22.03.2018 23:44
Bewerten
(0)
Kommentare

USA Technologies Showcasing Integrated Enterprise Software and Digital Payments Platform at the NAMA Show 2018

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Top Themen Heute
3

Usa Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT), a premier payment technology service provider of integrated cashless and mobile transactions in the self-service retail market will be demonstrating its integrated Enterprise Logistics Software and Digital Payments Platform designed to increase operational efficiencies, provide consumer payment choice, and offer consumer engagement opportunities through loyalty programs and digital content during The NAMA show 2018 at Booth #608.

With USATs recent acquisition of Cantaloupe Systems, Inc., USAT brings to the market a true end-to-end solution for the unattended retail market. USAT will be showcasing that platform, including its best-in-class ePort Connect service, ePort G10 and ePort Interactive hardware, digital content and display technology and the MORE loyalty program as well as the acquired software services, Seed Pro, Seed Office, Seed Cashless, Seed Delivery, and the recently-launched Seed Markets.

USAT has partnered with Ingenico Group at the show, featuring its iUC285 cashless bezel in the USAT booth.

The Company is participating in a number of educational events during the expo, and was honored to have its own Michael Lawlor, Chief Services Officer, honored as the Allied Member of the Year during the opening keynote address on Wednesday.

Educational Sessions include:

The Benefits of Cashless Payments

As technology has progressed over the years, society has grown more and more used to convenience in all aspects of life. Cash is no longer king when it comes to available payment methods that can be used to make purchases from a vending machine. Join this panel of experts as they discuss the many benefits of cashless technology, from safety, security and ease of use, to customer convenience and loyalty, resulting in both higher transaction volume and value.

Speakers:

  • Donna Embry, Chief Payments Advisor, Payment Alliance International, Moderator
  • Maeve McKenna Duska, SVP Marketing and Strategic Development, USA Technologies
  • Jason King, Senior Vice President, Enterprise Development, Apriva
  • Patrick Richards, Cashless Product Manager, Crane Connectivity Solutions

What's Trending in Convenience Services Technology

Gaining a competitive advantage in the marketplace almost always revolves around implementing an innovative, efficient and effective technology application. While there are many established basic industry applications, there are also many emerging and innovative technologies. In this session, a panel of industry experts will provide an overview of the technologies trending in various industry channels and those they perceive as relevant applications.

Speakers:

  • Mike Kasavana, NAMA Endowed Professor Emeritus  Moderator
  • Yair Nechmad, CEO, Nayax
  • Paresh Patel, Founder and CEO, PayRange
  • Mike Lawlor, Chief Services Officer, USA Technologies

Unlock Your Companys Growth Potential

During this half-day session, the mystery of the sales process will be solved! This presentation will provide you with the fundamentals necessary to build an easy to understand, easy to execute sales program that provides new growth to your business and your bottom line. Industry experts will discuss the importance of creating your story, determining your USP, and connecting with prospects on an emotional level. You will also gain an understanding of how much to pay a sales person, the key metrics to monitor, and most importantly, the single most effective sales tool any operator has at their disposal. You will walk away from this session with clear and concise take-aways to ensure positive results!

Speakers:

  • Maeve McKenna Duska, SVP Marketing and Strategic Development, USA Technologies
  • David Marler, Vice President, Sales and Marketing, LightSpeed Automation

Next Gen Technology

Todays convenience world is changing, allowing operators to connect with their customers in new, unique and dynamic ways. This panel will examine how the different generations of clientele purchase and consume products, how their behaviors are redefining how we accommodate them, and the technology that allows operators to better engage with their customers to bolster sales, customer satisfaction and loyalty.

Speakers:

C.J. Recher, Director of Marketing, Five Star Food Service
Amanda Sulc, Director of Category Insights and Strategy, Accent Food Services
Brian Fischer, VP of Regional Sales, USA Technologies
Juan Jorquera, Founder and CRO, Vagabond Vending LLC
William Kolpasky, Product Manager, 365 Retail Markets
Paul Woody, Director of Operations, Gimme Vending LLC

   

Where:

The NAMA Show, 2018

 

Las Vegas Convention Center

 

South Hall

 

Las Vegas, Nevada

 

Exhibit:

USA Technologies will be showcasing its latest products and services in Booth #608

 

--G--USAT

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu Usa Technologies IncShs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
07.02.18
Ausblick: Usa Technologies legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
19.12.17
USA Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: USAT) to Ring The Nasdaq Stock Market Closing Bell (Globe Newswire)
06.11.17
Ausblick: Usa Technologies öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Usa Technologies News
RSS Feed
Usa Technologies zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Usa Technologies IncShs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
16.11.2015Usa Technologies OutperformNorthland Capital
14.09.2015Usa Technologies OutperformBarrington Research
16.11.2015Usa Technologies OutperformNorthland Capital
14.09.2015Usa Technologies OutperformBarrington Research

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Usa Technologies IncShs nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Usa Technologies News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Usa Technologies News
Anzeige

