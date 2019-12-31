finanzen.net
Grüne Welt nach Corona: Welche Aktien + Fonds profitieren. Die neue BÖRSE ONLINE: Jetzt digital lesen.-w-
13.05.2020 22:05

USA Technologies Announces Executive Management Salary Reductions

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

USA Technologies, Inc. (OTC:USAT) ("USAT or the "Company), a cashless payments and software services company that provides end-to-end technology solutions for the self-service retail market, today announced that, because of the uncertainty created by the COVID-19 global pandemic, the base salaries of the Companys named executive officers and other members of the Companys senior leadership team have been reduced by 20%. These base salary reductions are effective as of May 11, 2020 and are expected to continue through December 31, 2020.

In addition, the Company announced that, on May 8, 2020, as an inducement material to Sean Feeneys entering into employment with the Company as Chief Executive Officer, the Company awarded Mr. Feeney a one-time award of stock options to purchase up to 1,000,000 shares of the Companys common stock, at an exercise price equal to $6.30, the closing price of the Companys common stock on the grant date. Fifty percent of the options are eligible to vest in four equal annual installments on the first four anniversaries of the grant date, 12.5% of the options are eligible to vest on June 30, 2021, and an additional 12.5% of the options are eligible to vest on each of June 30, 2022, June 30, 2023, and June 30, 2024, subject to the achievement of performance goals for the fiscal year ending on each such date to be established by the Board of Directors, following consultation with Mr. Feeney (and subject to proration if so determined by the Compensation Committee of the Companys Board of Directors if at least 80% of the performance goal for an applicable fiscal year is achieved). Any outstanding and unvested portion of the options are eligible to vest upon certain "change in control events involving the Company. This one-time inducement award was made outside of the Companys current equity compensation plans in accordance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

About USA Technologies, Inc.

USA Technologies, Inc. is a cashless payments and software services company that provides end-to-end technology solutions for the self-service retail market. USAT is transforming the unattended retail community by offering one integrated solution for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. The companys enterprise-wide platform is designed to increase consumer engagement and sales revenue through digital payments, digital advertising and customer loyalty programs, while providing retailers with control and visibility over their operations and inventory. As a result, customers ranging from vending machine companies, to operators of micro-markets, gas and car charging stations, laundromats, metered parking terminals, kiosks, amusements and more, can run their businesses more proactively, predictably, and competitively.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains content that could be considered "forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Although the forward-looking statements in this release reflect the current beliefs of Company management, there can be no assurance that those forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or opinions about them should change, except as may be required by applicable law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements in this news release.

-- F-USAT

Nachrichten zu Usa Technologies IncShs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Usa Technologies News
RSS Feed
Usa Technologies zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Usa Technologies IncShs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
11.02.2019Usa Technologies HoldLake Street
03.04.2018Usa Technologies BuyLake Street
16.11.2015Usa Technologies OutperformNorthland Capital
14.09.2015Usa Technologies OutperformBarrington Research
03.04.2018Usa Technologies BuyLake Street
16.11.2015Usa Technologies OutperformNorthland Capital
14.09.2015Usa Technologies OutperformBarrington Research
11.02.2019Usa Technologies HoldLake Street

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Usa Technologies IncShs nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Usa Technologies News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Usa Technologies News
Werbung

Inside

5 goldene Regeln für junge Anleger
Wirecard: Gut nach unten abgesichert?
Vontobel: ProSiebenSat.1 stellt sich neu auf
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones mit Abwärtskorrektur
Saudi Aramco setzt niedriger Ölpreis zu
EuroStoxx 50  Größeres Verkaufssignal könnte drohen
Was eine Top-Aktie zum Kauf macht...
DZ BANK - Bechtle: Rekorde dank Home-Office
Exporo: Höchste Rückzahlung für Tausende Privatanleger
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Usa Technologies-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Usa Technologies Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

In diesen deutschen Aktien steckt das größte Corona-Risiko
Grüne und Linke fordern Staatshilfen für Mieter
Alles, was Sie über den Prime Day 2020 wissen müssen
Deutschland ist nicht so reich, dass es allen bedingungslos helfen muss
Risiko oder Einstiegschance  Lohnt sich jetzt ein Ferienhaus-Investment?

News von

DAX im Plus - Hoffnung auf Entspannung der Virus-Krise stützt Börsen
Countdown bei Wirecard: Kommt es bald ganz anders?
Heftig interveniert: Was das Eingreifen der Schweizer Notenbank für den Franken heißt
SAP-Aktie in Bodenbildung: Warum Anleger jetzt so scharf auf das Papier sind
EUR/USD: Verdopplerchance in der breiten Spanne - so sind Anleger dabei

Heute im Fokus

Dow schlussendlich tiefrot -- DAX schließt weit im Minus -- Fed-Chef sieht längere Krise -- Commerzbank-Verlust höher als erwartet -- Erste deutsche Anlegerklage gegen Wirecard -- TUI, VW im Fokus

Aston Martin weitet Verlust in der Corona-Krise aus. OPEC senkt Prognose der Rohölnachfrage erneut. Uniper baut Gasmotorenkraftwerk an altem Bremer Kohlemeiler. KfW bewilligt wohl Corona-Kredite in Höhe von fast 20 Milliarden Euro. Philips erhält FDA-Genehmigung für Ultraschall-Produkte bei Covid-19-Fällen. Norwegischer Ölfonds veräußert wegen Kohleproduktion Anteile an RWE und Uniper.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 19 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 19 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 19 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im April 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im April 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q1 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX: Die größten Verluste an nur einem Tag
An diesem Tagen verbuchte der DAX das höchste Minus
Die erfolgreichsten Kinofilme der letzten 25 Jahre
Welche Titel knackten die Milliardenmarke an den Kinokassen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Halten Sie die in Deutschland beschlossenen Lockerungen in der Corona-Krise für richtig?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:11 Uhr
Dow schlussendlich tiefrot -- DAX schließt weit im Minus -- Fed-Chef sieht längere Krise -- Commerzbank-Verlust höher als erwartet -- Erste deutsche Anlegerklage gegen Wirecard -- TUI, VW im Fokus
Ausland
21:42 Uhr
Hat die Fed Buffetts Chance auf eine elefantengroße Übernahme zerstört?
Marktberichte
22:10 Uhr
Skeptische Stimmung an der Wall Street: Dow Jones schließt tiefrot
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Microsoft Corp.870747
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Scout24 AGA12DM8
TUITUAG00
Allianz840400
Lufthansa AG823212
TeslaA1CX3T
Amazon906866
Daimler AG710000
BioNTech SE (spons. ADRs)A2PSR2
Apple Inc.865985
Airbus SE (ex EADS)938914
CommerzbankCBK100
NEL ASAA0B733