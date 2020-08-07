  • Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Trading
Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
+ + Höhenflug am Aktienmarkt: Ist jetzt der richtige Einstiegszeitpunkt? - KOSTENFREIES Webinar am 22.07.2021 um 18.30 Uhr, Jetzt anmelden + +-w-
21.07.2021 22:18

USD Partners Announces Quarterly Distribution Increase and its Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date

Folgen
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

USD Partners LP (NYSE: USDP) (the "Partnership) announced today that the Board of Directors of its general partner declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.116 per unit for the second quarter of 2021 ($0.464 per unit on an annualized basis), representing an increase of $0.0025 per unit, or 2.2% over the distribution declared for the first quarter of 2021. The distribution is payable on August 13, 2021, to unitholders of record at the close of business on August 4, 2021.

Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information

The Partnership plans to report second quarter 2021 financial and operating results after market close on Wednesday, August 4, 2021. The Partnership will host a conference call and webcast regarding second quarter 2021 results at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (10:00 a.m. Central Time) on Thursday, August 5, 2021.

To listen live over the Internet, participants are advised to log on to the Partnerships website at www.usdpartners.com and select the "Events & Presentations sub-tab under the "Investors tab. To join via telephone, participants may dial (877) 266-7551 domestically or +1 (339) 368-5209 internationally, conference ID 6061075. Participants are advised to dial in at least five minutes prior to the call.

An audio replay of the conference call will be available for thirty days by dialing (800) 585-8367 domestically or +1 (404) 537-3406 internationally, conference ID 6061075. In addition, a replay of the audio webcast will be available by accessing the Partnership's website after the call is concluded.

About USD Partners LP

USD Partners LP is a fee-based, growth-oriented master limited partnership formed in 2014 by US Development Group, LLC ("USDG) to acquire, develop and operate midstream infrastructure and complementary logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels and other energy-related products. The Partnership generates substantially all of its operating cash flows from multi-year, take-or-pay contracts with primarily investment grade customers, including major integrated oil companies, refiners and marketers. The Partnerships principal assets include a network of crude oil terminals that facilitate the transportation of heavy crude oil from Western Canada to key demand centers across North America. The Partnerships operations include railcar loading and unloading, storage and blending in on-site tanks, inbound and outbound pipeline connectivity, truck transloading, as well as other related logistics services. In addition, the Partnership provides customers with leased railcars and fleet services to facilitate the transportation of liquid hydrocarbons and biofuels by rail.

USDG, which owns the general partner of USD Partners LP, is engaged in designing, developing, owning, and managing large-scale multi-modal logistics centers and energy-related infrastructure across North America. USDG solutions create flexible market access for customers in significant growth areas and key demand centers, including Western Canada, the U.S. Gulf Coast and Mexico. Among other projects, USDG, along with its partner Gibson Energy, Inc., is pursuing long-term solutions to transport heavier grades of crude oil produced in Western Canada through the construction of a Diluent Recovery Unit at the Hardisty terminal. USDG is also currently pursuing the development of a premier energy logistics terminal on the Houston Ship Channel with capacity for substantial tank storage, multiple docks (including barge and deepwater), inbound and outbound pipeline connectivity, as well as a rail terminal with unit train capabilities. For additional information, please visit texasdeepwater.com. Information on USDGs website is not part of this press release.

Qualified Notice to Nominees

This release serves as qualified notice to nominees as provided for under Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4(b)(4) and (d). Please note that we believe that 100 percent of the Partnerships distributions to foreign investors are attributable to income that is effectively connected with a United States trade or business. Accordingly, all of the Partnerships distributions to foreign investors are subject to federal income tax withholding at the highest effective tax rate for individuals or corporations, as applicable. Nominees, and not the Partnership, are treated as withholding agents responsible for withholding distributions received by them on behalf of foreign investors.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws, including statements with respect to the amount and timing of the Partnerships second quarter 2021 cash distribution and the business prospects of the Partnership and USDG. Words and phrases such as "plans, "expects, "will, "pursuing, and similar expressions are used to identify such forward-looking statements. However, the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements relating to the Partnership are based on managements expectations, estimates and projections about the Partnership, its interests, USDGs projects and the energy industry in general on the date this press release was issued. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. The current economic downturn and pandemic introduces unusual risks and an inability to predict all risks that may impact the Partnerships business and outlook. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements include those as set forth under the heading "Risk Factors in the Partnerships most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in its subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Partnership is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Category: Earnings

