US Foods Releases 2020 Corporate Social Responsibility Report

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) announced today the launch of the companys 2020 Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Report. The report highlights progress against the companys ongoing commitment to caring for people, protecting the environment, and providing responsibly sourced and sustainable products.

"I am proud of how our associates worked together to serve customers, communities and each other during the many challenges of 2020, said Chairman and CEO Pietro Satriano. "Despite the unprecedented year, we were able to make meaningful progress against our corporate social responsibility commitments. We look forward to continuing to advance our three pillars of people, planet and products in the year ahead and beyond.

The companys 2020 highlights for its key CSR focus areas included:

People

Instituted policies and procedures to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 among associates; launched playbooks dedicated to helping restaurants reopen and recover safely.

Donated nearly $43 million in food and supplies to food banks and charitable organizations across the country as they experienced increased demand due to the impacts of COVID-19.

Continued our commitment to enhancing diversity and inclusion efforts by expanding Employee Resource Groups into the field and training 200 leaders to facilitate their own Allyship and Anti-Racism workshops for corporate and frontline associates.

Planet

6.9% reduction since 2015 in gallons of fuel used per case delivered. 1,2

7.3% reduction in Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions since 2015. 2,3,4

13 million kWh of electricity generated from six solar installations each year.

Products

Achieved 2020 responsibly sourced seafood goal with 100% of the companys Harbor Banks® brand seafood portfolio now meeting either Serve Good, or Progress Check standards.

More than 900 products are now part of the Serve Good® and Progress Check portfolio.

More than 270 products are now part of the Responsible Disposables portfolio.

Learn more in the US Foods 2020 CSR report here.

1. Broadline business only.

2. Includes the Food Group of Companies, acquired in September 2019.

3. Emissions intensity measured as pounds of CO2e per case delivered.

4. Includes Smart Foodservice Warehouse Stores, acquired in April 2020.

About US Foods

US Foods is one of Americas great food companies and a leading foodservice distributor, partnering with approximately 300,000 restaurants and foodservice operators to help their businesses succeed. With 70 broadline locations and 80 cash and carry stores, US Foods provides its customers with a broad and innovative food offering and a comprehensive suite of e-commerce, technology and business solutions. US Foods is headquartered in Rosemont, Ill.

