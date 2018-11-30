USA Technologies' Maeve McKenna Duska, Jim Turner, Anant Agrawal and Elyssa Steiner to Speak at NAMA Show 2019

USA
Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) ("USAT"), a premier digital
payment, consumer engagement and logistics service provider for the
self-service retail market, announced today its participation in four
events discussing convenience services at The
NAMA Show being held at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas
from April 24-26, 2019.
USAT will be present on-site at Booth #1134 and its exclusive Partner
Pavilion at Booth #1735 where the company will showcase its technology
in action with various industry partners across the vending, micro
market and office coffee service segments.
Session details are as follows:
Maeve McKenna Duska, with over 15 years experience in unattended
retail, will be speaking on a panel called "Whats Trending in
Convenience Services. This panel of industry experts will provide an
overview of the innovative and disruptive technologies trending in
various industry channels and discuss those they perceive as most
relevant to the industry.
When: Thursday, April 25 / 9:00
a.m. - 10:00 a.m.
Where: Room: N251 | N 249
Jim Turner, with 40 years combined in unattended retail and Coca-Cola,
will be speaking at a session entitled "MSU Research Study on Cashless
Payments in the United States. This session will highlight a study done
in partnership with Michigan State University to uncover the growth in
top line sales and the impact of cashless payments on low volume vending
machines. It will provide data analytics on cashless payments trends
across vending, and hard facts about how you can take advantage of this
information to increase revenue in your accounts.
When:
Thursday, April 25 / 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Where: Show
Floor | NAMA Learning Lab
Anant Agrawal, with 17 years in SaaS solutions for unattended retail,
will be speaking at a session called "Streamlining Office Logistics with
Technology. This session will provide key information on how you can
leverage technology to optimize your operations along with valuable
insights and best practices from operators across the United States.
When:
Wednesday, April 24 / 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Where: Room:
N250
Elyssa Steiner, with over 8 years in unattended retail, will be
moderating a panel called "How to Recruit and Retain the Next
Generation. In this session, panelists will share their experiences,
provide valuable tips for attracting the younger generations, and share
insights into how to develop them into the leaders of not only your
company but this industry.
When: Wednesday, April 24 / 9:45
a.m. - 10:45 a.m.
Where: Room: N247 | N245
For more information on this conference, please go to: https://www.namanow.org/events/thenamashow.
About USA Technologies:
USA Technologies, Inc. is a premier payment technology service provider
of integrated cashless and mobile transactions in the self-service
retail market. The company also provides a broad line of cashless
acceptance technologies including its NFC-ready ePort® G-series, ePort
Mobile for customers on the go, ePort® Interactive, and QuickConnect,
an API Web service for developers. Through its acquisition of Cantaloupe
Systems, Inc., the company also offers logistics, dynamic route
scheduling, automated pre-kitting, responsive merchandising, inventory
management, warehouse and accounting management solutions. Cantaloupe
Systems is a premier provider of cloud and mobile solutions for vending,
micro markets, and office coffee services. Usa Technologies and
Cantaloupe Systems have agreements with Verizon, Visa, Chase Paymentech
and customers such as Compass, AMI Entertainment and others. For more
information, please visit the website at www.usatech.com.
