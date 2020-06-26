USA Technologies Launches eCommerce Integration for OCS and Delivery Services

USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: USAT) ("USAT"), a cashless payments and software services company that provides end-to-end technology solutions for the self-service retail market, today announced the company is launching its new eCommerce integration, along with partners Supply Wizards and Tech 2 Success. The new integration creates a seamless connection between the online ordering sites and vending management systems (VMS).

The integration enables automatic data imports of purchasing and fulfillment information for purchases made at partner eCommerce websites. The additional data greatly enhances feature functionality in Seed Delivery for warehouse pre-picking, inventory management and reporting.

"Implementing and maintaining an eCommerce system takes far less time to manage when using Seed Delivery with this new integration. It enables operators to upgrade and adapt their technology to maximize their business, and in turn better serve customers, said Ravi Venkatesan, chief technology officer, USA Technologies. "This eCommerce integration brings efficiency to the operators workflow within Seed Delivery, and a great self-serve user experience to their customers. It aligns well with our mission in improving the procurement-to-delivery value chain.

The eCommerce platform is specifically designed for operators who also offer office coffee service (OCS) or pantry services, and its enhanced features allow operators to better optimize their operations and maximize their business offerings. The solution provides a centralized location for ordering, reduces the processing and handling time required, and enables larger and more frequent purchases. Getting started is very streamlined and easy for existing Seed Delivery customers. Once deployed, the Seed data fields for customers, delivery points, products, pricing and scheduling auto populate and updates are immediate.

"Our partnership with Usa Technologies allows us to deliver the most advanced eCommerce capabilities in this industry, said Aja Pascale, co-founder, Supply Wizards. "USATs industry leading solution gives us the ability to augment how we service and benefit operators, as we help them meet their customers changing needs.

"By partnering with USA Technologies, we are giving our customers the ability to more effectively manage their operations and provide better products and services, said John Hickey, co-founder, Tech 2 Success. "USAT has a proven track record providing best in class technology for the OCS market and will be instrumental in helping us provide a higher level of service as operators adjust to serve an ever changing workforce returning to the workplace.

Key features:

Enables integration with partner eCommerce sites for clients and consumers to browse available products and place orders to send directly into Seed

Operators have the ability to upsell additional products or suggest new ones

Product images for each item are found on our partners eCommerce sites

Operators can service a larger volume of customers, with their online eCommerce website, reducing manual over-the-phone orders. Online orders flow directly into Seed, requiring no manual entry.

Order history is saved in the partners integrated eCommerce system, so clients can repeat orders easily while properly maintaining their budgets

Operators can monitor whether a customer is hitting their set budget for monthly orders

Includes multilingual capabilities (Tech 2 Success) currently supporting French, but can be extended into other languages

About Supply Wizards

Supply Wizards is a web-based, robust, and scalable online ordering platform designed for vending operators serving OCS, Provisioning, Filter Maintenance, and Pantry Supply customers. The platform offers an optional mobile driver application and integrates with major VMS systems, LightSpeed, and QuickBooks Online to streamline data and order management and maximize ROI. For more information, visit https://supplywizards.com.

About Tech 2 Success LLC

Tech 2 Success LLC is the leading provider of OCS/B2B Online E-Commerce, Cloud Hosting, Web Design, IT and Operations Consulting services in the Convenience industry, as well as other industries. As a reseller of OptConnect Managed Wireless Solutions, Microsoft Office 365, Exchange E-mail and Azure Hosted Solutions, customers benefit from the companys experience with increased online sales and secure data environments. Headquartered in New York City, Tech 2 Success serves its client base throughout the US. For more information, please visit www.tech2success.com.

About USA Technologies

USA Technologies, Inc. is a software and payments company that provides end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. USAT is transforming the unattended retail community by offering one integrated solution for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. The Companys enterprise-wide platform is designed to increase consumer engagement and sales revenue through digital payments, digital advertising and customer loyalty programs, while providing retailers with control and visibility over their operations and inventory. As a result, customers ranging from vending machine companies, to operators of micro-markets, gas and car charging stations, laundromats, metered parking terminals, kiosks, amusements and more, can run their businesses more proactively, predictably, and competitively.

