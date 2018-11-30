USA Technologies, Inc. Appoints Matthew W. McConnell as Chief Operating Officer

USA
Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) (the "Company), a premier digital
payment, consumer engagement and logistics service provider for the
self-service retail market, today announced the appointment of Matthew
W. McConnell as Chief Operating Officer, effective May 22, 2019. In this
newly created position, Mr. McConnell will be responsible for managing
USATs day-to-day operations, including delivery of world class service
to the Companys nearly 16,000 customers who represent approximately
1,000,000 connections to USATs ePort Connect Service. Mr. McConnell
will report to Stephen P. Herbert, Chief Executive Officer of USA
Technologies.
Mr. McConnell is an accomplished senior executive who brings more than
30 years of experience driving growth through the commercialization of
technology across a variety of organizations. Most recently, Mr.
McConnell held the role of Senior Vice President and General Manager at
Comcast NBCUniversal, where he was responsible for operating Comcast
Technology Solutions, a global division of Comcast Cable. In this role,
he oversaw significant growth and international expansion of the
division. Previously, Mr. McConnell co-founded Troppus Software
Corporation, a SaaS business providing customer care and technical
support software and services to the multiple-systems operator and
telecommunications marketplace, which was sold to EchoStar Corporation
(NASDAQ:SATS) in 2011. Earlier in his career, Mr. McConnell held various
corporate development positions at NextAction Corporation, Level 3
Communications, Inc., and America Online, Inc. Mr. McConnell is an
adjunct professor at the University of Denver where he teaches graduate
level courses in leadership and ethics as well as technology strategy
and management.
"Matt brings a proven track record of building high-performing global
organizations, launching new and impactful technology, and developing
and implementing go-to-market strategies to expand revenue growth, said
Stephen P. Herbert, Chief Executive Officer, USA Technologies. "His
significant operational expertise and deep knowledge of technology-based
commercialization opportunities make him an ideal addition to our senior
team, particularly as we work to enrich control functions and processes
in line with best practices. We know Matt shares a strong commitment to
delivering exceptional customer service similar to our own, and are
pleased to welcome someone with Matts experience and expertise to the
newly created role of Chief Operating Officer.
Mr. McConnell said, "Im excited and energized to join an organization
leading the way in cashless payments and logistics software, and with
such a clear focus on delivering for their customers. I look forward to
working with Steve and the management team to support Usa Technologies
as it drives operational excellence and efficiency across the
organization.
About USA Technologies, Inc.
USA Technologies, Inc. is a premier digital payment technology service
provider of integrated cashless and mobile transactions in the
self-service retail market. The company also provides a broad line of
cashless acceptance technologies including its NFC-ready ePort®
G-series, ePort Mobile® for customers on the go, ePort® Interactive, and
QuickConnect, an API Web service for developers. Through its acquisition
of Cantaloupe Systems, Inc. ("Cantaloupe"), the company also offers
logistics, dynamic route scheduling, automated pre-kitting, responsive
merchandising, inventory management, warehouse and accounting management
solutions. Cantaloupe is a premier provider of cloud and mobile
solutions for vending, micro markets, and office coffee services.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190523005108/en/