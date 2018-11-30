USD Partners LP Announces First Quarter 2019 Results

USD Partners LP (NYSE: USDP) (the "Partnership) announced today its
operating and financial results for the three months ended March 31,
2019. Financial highlights with respect to the first quarter of 2019
include the following:
-
Generated Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities of $10.2 million,
Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $11.5 million and Distributable Cash
Flow of $8.4 million
-
Reported Net Income of $1.3 million
-
Increased quarterly cash distribution to $0.3625 per unit ($1.45 per
unit on an annualized basis), delivering distribution growth of 0.7%
over the prior quarter and 2.8% over the first quarter of 2018
-
Ended quarter with $181 million of available liquidity
"We are pleased to announce our sixteenth consecutive quarterly
distribution increase, which is consistent with our previously stated
2019 distribution guidance, said Dan Borgen, the Partnerships Chief
Executive Officer. "As we mentioned on our fourth quarter earnings call,
we look forward to transitioning into the second half of this year, when
the higher rates from our recently extended terminalling services
agreements will begin to show up in our financial results. In addition,
the forward curves today show the spread between a Western Canadian
Select and a West Texas Intermediate barrel of crude oil widening to
levels that should incentivize our customers to fully utilize the
capacity at our terminals.
First Quarter 2019 Liquidity, Operational and Financial Results
Substantially all of the Partnerships cash flows are generated from
multi-year, take-or-pay terminalling services agreements related to its
crude oil terminals, which include minimum monthly commitment fees. The
Partnerships customers include major integrated oil companies, refiners
and marketers, the majority of which are investment-grade rated.
The Partnerships results during the first quarter of 2019 relative to
the same quarter in 2018 were primarily influenced by lower revenues at
its Casper terminal resulting from the conclusion of a customer
agreement at the end of 2018, which were partially offset by higher
revenues at its Stroud terminal associated with additional contracts
that were executed in March and April of 2018. Additionally, the
Partnership experienced higher variable operating costs at its Hardisty
and Stroud terminals, which it incurred with the anticipation of higher
volumes during the quarter, as well as higher operations and maintenance
costs at its Stroud terminal, which were partially offset by a reduction
in pipeline fees and a decrease in depreciation expense.
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities increased by 26% relative to
the first quarter of 2018, primarily due to the timing of receipts and
payments on accounts receivable, accounts payable and deferred revenue
balances.
Adjusted EBITDA decreased by 15% and Distributable Cash Flow ("DCF)
decreased by 24% relative to the first quarter of 2018. The decrease in
Adjusted EBITDA was primarily a result of the operating factors
discussed above. DCF was also impacted by higher cash paid for interest
associated with higher interest rates in the first quarter of 2019.
Net income for the quarter decreased as compared to the first quarter of
2018, primarily as a result of the operating factors discussed above
coupled with a non-cash loss associated with the five-year interest rate
derivative instrument that the Partnership entered into in November 2017
and higher interest expense incurred resulting from higher interest
rates during the first quarter of 2019.
As of March 31, 2019, the Partnership had total available liquidity of
$181 million, including $3 million of unrestricted cash and cash
equivalents and undrawn borrowing capacity of $177 million on its $385
million senior secured credit facility, subject to continued compliance
with financial covenants. The Partnership is in compliance with its
financial covenants.
On April 26, 2019, the Partnership declared a quarterly cash
distribution of $0.3625 per unit ($1.45 per unit on an annualized
basis), which represents growth of 0.7% over the prior quarter and 2.8%
over the first quarter of 2018. The distribution is payable on May 15,
2019, to unitholders of record at the close of business on May 7, 2019.
Effective January 1, 2019, the Partnership adopted the requirements of
Accounting Standards Update 2016-02, or ASC 842, that requires balance
sheet recognition of lease assets and lease liabilities by lessees for
those leases classified as operating leases.
First Quarter 2019 Conference Call Information
The Partnership will host a conference call and webcast regarding first
quarter 2019 results at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (10:00 a.m. Central
Time) on Tuesday, May 7, 2019.
To listen live over the Internet, participants are advised to log on to
the Partnerships website at www.usdpartners.com
and select the "Events & Presentations sub-tab under the "Investors
tab. To join via telephone, participants may dial (877) 266-7551
domestically or +1 (339) 368-5209 internationally, conference ID
2899784. Participants are advised to dial in at least five minutes prior
to the call.
An audio replay of the conference call will be available for thirty days
by dialing (800) 585-8367 domestically or +1 (404) 537-3406
internationally, conference ID 2899784. In addition, a replay of the
audio webcast will be available by accessing the Partnership's website
after the call is concluded.
