finanzen.net
03.04.2020 20:15

US Foods Partners with Retailers Nationwide to Provide Distribution Support

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) today announced it has secured approximately 20 retail distribution partnerships across national grocery store chains, wholesale grocers and consumer packaged goods brands. To date, more than 700 US Foods distribution associates have been temporarily contracted to support this work. These associates are primarily in warehouse roles such as selectors who choose product for shipping and truck drivers who deliver product directly to a retailers distribution center or retail location.

In addition to these new distribution partnerships, US Foods is selling much-needed product to retailers across the country as they strive to maintain inventory given unprecedented consumer demand.

"As our country responds to the impacts of COVID-19, the demand on grocery retailers continues to grow, said US Foods chairman and CEO Pietro Satriano. "Through these partnerships, we are creating new opportunities for our distribution workforce while helping to maintain the nations food supply. We value these new relationships and expect to add more partners as the situation continues to evolve.

The companys partners include The Kroger Co., one of the world's largest food retailers, C&S Wholesale Grocers, the largest wholesale grocery supply company in the U.S., Albertsons Companies, one of the largest food and drug retailers in the U.S. and Oklahoma-based Homeland grocery stores.

About US Foods
US Foods is one of Americas great food companies and a leading foodservice distributor, partnering with approximately 300,000 restaurants and foodservice operators to help their businesses succeed. With 28,000 associates and more than 70 locations, US Foods provides its customers with a broad and innovative food offering and a comprehensive suite of e-commerce, technology and business solutions. US Foods is headquartered in Rosemont, Ill., and generates more than $28 billion in annual revenue. Visit www.usfoods.com to learn more.

Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release which are not historical in nature are "forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements often include words such as "believe, "expect, "project, "anticipate, "intend, "plan, "outlook, "estimate, "target, "seek, "will, "may, "would, "should, "could, "forecast, "mission, "strive, "more, "goal, or similar expressions and are based upon various assumptions and our experience in the industry, as well as historical trends, current conditions, and expected future developments. However, you should understand that these statements are not guarantees of performance or results and there are a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, including, among others: cost inflation/deflation and commodity volatility; competition; reliance on third party suppliers; interruption of product supply or increases in product costs; changes in our relationships with customers and group purchasing organizations; our ability to increase or maintain the highest margin portions of our business; effective integration of acquisitions; achievement of expected benefits from cost savings initiatives; fluctuations in fuel costs; economic factors affecting consumer confidence and discretionary spending; changes in consumer eating habits; our reputation in the industry; labor relations and costs; access to qualified and diverse labor; cost and pricing structures; changes in tax laws and regulations and resolution of tax disputes; governmental regulation; product recalls and product liability claims; adverse judgments or settlements resulting from litigation; disruptions of existing technologies and implementation of new technologies; cybersecurity incidents and other technology disruptions; management of retirement benefits and pension obligations; extreme weather conditions, natural disasters and other catastrophic events, including pandemics and the rapid spread of contagious illnesses; risks associated with intellectual property, including potential infringement; indebtedness and restrictions under agreements governing indebtedness; and potential interest rate increases.

For a detailed discussion of these risks, uncertainties and other factors, see the section entitled "Risk Factors in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended Dec. 28, 2019, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Feb. 13, 2020. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Nachrichten zu US Foods Holding Corp

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    2
  • vom Unternehmen
    2
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
31.03.20
So schätzen die Analysten die Zukunft der US Foods-Aktie ein (finanzen.net)
12.02.20
US Foods: Quartalsergebnisse zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
10.02.20
Ausblick: US Foods stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
08.08.19
US Foods: Was beim Unternehmen in den jüngsten Büchern steht (finanzen.net)
05.08.19
Ausblick: US Foods verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
09.05.19
US Foods hat Bilanz für das abgelaufene Quartal gezogen (finanzen.net)
05.05.19
Ausblick: US Foods gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr US Foods News
RSS Feed
US Foods zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu US Foods Holding Corp

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
09.05.2019US Foods HoldPivotal Research Group
07.11.2018US Foods HoldPivotal Research Group
23.03.2018US Foods OutperformBMO Capital Markets
16.02.2018US Foods HoldPivotal Research Group
16.01.2018US Foods Equal WeightBarclays Capital
23.03.2018US Foods OutperformBMO Capital Markets
24.06.2016US Foods Market PerformBMO Capital Markets
20.06.2016US Foods BuyDeutsche Bank AG
09.05.2019US Foods HoldPivotal Research Group
07.11.2018US Foods HoldPivotal Research Group
16.02.2018US Foods HoldPivotal Research Group
16.01.2018US Foods Equal WeightBarclays Capital
16.05.2017US Foods HoldLoop Capital

