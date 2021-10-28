  • Suche
0 € Trading
Trading
Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
28.10.2021 17:00

US Foods Recognized by Diversity Lab for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Efforts

Folgen
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) announced today that it has been honored by Diversity Lab as a "Mansfield Community Builder. The honor recognizes legal departments that go above and beyond as community leaders in pushing for greater diversity both internally and externally through participation in the Mansfield Rule: Legal Department Edition (MRLD) certification program by Diversity Lab. US Foods is one of six "Mansfield Community Builder legal departments honored. This program is modeled after the Mansfield Rule for law firms, launched in 2017, which has resulted in tremendous positive outcomes in the hiring and advancement of diverse leaders within law firms.

"Were honored to be recognized by Diversity Lab for advancing a more inclusive legal community, said Kristin Coleman, executive vice president and general counsel. "Our participation in the certification process has helped us take meaningful steps forward in recruiting, retaining, and advancing the next generation of diverse legal professionals.

Legal departments participating in this program are required to track and measure internal team diversity, with a focus on consideration for open roles, plum work assignments and advancement opportunities for underrepresented populations. They are also expected to consider and track whether a diverse population of lawyersat least 50%lead their outside counsel teams.

"Community building and knowledge sharing are important principles of the Mansfield Rule, said Kavita Ramakrishnan, Bias Interrupters Specialist at Diversity Lab. "All of the MRLD participantsled by this group of community buildershave shown that we are more effective when we collaborate to share whats working. This group deserves credit for leading this collective of legal departments to make meaningful change.

US Foods is among more than 50 legal departments striving for greater diversity and inclusivity in both their outside counsel and internal teams as part of MRLD. The strength of this community working together and sharing knowledge has been paramount to its success.

About US Foods

US Foods is one of Americas great food companies and a leading foodservice distributor, partnering with approximately 300,000 restaurants and foodservice operators to help their businesses succeed. With 70 broadline locations and 80 cash and carry stores, US Foods provides its customers with a broad and innovative food offering and a comprehensive suite of e-commerce, technology and business solutions. US Foods is headquartered in Rosemont, Ill. Visit www.usfoods.com to learn more.

About Diversity Lab

Diversity Lab is an incubator for innovative ideas and solutions that boost diversity and inclusion in law. Experimental ideassuch as the OnRamp Fellowship and the Mansfield Ruleare created through our Hackathons and piloted in collaboration with more than 200 top law firms and legal departments across the country. Diversity Lab leverages data, behavioral science, design thinking, and technology to further develop and test new ideas and research, measure the results, and share the lessons learned. For more information, visit www.diversitylab.com.

Nachrichten zu US Foods Holding Corp

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
24.10.21
Erste Schätzungen: US Foods präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
10.08.21
US Foods präsentierte Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
07.08.21
Ausblick: US Foods öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
US Foods-Aktie für 0 Euro handeln bei finanzen.net zero
(Werbung)
25.07.21
Erste Schätzungen: US Foods präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
11.05.21
US Foods: So viel setzte das Unternehmen zuletzt um (finanzen.net)
08.05.21
Ausblick: US Foods zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
30.04.21
Was Analysten von der US Foods-Aktie erwarten (finanzen.net)
25.04.21
Erste Schätzungen: US Foods vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr US Foods News
RSS Feed
US Foods zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu US Foods Holding Corp

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
09.05.2019US Foods HoldPivotal Research Group
07.11.2018US Foods HoldPivotal Research Group
23.03.2018US Foods OutperformBMO Capital Markets
16.02.2018US Foods HoldPivotal Research Group
16.01.2018US Foods Equal WeightBarclays Capital
23.03.2018US Foods OutperformBMO Capital Markets
24.06.2016US Foods Market PerformBMO Capital Markets
20.06.2016US Foods BuyDeutsche Bank AG
09.05.2019US Foods HoldPivotal Research Group
07.11.2018US Foods HoldPivotal Research Group
16.02.2018US Foods HoldPivotal Research Group
16.01.2018US Foods Equal WeightBarclays Capital
16.05.2017US Foods HoldLoop Capital

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für US Foods Holding Corp nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!

Die Angebote, um in den Krypto-Handel einzusteigen, werden immer zahlreicher. Ob Krypto-ETFs oder Zertifikate: Wie auch Sie die neuen renditestarken Möglichkeiten des Krypto-Handels für sich nutzen können, erfahren Sie heute live um 18 Uhr im Online-Seminar.
Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene US Foods News

11.10.21US Foods to Announce Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results on November 8. 2021
24.10.21Erste Schätzungen: US Foods präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
07.10.21US Foods Hunger Action Month Efforts Raise More Than 240.000 Meals for Those Struggling With Food Insecurity
27.10.21US Foods Named in Fast Company’s Inaugural "Brands That Matter” List
Weitere US Foods News
Werbung

Trading-News

Microsoft  wo liegen die Ziele?
Vontobel: Noch bis 01.11.2021: Jetzt Aktienanleihen mit Barriere und Multi Aktienanleihen mit Barriere (Worst-Of) zeichnen
Evotec will in den USA rund 500 Mio. Euro einsammeln
DZ BANK - Bullen nutzen Gap Down als Sprungbrett
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Der "beste Robo Advisor 2021" im Web Seminar
Drahtseilakt der Notenbanken
BIT Capital erweitert Angebot mit neuen Crypto-Fonds
ETHENEA: Energiemarkt unter Druck
Neue wikifolios, neue Investmentchancen
Impact Inves­ting - Nach­hal­tiges Inves­tieren mit Impact Invest­ment Fonds
JETZT NEU: Aktienhandel für 0 Euro bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur US Foods-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

US Foods Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Amazon-Angebote: Diese Deals gibt es schon vor dem Black Friday
In der EZB manifestiert sich das neue Machtgefüge links der Mitte
Mutprobe bei Meme-Aktien und reich werden mit Super-Computern
Diese Aktien bergen das 1000-Prozent-Potenzial
Wohlstandsverlust im Alter? So viel Rente bekommen Sie wirklich

News von

Deutsche-Bank-Aktie bricht nach guten Zahlen ein: Warum der Titel aber attraktiv bleibt
Porsche an die Börse: Mehr wert als VW?
DAX-Chartanalyse: Nächstes Ziel ist 150 Punkte höher
BASF hebt Ziele erneut an - Autoindustrie macht Sorgen
DAX nimmt Kurs auf Rekordhoch - Bilanzen stimmen optimistisch

Heute im Fokus

DAX etwas schwächer -- Wall Street fester -- EZB hält an ultralockerer Geldpolitik fest -- Linde erhöht erneut Gewinnziel -- VW belastet -- LPKF, Beiersdorf, Ford, eBay im Fokus

MasterCard steigert Quartalsgewinn kräftig. Ford hebt Ziele trotz Chipkrise an. Aurubis übertrifft eigene Prognose deutlich. ElringKlinger schließt Produktion in Langenzenn. STRATEC wird noch optimistischer. WACKER CHEMIE bestätigt nach starkem Quartal die Prognose. AB InBev steigert operativen Gewinn überraschend.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die smartesten Städte Deutschlands
Das sind die smartesten Städte in Deutschland
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 42 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 42 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Hier ist das Wohnen für Studierende am teuersten
Das sind die elf teuersten deutschen Studentenstädte
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q3 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im September 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Rentendauer in Europa: So viel Zeit hat man, um die Rente zu genießen
Lohnt sich die Rente?
Die teuersten Städte zum Leben
Wo bezahlt man am meisten?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Würden Sie eine verpflichtende Corona-Impfung gutheißen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen