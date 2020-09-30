  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan
13.04.2021 15:00

US Foods Releases 2020 Corporate Social Responsibility Report

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) announced today the launch of the companys 2020 Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Report. The report highlights progress against the companys ongoing commitment to caring for people, protecting the environment, and providing responsibly sourced and sustainable products.

"I am proud of how our associates worked together to serve customers, communities and each other during the many challenges of 2020, said Chairman and CEO Pietro Satriano. "Despite the unprecedented year, we were able to make meaningful progress against our corporate social responsibility commitments. We look forward to continuing to advance our three pillars of people, planet and products in the year ahead and beyond.

The companys 2020 highlights for its key CSR focus areas included:

People

  • Instituted policies and procedures to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 among associates; launched playbooks dedicated to helping restaurants reopen and recover safely.
  • Donated nearly $43 million in food and supplies to food banks and charitable organizations across the country as they experienced increased demand due to the impacts of COVID-19.
  • Continued our commitment to enhancing diversity and inclusion efforts by expanding Employee Resource Groups into the field and training 200 leaders to facilitate their own Allyship and Anti-Racism workshops for corporate and frontline associates.

Planet

  • 6.9% reduction since 2015 in gallons of fuel used per case delivered.1,2
  • 7.3% reduction in Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions since 2015.2,3,4
  • 13 million kWh of electricity generated from six solar installations each year.

Products

  • Achieved 2020 responsibly sourced seafood goal with 100% of the companys Harbor Banks® brand seafood portfolio now meeting either Serve Good, or Progress Check standards.
  • More than 900 products are now part of the Serve Good® and Progress Check portfolio.
  • More than 270 products are now part of the Responsible Disposables portfolio.

Learn more in the US Foods 2020 CSR report here.

1. Broadline business only.
2. Includes the Food Group of Companies, acquired in September 2019.
3. Emissions intensity measured as pounds of CO2e per case delivered.
4. Includes Smart Foodservice Warehouse Stores, acquired in April 2020.

About US Foods

US Foods is one of Americas great food companies and a leading foodservice distributor, partnering with approximately 300,000 restaurants and foodservice operators to help their businesses succeed. With 70 broadline locations and 80 cash and carry stores, US Foods provides its customers with a broad and innovative food offering and a comprehensive suite of e-commerce, technology and business solutions. US Foods is headquartered in Rosemont, Ill. Visit www.usfoods.com to learn more.

Nachrichten zu US Foods Holding Corp

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr US Foods News
RSS Feed
US Foods zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu US Foods Holding Corp

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
09.05.2019US Foods HoldPivotal Research Group
07.11.2018US Foods HoldPivotal Research Group
23.03.2018US Foods OutperformBMO Capital Markets
16.02.2018US Foods HoldPivotal Research Group
16.01.2018US Foods Equal WeightBarclays Capital
23.03.2018US Foods OutperformBMO Capital Markets
24.06.2016US Foods Market PerformBMO Capital Markets
20.06.2016US Foods BuyDeutsche Bank AG
09.05.2019US Foods HoldPivotal Research Group
07.11.2018US Foods HoldPivotal Research Group
16.02.2018US Foods HoldPivotal Research Group
16.01.2018US Foods Equal WeightBarclays Capital
16.05.2017US Foods HoldLoop Capital

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für US Foods Holding Corp nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene US Foods News

15.03.21Is US Foods Stock A Buy At $40?
Weitere US Foods News
Werbung

Trading-News

BNP Paribas: Euer Egmond | Beige Book der Fed und US-Einzelhandelsumsätze stehen im Fokus - Heute 18:00 Uhr live
Vontobel: SAP sichert sich Google als Großkunden
Rohstoffe: Bei den starken China-Importen lohnt der zweite Blick
Daily DAX Prognose: Coinbase IPO: Nur Euphorie und Hype?
DZ BANK - Oszillator triggert bestätigendes Kaufsignal
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Wie Sie 10.000  richtig anlegen
Magazin: Aktive und passive Anlagestrategie Allvest - Jahresbericht 2020 Magazin: Aktive und passive Anlagestrategie Allvest - Jahresbericht 2020
War der Hype um Wasserstoff-Aktien nur ein laues Lüftchen?
Dividenden: ein unterschätzter Renditetreiber?
Viele attraktive Geschäftsmodelle"
my-si: Sicher, nachhaltig, renditestark UND gesellschaftlich nützlich
Tech-Aktien: Auch künftig führt kaum ein Weg an ihnen vorbei
Grundrente - Alles Wich­tige zur neuen Rente für Gering­ver­diener
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur US Foods-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

US Foods Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

120 Prozent in 3 Monaten  So profitieren Sie vom neuen Krypto-Hype
Fast 5000 Euro weg  so vermeiden Sie die teure Elterngeld-Falle
Grandiose deutsche Aktien und die Krönung von Nvidia
So finden Sie den richtigen Fernseher für Ihr Zuhause
Mit der AIF-Idee kehrt ein Liebling der deutschen Sparer zurück

News von

Commerzbank-Aktie, Lufthansa und TUI: Bei diesem deutschen Trio rät die UBS vor den Quartalszahlen zum Verkauf
DAX-Chartanalyse: Die Nachfrage bleibt gewaltig
Wozu Morgan Stanley bei der Aktie von Nel ASA rät
Börse on air: Robert Halver zur aktuellen Börsenlage - Das rät der Börsenprofi
Newsticker Corona: Hessen ermöglicht Ausgangssperren ab Inzidenz von 100

Heute im Fokus

DAX im Plus -- Dow leichter erwartet -- Bitcoin mit Rekord -- Bundesweite Corona-Notbremse -- FDA und CDC empfehlen Impfstopp mit J&J-Vakzin VW, ZEW, LEONI, Siemens Healthineers im Fokus

Irland passt Impfplan für AstraZeneca an. Versorgungsengpässe bremsen Impfstoff-Produktion bei Novavax. EU genehmigt Übernahme von Tele Columbus. Vertriebslizenz in Brasilien gibt Eckert & Ziegler-Aktie Aufwind. Just Eat Takeaway-Aktie legt kräftig zu: Erneut mehr Bestellungen. Airbus-Aktie fester: Schöllhorn löst Hoke als Chef der Rüstungssparte ab. Ermittlungsverfahren zur Rolle der Bafin im Fall Wirecard eingeleitet.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

World Happiness Report 2021
In diesen Ländern sind die Menschen am glücklichsten
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 14 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 14 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q1 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die besten Wall Street Filme
Diese Streifen präsentieren die Welt des großen Geldes
Die Gehälter der Top-Politiker
Das verdienen die wichtigsten Staats- und Regierungschefs
World Happiness Report 2021
In diesen Ländern sind die Menschen am glücklichsten
Top 10: Die zehn teuersten Unternehmen in Deutschland
Das sind die zehn teuersten Unternehmen Deutschlands
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wo sehen Sie den Bitcoin-Kurs Ende 2021?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen