USA Technologies' Maeve McKenna Duska, Jim Turner, Anant Agrawal and Elyssa Steiner to Speak at NAMA Show 2019

USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) ("USAT"), a premier digital payment, consumer engagement and logistics service provider for the self-service retail market, announced today its participation in four events discussing convenience services at The NAMA Show being held at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas from April 24-26, 2019.

USAT will be present on-site at Booth #1134 and its exclusive Partner Pavilion at Booth #1735 where the company will showcase its technology in action with various industry partners across the vending, micro market and office coffee service segments.

Session details are as follows:

Maeve McKenna Duska, with over 15 years experience in unattended retail, will be speaking on a panel called "Whats Trending in Convenience Services. This panel of industry experts will provide an overview of the innovative and disruptive technologies trending in various industry channels and discuss those they perceive as most relevant to the industry.

When: Thursday, April 25 / 9:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m.

Where: Room: N251 | N 249

Jim Turner, with 40 years combined in unattended retail and Coca-Cola, will be speaking at a session entitled "MSU Research Study on Cashless Payments in the United States. This session will highlight a study done in partnership with Michigan State University to uncover the growth in top line sales and the impact of cashless payments on low volume vending machines. It will provide data analytics on cashless payments trends across vending, and hard facts about how you can take advantage of this information to increase revenue in your accounts.

When: Thursday, April 25 / 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Where: Show Floor | NAMA Learning Lab

Anant Agrawal, with 17 years in SaaS solutions for unattended retail, will be speaking at a session called "Streamlining Office Logistics with Technology. This session will provide key information on how you can leverage technology to optimize your operations along with valuable insights and best practices from operators across the United States.

When: Wednesday, April 24 / 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Where: Room: N250

Elyssa Steiner, with over 8 years in unattended retail, will be moderating a panel called "How to Recruit and Retain the Next Generation. In this session, panelists will share their experiences, provide valuable tips for attracting the younger generations, and share insights into how to develop them into the leaders of not only your company but this industry.

When: Wednesday, April 24 / 9:45 a.m. - 10:45 a.m.

Where: Room: N247 | N245

For more information on this conference, please go to: https://www.namanow.org/events/thenamashow.

About USA Technologies:

USA Technologies, Inc. is a premier payment technology service provider of integrated cashless and mobile transactions in the self-service retail market. The company also provides a broad line of cashless acceptance technologies including its NFC-ready ePort® G-series, ePort Mobile for customers on the go, ePort® Interactive, and QuickConnect, an API Web service for developers. Through its acquisition of Cantaloupe Systems, Inc., the company also offers logistics, dynamic route scheduling, automated pre-kitting, responsive merchandising, inventory management, warehouse and accounting management solutions. Cantaloupe Systems is a premier provider of cloud and mobile solutions for vending, micro markets, and office coffee services. Usa Technologies and Cantaloupe Systems have agreements with Verizon, Visa, Chase Paymentech and customers such as Compass, AMI Entertainment and others. For more information, please visit the website at www.usatech.com.

