effective integration of acquired businesses; achievement of expected benefits from cost savings initiatives; increases in fuel costs; economic factors affecting consumer confidence and discretionary spending; changes in consumer eating habits; our reputation in the industry; labor relations and costs and continued access to qualified and diverse labor; cost and pricing structures; changes in tax laws and regulations and resolution of tax disputes; environmental, health and safety and other governmental regulations, including actions taken by national, state and local governments to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, such as travel restrictions or bans, social distancing requirements, and required closures of non-essential businesses; product recalls and product liability claims; adverse judgments or settlements resulting from litigation; disruption of existing technologies and implementation of new technologies; cybersecurity incidents and other technology disruptions; management of retirement benefits and pension obligations; extreme weather conditions, natural disasters and other catastrophic events, including pandemics and the rapid spread of contagious illnesses; and risks associated with intellectual property, including potential infringement. For a detailed discussion of these risks, uncertainties and other factors, see the section entitled "Risk Factors in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 28, 2019, which was filed with the SEC on February 13, 2020 and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended September 26, 2020, which was filed with the SEC on November 2, 2020. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law. We may not consummate the Offering and, if the Offering is consummated, we cannot provide any assurances regarding the final terms of the Offering or our ability to effectively apply the net proceeds as described above.

Nachrichten zu US Foods Holding Corp

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr US Foods News
RSS Feed
US Foods zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu US Foods Holding Corp

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
09.05.2019US Foods HoldPivotal Research Group
07.11.2018US Foods HoldPivotal Research Group
23.03.2018US Foods OutperformBMO Capital Markets
16.02.2018US Foods HoldPivotal Research Group
16.01.2018US Foods Equal WeightBarclays Capital
23.03.2018US Foods OutperformBMO Capital Markets
24.06.2016US Foods Market PerformBMO Capital Markets
20.06.2016US Foods BuyDeutsche Bank AG
09.05.2019US Foods HoldPivotal Research Group
07.11.2018US Foods HoldPivotal Research Group
16.02.2018US Foods HoldPivotal Research Group
16.01.2018US Foods Equal WeightBarclays Capital
16.05.2017US Foods HoldLoop Capital

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für US Foods Holding Corp nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene US Foods News

12.01.21Analyst: US Foods Could Have a 30% Upside
25.01.21US Foods to offer $600 million of bonds that mature in 2029
Weitere US Foods News
Werbung

Trading-News

Podcast mit Jacob Hetzel von Scalable Capital: Wie investiere ich in Gold?
EU verärgert über AstraZeneca - Aktie zieht dennoch an
DZ BANK - Varta und VW - Ist die Party schon vorbei oder fängt sie jetzt erst richtig an?
Goldpreis, Ölpreis: Große Woche steht bevor FOMC, US Q4 BIP im Fokus
Vontobel: Smart Farming  die dritte grüne Revolution
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Robo Advisor Testsieger 2020 im Web Seminar kennenlernen
Deutsche sparen - an der Rendite. Erfahren Sie mehr zu der aktuellen Studie der Allianz Research im Allvest Magazin.
Schwerpunkt der Woche: Neustart für Amerika?
KENN(die)ZAHLEN - Duration und Risikoaufschlag
Das beste ETF-Portfolio für die Altersvorsorge
Exporo AG kauft Büroimmobilien für knapp 10 Millionen Euro
Null Zinsen auf dem Spar­buch? Nicht mit mir!
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur US Foods-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

US Foods Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

So sparen Sie jetzt Hunderte Euro beim Strom
3444 Euro pro Jahr  in diesen Städten können Sie die Miete am stärksten drücken
Tesla, SAP und Ifo - das bringt die Börsen-Woche
Alles auf Aktien - das ist der tägliche Börsen-Shot von WELT
Für die Reichsten ist die Krise vorbei  Corona verschärft Ungleichheit

News von

iShares Edge MSCI World Value Factor ETF: Breit diversifizierter Einstieg in unterberbewertete Titel
DAX-Ausblick: Neuer US-Präsident gibt Börsen die Richtung vor
Citi erwartet Boom bei Nel Asa und ITM Power und rät zum Kauf der Aktien
Fresenius-Aktie: Unterschätztes Aufholpotenzial - günstige Einstiegschance
Nach der Korrektur der Vorwoche: Bitcoin profitiert von der Rückkehr der Inflation

Heute im Fokus

Dow letztlich schwächer -- DAX schließt mit starkem Verlust -- ifo-Index im Januar gefallen -- Siemens Energy bestätigt Jahresausblick -- Siltronic-Übernahme -- Apple, Telekom, VW, Lufthansa im Fokus

Linde erhöht Quartalsdividende um 10 Prozent - neues Aktienrückkaufprogramm. Berliner Chemiekonzern Atotech strebt an die New Yorker Börse. Modernas Impfstoff schützt wohl gegen Virus-Varianten. Liberty Steel legt Offerte für thyssen-Stahl vor. Merck & Co stellt Entwicklung zweier COVID-Impfstoffe ein. Dr. Martens-Eigentümer wollen bei Börsengang 1,5 Milliarden Euro einnehmen.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 3 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 3 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 3 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven
Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
Das sind die teuersten Filmproduktionen der Welt
Das sind die teuersten Kinofilme der US-amerikanischen Filmbranche
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Dezember 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
3. Quartal 2020: Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wo sehen Sie den Bitcoin-Kurs Ende 2020?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen