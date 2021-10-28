US Foods Recognized by Diversity Lab for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Efforts

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) announced today that it has been honored by Diversity Lab as a "Mansfield Community Builder. The honor recognizes legal departments that go above and beyond as community leaders in pushing for greater diversity both internally and externally through participation in the Mansfield Rule: Legal Department Edition (MRLD) certification program by Diversity Lab. US Foods is one of six "Mansfield Community Builder legal departments honored. This program is modeled after the Mansfield Rule for law firms, launched in 2017, which has resulted in tremendous positive outcomes in the hiring and advancement of diverse leaders within law firms.

"Were honored to be recognized by Diversity Lab for advancing a more inclusive legal community, said Kristin Coleman, executive vice president and general counsel. "Our participation in the certification process has helped us take meaningful steps forward in recruiting, retaining, and advancing the next generation of diverse legal professionals.

Legal departments participating in this program are required to track and measure internal team diversity, with a focus on consideration for open roles, plum work assignments and advancement opportunities for underrepresented populations. They are also expected to consider and track whether a diverse population of lawyersat least 50%lead their outside counsel teams.

"Community building and knowledge sharing are important principles of the Mansfield Rule, said Kavita Ramakrishnan, Bias Interrupters Specialist at Diversity Lab. "All of the MRLD participantsled by this group of community buildershave shown that we are more effective when we collaborate to share whats working. This group deserves credit for leading this collective of legal departments to make meaningful change.

US Foods is among more than 50 legal departments striving for greater diversity and inclusivity in both their outside counsel and internal teams as part of MRLD. The strength of this community working together and sharing knowledge has been paramount to its success.

About US Foods

US Foods is one of Americas great food companies and a leading foodservice distributor, partnering with approximately 300,000 restaurants and foodservice operators to help their businesses succeed. With 70 broadline locations and 80 cash and carry stores, US Foods provides its customers with a broad and innovative food offering and a comprehensive suite of e-commerce, technology and business solutions. US Foods is headquartered in Rosemont, Ill. Visit www.usfoods.com to learn more.

About Diversity Lab

Diversity Lab is an incubator for innovative ideas and solutions that boost diversity and inclusion in law. Experimental ideassuch as the OnRamp Fellowship and the Mansfield Ruleare created through our Hackathons and piloted in collaboration with more than 200 top law firms and legal departments across the country. Diversity Lab leverages data, behavioral science, design thinking, and technology to further develop and test new ideas and research, measure the results, and share the lessons learned. For more information, visit www.diversitylab.com.