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für US Foods Holding Corp nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene US Foods News

06.03.203 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD)
16.03.20Zacks.com featured highlights include: Signet Jewelers. Macy's. Citigroup. US Foods and Foundation Building Materials
31.03.20So schätzen die Analysten die Zukunft der US Foods-Aktie ein
04.03.20Should Value Investors Buy US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) Stock?
06.03.20UPDATE 1-US Foods to buy Smart Foodservice for $970 million
30.03.20Is US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
06.03.20US Foods to buy Smart Foodservice for $970 million
27.03.20US Foods (USFD) Looks Good: Stock Adds 11.9% in Session
Weitere US Foods News
Werbung

Inside

BNP Paribas: Rendezvous mit Harry | Jeden Montag um 19:00 Uhr LIVE - Special Guest: Rocco Gräfe
Podcast mit Dr. Gerd Kommer: "Coronakrise: Wie sollten Anleger reagieren?"
DZ BANK - Historischer Einbruch - historische Chance?
Exporo: Geldanlage in der Coronakrise: Bundesbürger halten Immobilien für sehr wertstabil
Finance & Chill - Ein Tag voller Finanzexpertise mit vielen Tipps und Strategien für Ihren Anlageerfolg.
H&M knickt ein
Trump befeuert die Ölpreise
Vontobel: Risiken reduzieren - Discount-Zertifikate auf Daimler, Continental, Heidelberg Cement
EUR/USD  Weiter fallende Notierungen erwartet
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur US Foods-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

US Foods Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Eher Worst-Case-Szenarien in den Vordergrund stellen
In der Krise ist Streaming Disneys große Hoffnung
Das ist die Liste der unverwüstlichen Dividenden-Aktien
Diese deutschen Aktien sollten Sie meiden
Wann Miete nicht gezahlt werden muss, was Vermieter beachten müssen

News von

Frisches Geld händeringend gesucht: Droht bei Carnival bald das Ende?
Diese fünf DAX-Aktien sind laut Commerzbank stärker als das Coronavirus
Dow Jones-Chartanalyse: Neue Verkaufswelle?
DAX im Minus - Europas Anleger bleiben auf der Hut - Wirtschaftskollaps befürchtet
DAX-Chartanalyse: Pause vor der nächsten Welle

Heute im Fokus

DAX geht tiefer ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen erneut in rot -- US-Arbeitsmarkt büßt massiv Stellen ein -- adidas braucht frisches Geld -- Tesla, PUMA, TRATON, Shop Apotheke, BNP im Fokus

Nordex profitiert von hoher Nachfrage in Europa. Bundesregierung in Gesprächen mit Lufthansa über Staatsbeteiligung. RTL zieht Ausblick und Dividendenvorschlag zurück. H&M: Q1-Zahlen besser als erwartet. Ryanair hält Gewinn noch im Prognoserahmen. HeidelbergCement platziert Anleihe im Volumen von 650 Mio Euro.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 14 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 14 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 14 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im März 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im März 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q1 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die erfolgreichsten Kinofilme der letzten 25 Jahre
Welche Titel knackten die Milliardenmarke an den Kinokassen?
DAX: Die größten Verluste an nur einem Tag
An diesem Tagen verbuchte der DAX das höchste Minus
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Corona-Crash und Chaostage an den Börsen. Wie handeln Sie in unsicheren Zeiten?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
20:16 Uhr
DAX geht tiefer ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen erneut in rot -- US-Arbeitsmarkt büßt massiv Stellen ein -- adidas braucht frisches Geld -- Tesla, PUMA, TRATON, Shop Apotheke, BNP im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
20:04 Uhr
Top-News der Woche: Diese Themen waren diese Woche wichtig
Standardwerte
19:58 Uhr
Staatshilfe voraus? Diese DAX-Konzerne verfügen über die geringsten Cash-Reserven
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Deutsche Bank AG514000
TeslaA1CX3T
Microsoft Corp.870747
Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A)A0D94M
Lufthansa AG823212
Wirecard AG747206
Daimler AG710000
Scout24 AGA12DM8
Airbus SE (ex EADS)938914
Allianz840400
Amazon906866
Apple Inc.865985
NEL ASAA0B733
BayerBAY001
Carnival Corp & plc paired120100