Inside

BNP Paribas: Trader´s Box® App: Kurse, schneller als je zuvor
DekaBank: FOMC stellt strafferen Leitzinspfad in Aussicht
"Siemens Healthineers hat noch Luft nach oben"
UBS: Siemens AG - Weiterer Kursrückgang möglich
Trotz Schwäche: Dividendenboom könnte DAX in 2018 noch auf 14.000 Punkte steigen lassen  auf diese Aktien sollten Anleger setzen!
Vontobel: Aktienanleihen Investor: Swiss Market Index im Fokus
15 Jahre Sparen kann sich mehr lohnen als 30 Jahre
ING Markets: DAX - Der neue Fed-Chef malt in rosa ...
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Top-Thema: Künstliche Intelligenz

Im neuen Anlegermagazin stellen wir Ihnen drei Aktien aus dem Software-Sektor vor, die beim Megatrend "Künstliche Intelligenz" gut positioniert sind. Außerdem: Der US-Medienkonzern Walt Disney verspricht langfristigen Anlegern die Chance auf attraktive Renditen. Gilt das auch für RTL und ProSiebenSat1?
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Usa Technologies-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Usa Technologies Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Der Sieger im PKV-Test liegt fast überall vorn
Verkommt die Deutsche Bank zum Dauersanierungsfall?
Warum Bier auf einmal teurer geworden ist
Hatten P&R-Anleger Pech  oder wurden sie übers Ohr gehauen?
Herr Yi, Pekings neuer Notenbanker, hat viel zu tun

News von

Der große Dividendencheck: Bei diesen deutschen Aktien sahnen Anleger richtig ab
DAX: Positives Signal taucht auf
High five: Fünf deutsche Top-Aktien mit bis zu 75 Prozent Luft nach oben
Dax schließt knapp über der 12.000-Punkte-Marke
Facebook-Aktie nach dem Kursrutsch: Wie es jetzt weitergeht

News von

Vom Kredit bis zum Studienplatz: So gravierend bestimmen Algorithmen schon heute euren Alltag
11 Anzeichen, dass man später mal reich sein wird, auch wenn es sich nicht so anfühlt
Städte der Superreichen: Das sind die 10 teuersten Metropolen der Welt
Wie Amazon-Händler mit einer simplen Methode scheinbar Millionen am deutschen Fiskus vorbeitricksen
Die Bargeld-Entwicklung in Deutschland stellt selbst Experten vor Rätsel

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt tiefrot -- Dow bricht kräftig ein -- Ausgabepreis für DWS-Aktien bei 32,50 Euro -- Ausnahmen bei US-Zöllen für EU -- DSW: Steinhoff ist größter Kapitalvernichter 2017 -- Facebook im Fokus

EU-Gipfel einigt sich auf Guindos als EZB-Vize. USA wollen China mit Zöllen im Volumen von 60 Milliarden Dollar belegen. Commerzbank stoppt Werbung auf Facebook. Reichen Investoren bleibt Zutritt zu deutschen Fußballvereinen weiter verwehrt. Covestro verkauft Geschäft mit Polycarbonat-Platten in den USA. Platzierungspreis der DWS-Aktien bei 32,50 Euro erwartet.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

In diesen Ländern zahlt man für Bitcoin-Mining am wenigsten
Große Preisspanne
Starke Unterschiede
In diesen Ländern ist Bitcoin-Mining am teuersten
KW 11: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Patentanmeldungen 2017
Diese Unternehmen setzten auf neue Ideen
Das sind die größten Privatbanken weltweit
Welche Bank macht 2017 das Rennen?
Die besten Airlines der Welt 2017
Welche Fluggesellschaft macht das Rennen?
Hier verdient man am besten
Bei diesen deutschen Unternehmen gibt es das höchste Gehalt
Diese Werte hat George Soros im Depot
Welche ist die größte Position?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Jens Spahn ist für seine Äußerung, mit Hartz IV habe "jeder das, was er zum Leben braucht", in die Kritik geraten. Stimmen Sie dem Gesundheitsminister zu?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22.03.18
DAX schließt tiefrot -- Dow bricht kräftig ein -- Ausgabepreis für DWS-Aktien bei 32,50 Euro -- Ausnahmen bei US-Zöllen für EU -- DSW: Steinhoff ist größter Kapitalvernichter 2017 -- Facebook im Fokus
Webinare
22.03.18
Live-Trading-Night am 28.03.2018: 7 Trader, 7 Methoden!
Konjunktur/Wirtschaft
22.03.18
Trump lässt EU bei Zöllen vorerst vom Haken - Strafe für China
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Siemens Healthineers AGSHL100
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Facebook Inc.A1JWVX
Daimler AG710000
CommerzbankCBK100
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
Steinhoff International N.V.A14XB9
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Amazon906866
Apple Inc.865985
E.ON SEENAG99
GeelyA0CACX
EVOTEC AG566480
Allianz840400
Siemens AG723610