Nachrichten zu USD Partners LP Partnership Units

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr USD Partners LP Partnership Units News
RSS Feed
USD Partners LP Partnership Units zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu USD Partners LP Partnership Units

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für USD Partners LP Partnership Units nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene USD Partners LP Partnership Units News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere USD Partners LP Partnership Units News
Werbung

Trading-News

DZ BANK - Richtungsentscheidung beim Ölpreis nach Einigung der OPEC+-Allianz?
Zurück in sichere Häfen: Bei diesem europäischen Index deutet sich eine Rally an
Meme-Aktien: AMC startet wieder durch
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Bären unsanft ausgebremst
Vontobel: Null Spread auf alle Turbo-Optionsscheine Open-End auf DAX©
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Lernen Sie den "besten Robo Advisor 2021" kennen
Webinar: Legen Sie Ihr Geld gezielt an? So können Sie Ihr persönliches Ziel erreichen. Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!
Podcast: BIT Capital's Chief Investment Officer Jan Beckers verrät seine Aktienformel
Nullzins trotz Inflation
Das 3-Säulen-Modell der Altersvorsorge
Schwerpunkt der Woche: Spannend: Alles ist relativ
JETZT NEU: Aktienhandel für 0 Euro bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Grundrente - Alles Wich­tige zur neuen Rente für Gering­ver­diener
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur USD Partners LP Partnership Units-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

USD Partners LP Partnership Units Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Diese Zahl ist ein deutlicher Inflations-Vorbote
3 Jahre Superzyklus  Mit diesen Aktien nutzen Sie die einmalige Konstellation
Ende der Stadtwohnung? Großbritannien erlebt den City-Exodus
Klimaruck nach der Flutkatastrophe - Was bedeutet das jetzt ?
Bargeld-Limit von 10.000 Euro? Darauf müssen sich Verbraucher einstellen

News von

DAX-Chartanalyse: Was kommt nach dem Einbruch?
DAX im Plus: Europas Börsen auf Erholungskurs - Stagflationssorgen bremsen
DAX im Plus: Börsen setzten Erholungskurs fort - SAP unter Druck
Zehn Gewinn-Giganten für jedes Depot: Die profitabelsten Konzerne der Welt im Qualitäts-Check
Goldpreis: Altbewährter Inflationsschutz wieder gefragt

Heute im Fokus

US-Börsen schließen fester -- DAX letztlich im Plus -- Netflix steigert Umsatz und Gewinn -- Coca-Cola mit mehr Gewinn -- Daimler optimistischer für Lkw-Sparte -- J&J, BASF im Fokus

Verizon profitiert von 5G. United Airlines verringert Verlust deutlich. Pfeiffer Vacuum hebt Jahresziele erneut an. BioNTech mit Partnerschaft für Impfstoffauslieferung in Afrika. JPMorgan gewährt CEO Jamie Dimon überraschenden Haltebonus. Software AG übertrifft Erwartungen im 2. Quartal. Sartorius verdoppelt Nettogewinn. Rheinmetall erhält Auftrag für Lieferung von Laser-Licht-Modulen.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 28 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 28 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 28 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die umsatzstärksten Unternehmen der Welt
Welche Unternehmen erwirtschafteten den größten Jahresumsatz?
Die besten Börsentage aller Zeiten
Welche Indizes konnten die höchsten Zugewinne einfahren?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Juni 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Die größten Börsen- und Finanzskandale
Die größten Betrüger, Zocker und Bilanzfälscher.
Das Top-Ranking der Fußballweltmeister
Welches Land schnitt bei den Weltmeisterschaften am besten ab?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Sind Sie an einem Investment in die Cannabis-Branche interessiert?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net Brokerage

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net Zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen