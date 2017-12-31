USD Partners LP Announces First Quarter 2018 Results

USD Partners LP (NYSE: USDP) (the "Partnership) announced today its
operating and financial results for the three months ended March 31,
2018. Highlights with respect to the first quarter of 2018 include the
following:
-
Generated Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities of $8.1 million,
Adjusted EBITDA of $13.5 million and Distributable Cash Flow of $11.0
million
-
Reported Net Income of $6.6 million
-
Increased quarterly cash distribution to $0.3525 per unit ($1.41 per
unit on an annualized basis), representing an increase of 5.2% over
the first quarter of 2017
-
Ended quarter with $203.4 million of available liquidity and
distribution coverage of approximately 1.2x
"Customer activity at our Hardisty origination terminal has ramped up
substantially over the last several months and current market demand
exceeds the available capacity at the terminal, said Dan Borgen, the
Partnerships Chief Executive Officer. "Given the current market
dynamics and the increased support from the Canadian railroads, we and
our general partner are actively negotiating with current and new
potential customers to extend the terms of our existing take-or pay
agreements as well as evaluating a potential expansion to meet near-term
demand. The recent success we had filling the remaining capacity at our
Stroud terminal with crude originated at our Hardisty terminal simply
validates the significant value our network can provide.
Market Update
This year, as oil sands production facilities have returned to normal
operating levels and new production capacity has come online, Western
Canadian Select, or WCS, crude oil supplies have begun to exceed
available pipeline takeaway capacity. As a result, WCS spreads in
relation to key benchmarks have discounted to levels approximately
double the 2017 average. During the first quarter of 2018, apportionment
levels on the largest heavy crude oil export pipeline system from
Western Canada to the U.S. reached approximately 50% (representing the
percentage of barrels nominated that were not shipped due to pipeline
capacity constraints) and inventory levels built to historic highs as
barrels not shipped were added to tank storage capacity. Furthermore,
customer activity at the Partnerships Hardisty origination terminal
increased substantially as strategically-located rail capacity has
provided an export outlet for growing oil sands production.
In the second quarter of 2018, the WCS spread to West Texas
Intermediate, or WTI, crude oil has tightened from over $25 to $15-$20
per barrel as seasonal maintenance at certain major oil sands production
facilities has temporarily reduced the supply of crude oil to the
market. Additionally, Canadian railroads have begun to facilitate
increased shipments of crude oil unit trains, which has alleviated some
of the congestion out of Western Canada. Despite growing railroad
capability, including the Partnerships expectation that the railroads
will be able to service the full capacity at the Partnerships Hardisty
terminal by the end of the second quarter, we expect spreads to again
discount to levels reached earlier in the year as production facilities
complete seasonal maintenance and new production continues to ramp to
full capacity throughout 2018.
Production from the oil sands in Western Canada is projected to continue
to grow, and the expected timing of proposed export pipeline additions
remains uncertain. As a result, the Partnership expects demand for rail
capacity at its terminals to increase over the next several years and
potentially longer if proposed pipeline developments do not meet
currently planned timelines due to regulatory or other headwinds.
The Partnerships Hardisty and Casper terminals, with established
capacity and scalable designs, are well-positioned at strategic
locations to meet growing takeaway needs as Western Canadian crude oil
supplies continue to exceed available pipeline takeaway capacity.
Additionally, the Partnership believes its Stroud terminal provides an
advantaged rail destination for Western Canadian crude oil given the
optionality provided by its connectivity to the Cushing hub and multiple
refining centers across the United States. The Partnership expects these
advantages, including its recently established origin-to-destination
capabilities, to result in long-term contract extensions and expansion
opportunities across its terminal network.
Recent Developments
Customer activity at the Hardisty origination terminal has increased
substantially over the last several months. Current market demand for
the services provided at the Hardisty terminal exceeds the available
capacity, as substantially all of the terminals capacity was previously
contracted by customers under multi-year agreements through mid-2019 or
mid-2020. As a result, the Partnerships sponsor is evaluating a
potential expansion to meet near-term demand. The Partnership is also
actively negotiating with current customers to extend the terms of their
existing take-or-pay agreements.
The Stroud terminal successfully commenced operations on October 1,
2017. Concurrent with the acquisition of the Stroud terminal in June of
2017, the Partnership entered into a multi-year, take-or-pay
terminalling services agreement with an investment-grade rated,
multi-national energy company (the "Stroud customer) for the use of
approximately 50% of the Stroud terminals available capacity through
June 30, 2020. Per the original agreement, the contracted take-or-pay
volumes with the Stroud customer increased to 30,000 barrels per day on
January 1, 2018, up from 20,000 barrels per day during the fourth
quarter of 2017.
During March and April 2018, the Stroud customer secured the remaining
available capacity at the Stroud terminal from USD Marketing LLC for
periods beginning in the second quarter of 2018 and ending in June 2019
and January 2020, pursuant to the Marketing Services Agreement
established with the Partnership at the time of the Stroud acquisition.
Similarly, the Partnership obtained origination capacity from customers
of the Hardisty terminal and immediately contracted with the Stroud
customer for this capacity at the same economic terms as the initial
customer agreements. Consistent with the new agreements for destination
capacity at the Stroud terminal, the Hardisty origination capacity was
contracted for corresponding periods beginning in the second quarter of
2018 and ending in June 2019 and January 2020 (the later representing a
seven month extension over the original Hardisty contract term). As a
result, the Stroud customer increased its contracted position from
approximately 25% to nearly half of the existing capacity at the
Hardisty terminal.
The terminalling services agreements related to the portion of the
Stroud customers origination and destination capacity through June 2019
contemplate a deadline of August 31, 2018, to extend the terms of these
agreements at both the Hardisty and Stroud terminals.
In the second quarter of 2018, the Partnership continues to use tank
capacity at the Casper terminal to support spot shipments for several
customers, with whom it is negotiating term agreements for potential
ongoing use of the terminal. Additionally, the Partnership is pursuing a
hub strategy through existing and potential additional connections to
other downstream pipelines in the area.
First Quarter 2018 Operational and Financial Results
Substantially all of the Partnerships cash flows are generated from
multi-year, take-or-pay terminalling services agreements related to its
crude oil terminals, which include minimum monthly commitment fees. The
Partnerships customers include major integrated oil companies, refiners
and marketers, the majority of which are investment-grade rated.
Effective January 1, 2018, the Partnership adopted the requirements of
Accounting Standards Update 2014-09, or ASC 606, which provides a single
comprehensive model for entities to use in accounting for revenue
arising from contracts with customers. The Partnership adopted ASC 606
by applying the full retrospective approach, resulting in the
restatement of prior period financial statements to comply with the new
standard.
The Partnerships results during the first quarter of 2018 relative to
the same quarter in 2017 were primarily influenced by additional
revenues and costs related to the commencement of operations at the
Stroud terminal in October 2017 and the conclusion of customer
agreements at the Partnerships San Antonio facility in May 2017 and at
its Casper terminal in August 2017. In addition, as a result of a
substantial increase in customer activity at its Hardisty terminal, the
Partnership incurred additional operating costs during the first quarter
of 2018.
During the first quarter of 2018, the Partnerships benefit from income
taxes increased by approximately $2 million relative to the same quarter
in 2017, primarily due to the adoption of ASC 606, which resulted in a
partial recovery of a deferred tax liability given the recognition of
previously deferred revenue under the new standards. The Partnership
also recognized a non-cash gain of $1.0 million associated with
derivative instruments used to limit the Partnerships exposure to
interest rate fluctuations on amounts borrowed under its revolving
credit facility.
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities decreased by 37%, and Adjusted
EBITDA and Distributable Cash Flow decreased by 10% and 8%,
respectively, relative to the first quarter of 2017. Net income for the
quarter increased by 30% as compared to the first quarter of 2017. The
decreases are mostly attributable to timing of cash receipts and payment
of liabilities associated with new customer contractual arrangements.
As of March 31, 2018, the Partnership had total available liquidity of
$203.4 million, including $6.4 million of unrestricted cash and cash
equivalents and undrawn borrowing capacity of $197.0 million on its
$400.0 million senior secured credit facility, subject to continued
compliance with financial covenants. The Partnership is in compliance
with its financial covenants and has no maturities under its senior
secured credit facility until October 2019.
On April 26, 2018, the Partnership declared a quarterly cash
distribution of $0.3525 per unit ($1.41 per unit on an annualized
basis), which represents growth of 0.7% relative to the fourth quarter
of 2017 and 5.2% relative to the first quarter of 2017. The distribution
is payable on May 11, 2018, to unitholders of record at the close of
business on May 7, 2018.
About USD Partners LP
USD Partners LP is a fee-based, growth-oriented master limited
partnership formed in 2014 by US Development Group, LLC ("USDG) to
acquire, develop and operate midstream infrastructure and complementary
logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels and other energy-related
products. The Partnership generates substantially all of its operating
cash flows from multi-year, take-or-pay contracts with primarily
investment grade customers, including major integrated oil companies and
refiners. The Partnerships principal assets include a network of crude
oil terminals that facilitate the transportation of heavy crude oil from
Western Canada to key demand centers across North America. The
Partnerships operations include railcar loading and unloading, storage
and blending in on-site tanks, inbound and outbound pipeline
connectivity, truck transloading, as well as other related logistics
services. In addition, the Partnership provides customers with leased
railcars and fleet services to facilitate the transportation of liquid
hydrocarbons and biofuels by rail.
USDG, which owns the general partner of USD Partners LP, is engaged in
designing, developing, owning, and managing large-scale multi-modal
logistics centers and energy-related infrastructure across North
America. USDG solutions create flexible market access for customers in
significant growth areas and key demand centers, including Western
Canada, the U.S. Gulf Coast and Mexico. Among other projects, USDG is
currently pursuing the development of a premier energy logistics
terminal on the Houston Ship Channel with capacity for substantial tank
storage, multiple docks (including barge and deepwater), inbound and
outbound pipeline connectivity, as well as a rail terminal with unit
train capabilities. For additional information, please visit texasdeepwater.com.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The Partnership defines Adjusted EBITDA as Net Cash Provided by
Operating Activities adjusted for changes in working capital items,
interest, income taxes, foreign currency transaction gains and losses,
and other items which do not affect the underlying cash flows produced
by the Partnerships businesses. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP,
supplemental financial measure used by management and external users of
the Partnerships financial statements, such as investors and commercial
banks, to assess:
-
the Partnerships liquidity and the ability of the Partnerships
businesses to produce sufficient cash flows to make distributions to
the Partnerships unitholders; and
-
the Partnerships ability to incur and service debt and fund capital
expenditures.
The Partnership defines Distributable Cash Flow, or DCF, as Adjusted
EBITDA less net cash paid for interest, income taxes and maintenance
capital expenditures. DCF does not reflect changes in working capital
balances. DCF is a non-GAAP, supplemental financial measure used by
management and by external users of the Partnerships financial
statements, such as investors and commercial banks, to assess:
-
the amount of cash available for making distributions to the
Partnerships unitholders;
-
the excess cash being retained for use in enhancing the Partnerships
existing businesses; and
-
the sustainability of the Partnerships current distribution rate per
unit.
The Partnership believes that the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA and
DCF in this press release provides information that enhances an
investor's understanding of the Partnerships ability to generate cash
for payment of distributions and other purposes. The GAAP measure most
directly comparable to Adjusted EBITDA and DCF is Net Cash Provided by
Operating Activities. Adjusted EBITDA and DCF should not be considered
alternatives to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities or any other
measure of liquidity presented in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA
and DCF exclude some, but not all, items that affect cash from
operations and these measures may vary among other companies. As a
result, Adjusted EBITDA and DCF may not be comparable to similarly
titled measures of other companies.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of U.S. federal securities laws, including statements with
respect to the amount and timing of the Partnerships first quarter 2018
cash distribution, as well as statements regarding the Partnerships
expectations with respect to the WCS-WTI spread, production growth in
Western Canada, demand for rail takeaway capacity in Western Canada and
the Partnerships ability to meet that demand, the ability of the
Canadian railroads to service the full capacity of the Hardisty
terminal, demand at the Partnerships Stroud terminal, the Partnerships
ability to achieve long-term contracts and contract renewals and the
ability of the Partnerships Sponsor to commercialize and develop
expansion capacity at the Hardisty terminal. Words and phrases such as
"is expected, "is planned, "believes, "projects, and similar
expressions are used to identify such forward-looking statements.
However, the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is
not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements relating to the
Partnership are based on managements expectations, estimates and
projections about the Partnership, its interests and the energy industry
in general on the date this press release was issued. These statements
are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks,
uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore,
actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed
or forecast in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause
actual results or events to differ materially from those described in
the forward-looking statements include those as set forth under the
heading "Risk Factors in the Partnerships most recent Annual Report on
Form 10-K and in our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange
Commission. The Partnership is under no obligation (and expressly
disclaims any such obligation) to update or alter its forward-looking
statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or
otherwise.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
USD Partners LP
Consolidated Statements of Income
For
the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018 and 2017
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
(in thousands)
|
Revenues
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Terminalling services
|
|
|
$
|
21,663
|
|
|
|
$
|
23,677
|
|
Terminalling services related party
|
|
|
|
4,696
|
|
|
|
|
1,740
|
|
Fleet leases
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
643
|
|
Fleet leases related party
|
|
|
|
984
|
|
|
|
|
890
|
|
Fleet services
|
|
|
|
344
|
|
|
|
|
468
|
|
Fleet services related party
|
|
|
|
227
|
|
|
|
|
279
|
|
Freight and other reimbursables
|
|
|
|
1,817
|
|
|
|
|
157
|
|
Freight and other reimbursables related party
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
Total revenues
|
|
|
|
29,733
|
|
|
|
|
27,855
|
|
Operating costs
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subcontracted rail services
|
|
|
|
3,062
|
|
|
|
|
2,013
|
|
Pipeline fees
|
|
|
|
5,724
|
|
|
|
|
5,720
|
|
Fleet leases
|
|
|
|
990
|
|
|
|
|
1,533
|
|
Freight and other reimbursables
|
|
|
|
1,819
|
|
|
|
|
158
|
|
Operating and maintenance
|
|
|
|
1,024
|
|
|
|
|
707
|
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
|
|
|
2,994
|
|
|
|
|
2,315
|
|
Selling, general and administrative related party
|
|
|
|
1,830
|
|
|
|
|
1,432
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
|
5,276
|
|
|
|
|
4,941
|
|
Total operating costs
|
|
|
|
22,719
|
|
|
|
|
18,819
|
|
Operating income
|
|
|
|
7,014
|
|
|
|
|
9,036
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
|
2,485
|
|
|
|
|
2,607
|
|
Loss (gain) associated with derivative instruments
|
|
|
|
(1,024
|
)
|
|
|
|
211
|
|
Foreign currency transaction loss (gain)
|
|
|
|
(211
|
)
|
|
|
|
30
|
|
Other expense (income), net
|
|
|
|
71
|
|
|
|
|
(10
|
)
|
Income before income taxes
|
|
|
|
5,693
|
|
|
|
|
6,198
|
|
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes
|
|
|
|
(907
|
)
|
|
|
|
1,135
|
|
Net income
|
|
|
$
|
6,600
|
|
|
|
$
|
5,063
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
USD Partners LP
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
For
the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018 and 2017
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
(in thousands)
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
|
|
$
|
6,600
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
5,063
|
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by
operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
|
|
5,276
|
|
|
|
|
|
4,941
|
|
Loss (gain) associated with derivative instruments
|
|
|
|
|
(1,024
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
211
|
|
Settlement of derivative contracts
|
|
|
|
|
(38
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
299
|
|
Unit based compensation expense
|
|
|
|
|
1,337
|
|
|
|
|
|
798
|
|
Other
|
|
|
|
|
(1,004
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
232
|
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivable
|
|
|
|
|
(8,349
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
35
|
|
Accounts receivable related party
|
|
|
|
|
1,213
|
|
|
|
|
|
213
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other assets
|
|
|
|
|
(161
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
1,882
|
|
Other assets related party
|
|
|
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|
|
|
|
|
(887
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
93
|
|
Accounts payable and accrued expenses related party
|
|
|
|
|
(378
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
307
|
|
Deferred revenue and other liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
5,499
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1,238
|
)
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
|
|
|
8,104
|
|
|
|
|
|
12,836
|
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Additions of property and equipment
|
|
|
|
|
(78
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
(126
|
)
|
Proceeds from the sale of assets
|
|
|
|
|
236
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|
|
|
|
|
158
|
|
|
|
|
|
(126
|
)
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Distributions
|
|
|
|
|
(9,689
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
(7,903
|
)
|
Vested phantom units used for payment of participant taxes
|
|
|
|
|
(1,346
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
(1,070
|
)
|
Proceeds from long-term debt
|
|
|
|
|
9,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
5,000
|
|
Repayments of long-term debt
|
|
|
|
|
(8,000
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
(16,342
|
)
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
|
|
|
|
(10,035
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
(20,315
|
)
|
Effect of exchange rates on cash
|
|
|
|
|
(678
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
149
|
|
Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
|
|
|
|
(2,451
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
(7,456
|
)
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash beginning of period
|
|
|
|
|
13,788
|
|
|
|
|
|
17,138
|
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash end of period
|
|
|
|
$
|
11,337
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
9,682
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
USD Partners LP
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
(in thousands)
|
Current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
$
|
6,359
|
|
|
|
$
|
7,874
|
|
Restricted cash
|
|
|
|
4,978
|
|
|
|
|
5,914
|
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
|
|
|
12,491
|
|
|
|
|
4,171
|
|
Accounts receivable related party
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
|
410
|
|
Prepaid expenses
|
|
|
|
2,139
|
|
|
|
|
2,545
|
|
Other current assets
|
|
|
|
1,754
|
|
|
|
|
226
|
|
Other current assets related party
|
|
|
|
79
|
|
|
|
|
79
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
|
27,802
|
|
|
|
|
21,219
|
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
|
|
142,579
|
|
|
|
|
146,573
|
|
Intangible assets, net
|
|
|
|
96,160
|
|
|
|
|
99,312
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
|
|
33,589
|
|
|
|
|
33,589
|
|
Other non-current assets
|
|
|
|
226
|
|
|
|
|
145
|
|
Other non-current assets related party
|
|
|
|
154
|
|
|
|
|
174
|
|
Total assets
|
|
|
$
|
300,510
|
|
|
|
$
|
301,012
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND PARTNERS CAPITAL
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|
|
|
$
|
1,755
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,670
|
|
Accounts payable and accrued expenses related party
|
|
|
|
345
|
|
|
|
|
244
|
|
Deferred revenue
|
|
|
|
2,535
|
|
|
|
|
3,291
|
|
Deferred revenue related party
|
|
|
|
1,944
|
|
|
|
|
1,986
|
|
Other current liabilities
|
|
|
|
8,686
|
|
|
|
|
2,339
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
|
15,265
|
|
|
|
|
10,530
|
|
Long-term debt, net
|
|
|
|
201,842
|
|
|
|
|
200,627
|
|
Deferred income tax liabilities, net
|
|
|
|
3,105
|
|
|
|
|
4,490
|
|
Other non-current liabilities
|
|
|
|
445
|
|
|
|
|
475
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
|
220,657
|
|
|
|
|
216,122
|
|
Commitments and contingencies
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Partners capital
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common units
|
|
|
|
116,066
|
|
|
|
|
136,586
|
|
Class A units
|
|
|
|
850
|
|
|
|
|
1,468
|
|
Subordinated units
|
|
|
|
(37,329
|
)
|
|
|
|
(55,262
|
)
|
General partner units
|
|
|
|
136
|
|
|
|
|
178
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income
|
|
|
|
130
|
|
|
|
|
1,920
|
|
Total partners capital
|
|
|
|
79,853
|
|
|
|
|
84,890
|
|
Total liabilities and partners capital
|
|
|
$
|
300,510
|
|
|
|
$
|
301,012
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
USD Partners LP
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations
For
the Three Months and the Year Ended March 31, 2018 and 2017
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
(in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
|
$
|
8,104
|
|
|
|
$
|
12,836
|
|
Add (deduct):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amortization of deferred financing costs
|
|
|
|
(215
|
)
|
|
|
|
(215
|
)
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
|
|
1,290
|
|
|
|
|
(8
|
)
|
Changes in accounts receivable and other assets
|
|
|
|
7,277
|
|
|
|
|
(2,130
|
)
|
Changes in accounts payable and accrued expenses
|
|
|
|
1,265
|
|
|
|
|
(400
|
)
|
Changes in deferred revenue and other liabilities
|
|
|
|
(5,499
|
)
|
|
|
|
1,238
|
|
Interest expense, net
|
|
|
|
2,485
|
|
|
|
|
2,603
|
|
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes
|
|
|
|
(907
|
)
|
|
|
|
1,135
|
|
Foreign currency transaction loss (gain) (1)
|
|
|
|
(211
|
)
|
|
|
|
30
|
|
Other income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(15
|
)
|
Non-cash contract asset (2)
|
|
|
|
(51
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
|
|
13,538
|
|
|
|
|
15,074
|
|
Add (deduct):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash paid for income taxes (3)
|
|
|
|
(182
|
)
|
|
|
|
(616
|
)
|
Cash paid for interest
|
|
|
|
(2,291
|
)
|
|
|
|
(2,362
|
)
|
Maintenance capital expenditures
|
|
|
|
(49
|
)
|
|
|
|
(126
|
)
|
Distributable cash flow
|
|
|
$
|
11,016
|
|
|
|
$
|
11,970
|
|
_______________
|
(1)
|
|
Represents foreign exchange transaction amounts associated with
activities between our U.S. and Canadian subsidiaries.
|
|
|
|
(2)
|
|
Represents non-cash contract revenues associated with the
recognition of our contract assets.
|
|
|
|
(3)
|
|
Includes a partial refund of $0.7 million (representing C$0.9
million) received in the three months ended March 31, 2017, for our
2015 foreign income taxes.
