finanzen.net
23.04.2019 13:30
Bewerten
(0)

USA Technologies' Maeve McKenna Duska, Jim Turner, Anant Agrawal and Elyssa Steiner to Speak at NAMA Show 2019

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) ("USAT"), a premier digital payment, consumer engagement and logistics service provider for the self-service retail market, announced today its participation in four events discussing convenience services at The NAMA Show being held at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas from April 24-26, 2019.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190423005322/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

(Graphic: Business Wire)

USAT will be present on-site at Booth #1134 and its exclusive Partner Pavilion at Booth #1735 where the company will showcase its technology in action with various industry partners across the vending, micro market and office coffee service segments.

Session details are as follows:

Maeve McKenna Duska, with over 15 years experience in unattended retail, will be speaking on a panel called "Whats Trending in Convenience Services. This panel of industry experts will provide an overview of the innovative and disruptive technologies trending in various industry channels and discuss those they perceive as most relevant to the industry.
When: Thursday, April 25 / 9:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m.
Where: Room: N251 | N 249

Jim Turner, with 40 years combined in unattended retail and Coca-Cola, will be speaking at a session entitled "MSU Research Study on Cashless Payments in the United States. This session will highlight a study done in partnership with Michigan State University to uncover the growth in top line sales and the impact of cashless payments on low volume vending machines. It will provide data analytics on cashless payments trends across vending, and hard facts about how you can take advantage of this information to increase revenue in your accounts.
When: Thursday, April 25 / 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Where: Show Floor | NAMA Learning Lab

Anant Agrawal, with 17 years in SaaS solutions for unattended retail, will be speaking at a session called "Streamlining Office Logistics with Technology. This session will provide key information on how you can leverage technology to optimize your operations along with valuable insights and best practices from operators across the United States.
When: Wednesday, April 24 / 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Where: Room: N250

Elyssa Steiner, with over 8 years in unattended retail, will be moderating a panel called "How to Recruit and Retain the Next Generation. In this session, panelists will share their experiences, provide valuable tips for attracting the younger generations, and share insights into how to develop them into the leaders of not only your company but this industry.
When: Wednesday, April 24 / 9:45 a.m. - 10:45 a.m.
Where: Room: N247 | N245

For more information on this conference, please go to: https://www.namanow.org/events/thenamashow.

About USA Technologies:

USA Technologies, Inc. is a premier payment technology service provider of integrated cashless and mobile transactions in the self-service retail market. The company also provides a broad line of cashless acceptance technologies including its NFC-ready ePort® G-series, ePort Mobile for customers on the go, ePort® Interactive, and QuickConnect, an API Web service for developers. Through its acquisition of Cantaloupe Systems, Inc., the company also offers logistics, dynamic route scheduling, automated pre-kitting, responsive merchandising, inventory management, warehouse and accounting management solutions. Cantaloupe Systems is a premier provider of cloud and mobile solutions for vending, micro markets, and office coffee services. Usa Technologies and Cantaloupe Systems have agreements with Verizon, Visa, Chase Paymentech and customers such as Compass, AMI Entertainment and others. For more information, please visit the website at www.usatech.com.

Useful Links:

USA Technologies: https://usatech.com/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/usa_tech
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/USATechnologies
Resource Center: https://usatech.com/resource-center/the-benefits

Sales and Partnership Inquiries:

Please contact USA Technologies, Inc. at +1 800.633.0340 or sales@usatech.com.

--G-USAT

WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu Usa Technologies IncShs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Usa Technologies News
RSS Feed
Usa Technologies zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Usa Technologies IncShs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
11.02.2019Usa Technologies HoldLake Street
03.04.2018Usa Technologies BuyLake Street
16.11.2015Usa Technologies OutperformNorthland Capital
14.09.2015Usa Technologies OutperformBarrington Research
03.04.2018Usa Technologies BuyLake Street
16.11.2015Usa Technologies OutperformNorthland Capital
14.09.2015Usa Technologies OutperformBarrington Research
11.02.2019Usa Technologies HoldLake Street

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Usa Technologies IncShs nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Usa Technologies News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Usa Technologies News
Anzeige

Inside

Nasdaq 100 stößt in neue Kursregionen vor - Luft wird aber immer dünner
Vontobel: Neuer Bullenmarkt beim Bitcoin?
UBS: S&P 500  Ist ein neues Allzeithoch in dieser Woche möglich?
SOCIETE GENERALE: SG Index-Check am Mittag - Kaum Dynamik im S&P 500
Risiken richtig streuen
BNP Paribas: MÄRKTE AM MORGEN | Zu großer Pessimismus als Kurstreiber?
Daimler  gelingt der Durchbruch?
ING Markets: DAX vor weiterem Anstieg?
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Usa Technologies-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Usa Technologies Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Warum die Aktien-Ignoranz der Deutschen gefährlich ist
Du erbst nur, wenn du dich scheiden lässt
So entlarven Sie überteuerte Nachahmer-Fonds
So sichern Sie sich Zuschüsse und Prämien für Ihr Elektroauto
Mehrheit der Deutschen ist klar gegen Enteignungen

News von

Goldpreis: Heftigster Stimmungseinbruch seit Mitte November
DAX-Anleger warten auf Impulse durch Bilanzsaison - Stahlwerte im Minus
DAX: Am oberen Limit
Diese vier deutschen Aktien empfehlen die Deutsche Bank-Analysten zum Kauf
Deutsche Wohnen-Aktie: Sozialismus, wir kommen

News von

Darum dauern Bauprojekte in Deutschland länger als in anderen Ländern
Trump ist dabei, mit einem 105 Jahre alten Dogma zu brechen, um sich noch mehr Macht zu sichern
5 Dinge, die Millionäre tun und von denen Millennials wissen sollten, wenn sie ein Vermögen aufbauen wollen
Zwischen Elend und Verschwendung: 13 erstaunliche Fakten über die russische Wirtschaft
So können Sie ganz einfach für sich und Ihre Kinder ansparen

Heute im Fokus

DAX leichter -- Bitcoin über 5.500 US-Dollar -- Ermittlungen gegen VW-Manager wegen illegaler Boni? -- Stahlwerte, Bankenfusion, Wirecard, Bayer im Fokus

E.ON treibt Eintritt in japanischen Windenergiemarkt voran. PUMA setzt sich höhere Nachhaltigkeitsziele. Chinas Starbucks-Rivale Luckin Coffee beantragt Börsengang in den USA. T-Mobile US und Sprint werben in Washington für Fusionspläne. Erste autonome Taxis von Tesla sollen 2020 an den Start gehen. Samsung verschiebt Start seines Auffalt-Smartphones nach Problemen.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der Rohstoffe in in KW 16 2019.
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 16 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 16 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die beliebtesten Arbeitgeber in Deutschland
Hier gibt es die beliebtesten Jobs
Die zehn größten Kapitalvernichter
Hier wurde am meisten Anlegergeld verbrannt
DIe innovativsten Unternehmen
Diese Unternehmen sind am fortschrittlichsten
Das hat sich geändert
Diese Aktien hat George Soros im Depot
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Einige Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wirtschaftsminister Peter Altmaier (CDU) sieht sich derzeit starker Kritik ausgesetzt. Zu Recht?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
12:21 Uhr
DAX leichter -- Bitcoin über 5.500 US-Dollar -- Ermittlungen gegen VW-Manager wegen illegaler Boni? -- Stahlwerte, Bankenfusion, Wirecard, Bayer im Fokus
Sonstiges
13:33 Uhr
Festgeldvergleich - die höchsten Zinsen und besten Tipps zur Festgeldanlage
Ausland
13:31 Uhr
United Technologies verdient deutlich mehr als erwartet
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Daimler AG710000
Deutsche Bank AG514000
CommerzbankCBK100
Amazon906866
TeslaA1CX3T
Apple Inc.865985
Allianz840400
BayerBAY001
BASFBASF11
Aurora Cannabis IncA12GS7
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
Scout24 AGA12DM8
NEL ASAA0B733