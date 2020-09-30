  • Suche
30.03.2021 15:00

US Foods Expands Scholarship Program

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) announced today the opening of the US Foods Scholars application period. US Foods Scholars provides financial support and development opportunities to culinary and hospitality students who demonstrate tremendous promise and achievement but require assistance to take the next step of their career. With the addition of Birmingham, Ala., Daytona Beach, Fla. and Portland, Ore., the program now reaches nine markets. This year, up to 18 students will receive $20,000 each to support their continued culinary or hospitality education, in addition to training opportunities with US Foods culinary professionals.

"Were excited to announce the opening of our 2021 scholarships aimed at cultivating the next generation of culinary and hospitality talent, said Debra Ceffalio, vice president of corporate communications, US Foods. "This year, we have expanded the program to include two historically Black colleges and universities, Bethune-Cookman University and Lawson State Community College, in addition to adding Linn-Benton Community College in Portland, Ore. Its an honor to offer students from these well-respected schools the opportunity to be part of this years scholarship class.

US Foods Scholars was launched in 2017 and aims to inspire students to reach their full potential and make a meaningful contribution to the culinary and hospitality industries. Since its inception, the program has offered more than $650,000 in scholarships to 33 students.

Today, there are 31 US Foods Scholars actively working toward their degrees, with another 18 students expected to join the roster in 2021. US Foods Scholars currently supports scholars in nine markets, including Arizona; Atlanta; Austin, Texas; Chicago; Daytona Beach, Fla.; Birmingham, Ala.; Portland, Ore.; New York; and Raleigh, N.C.

Applications are now open for students enrolled or planning to enroll at:

  • Austin Community College  Austin, Texas
  • Bethune-Cookman University  Daytona Beach, Fla.
  • International Culinary School at the Art Institute of Atlanta  Atlanta, Ga.
  • Lawson State Community College  Birmingham, Ala.
  • Linn-Benton Community College  Portland, Ore.
  • Wake Technical Community College  Raleigh, N.C.

Applications for Arizona, Chicago and New York students will be facilitated directly through the companys partnership with Careers through Culinary Arts Program (C-CAP).

The program is administered with the support of Scholarship America, C-CAP and the American Culinary Federation. All US Foods Scholars are selected through a formal application process and each applicant is evaluated based on several criteria, including academic performance, financial need and a personal essay. The scholarship recipient must be pursuing a two-year associate degree in the Culinary Arts or related discipline, including, but not limited to, Culinary Science, Baking and Pastry Arts and Food Business Management, or be pursuing a four-year bachelor's degree in Hospitality Management. The deadline to apply is May 12, 2021 at 3 p.m. CT.

Learn more about US Foods Scholars and the application requirements here.

About US Foods

US Foods is one of Americas great food companies and a leading foodservice distributor, partnering with approximately 300,000 restaurants and foodservice operators to help their businesses succeed. With 70 broadline locations and 80 cash and carry stores, US Foods provides its customers with a broad and innovative food offering and a comprehensive suite of e-commerce, technology and business solutions. US Foods is headquartered in Rosemont, Ill. Visit www.usfoods.com to learn more.