About USD Partners LP
USD Partners LP is a fee-based, growth-oriented master limited
partnership formed in 2014 by US Development Group, LLC ("USDG) to
acquire, develop and operate midstream infrastructure and complementary
logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels and other energy-related
products. The Partnership generates substantially all of its operating
cash flows from multi-year, take-or-pay contracts with primarily
investment grade customers, including major integrated oil companies and
refiners. The Partnerships principal assets include a network of crude
oil terminals that facilitate the transportation of heavy crude oil from
Western Canada to key demand centers across North America. The
Partnerships operations include railcar loading and unloading, storage
and blending in on-site tanks, inbound and outbound pipeline
connectivity, truck transloading, as well as other related logistics
services. In addition, the Partnership provides customers with leased
railcars and fleet services to facilitate the transportation of liquid
hydrocarbons and biofuels by rail.
USDG, which owns the general partner of USD Partners LP, is engaged in
designing, developing, owning, and managing large-scale multi-modal
logistics centers and energy-related infrastructure across North
America. USDG solutions create flexible market access for customers in
significant growth areas and key demand centers, including Western
Canada, the U.S. Gulf Coast and Mexico. Among other projects, USDG is
currently pursuing the development of a premier energy logistics
terminal on the Houston Ship Channel with capacity for substantial tank
storage, multiple docks (including barge and deepwater), inbound and
outbound pipeline connectivity, as well as a rail terminal with unit
train capabilities. For additional information, please visit
texasdeepwater.com.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The Partnership defines Adjusted EBITDA as Net Cash Provided by
Operating Activities adjusted for changes in working capital items,
interest, income taxes, foreign currency transaction gains and losses,
and other items which do not affect the underlying cash flows produced
by the Partnerships businesses. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP,
supplemental financial measure used by management and external users of
the Partnerships financial statements, such as investors and commercial
banks, to assess:
-
the Partnerships liquidity and the ability of the Partnerships
businesses to produce sufficient cash flows to make distributions to
the Partnerships unitholders; and
-
the Partnerships ability to incur and service debt and fund capital
expenditures.
The Partnership defines Distributable Cash Flow, or DCF, as Adjusted
EBITDA less net cash paid for interest, income taxes and maintenance
capital expenditures. DCF does not reflect changes in working capital
balances. DCF is a non-GAAP, supplemental financial measure used by
management and by external users of the Partnerships financial
statements, such as investors and commercial banks, to assess:
-
the amount of cash available for making distributions to the
Partnerships unitholders;
-
the excess cash flow being retained for use in enhancing the
Partnerships existing business; and
-
the sustainability of the Partnerships current distribution rate per
unit.
The Partnership believes that the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA and
DCF in this press release provides information that enhances an
investor's understanding of the Partnerships ability to generate cash
for payment of distributions and other purposes. The GAAP measure most
directly comparable to Adjusted EBITDA and DCF is Net Cash Provided by
Operating Activities. Adjusted EBITDA and DCF should not be considered
alternatives to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities or any other
measure of liquidity presented in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA
and DCF exclude some, but not all, items that affect Net Cash Provided
by Operating Activities and these measures may vary among other
companies. As a result, Adjusted EBITDA and DCF may not be comparable to
similarly titled measures of other companies. Reconciliations of Net
Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Adjusted EBITDA and DCF are
presented on page 9 of this press release.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of U.S. federal securities laws, including statements with
respect to the ability of the Partnership and USDG to achieve contract
extensions, new customer agreements and expansions; the ability of the
Partnership and USDG to develop existing and future additional projects
and expansion opportunities and whether those projects and opportunities
developed by USDG would be made available for acquisition, or acquired,
by the Partnership; volumes at, and demand for, the Partnerships
terminals; the price of WCS relative to WTI and other crude benchmarks,
and the drivers causing such pricing spreads; and the amount and timing
of future distribution payments and distribution growth. Words and
phrases such as "is expected, "is planned, "believes, "projects, and
similar expressions are used to identify such forward-looking
statements. However, the absence of these words does not mean that a
statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements relating to
the Partnership are based on managements expectations, estimates and
projections about the Partnership, its interests and the energy industry
in general on the date this press release was issued. These statements
are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks,
uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore,
actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed
or forecast in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause
actual results or events to differ materially from those described in
the forward-looking statements include those as set forth under the
heading "Risk Factors in the Partnerships most recent Annual Report on
Form 10-K and in the Partnerships subsequent filings with the
Securities and Exchange Commission. The Partnership is under no
obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update or
alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new
information, future events or otherwise.
|
________________________________
|
(1)
|
|
The Partnership presents both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures
in this press release to assist in understanding the Partnerships
liquidity and ability to fund distributions. See "Non-GAAP Financial
Measures on page 3 and reconciliations of Net Cash Provided by
Operating Activities, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, to
Adjusted EBITDA and Distributable Cash Flow on page 9 of this press
release.
|
|
|
|
|
USD Partners LP
|
Consolidated Statements of Income
|
For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2019 and 2018
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
(in thousands)
|
Revenues
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Terminalling services
|
|
|
$
|
19,998
|
|
|
|
$
|
22,005
|
|
Terminalling services related party
|
|
|
|
5,638
|
|
|
|
|
4,696
|
|
Fleet leases related party
|
|
|
|
984
|
|
|
|
|
984
|
|
Fleet services
|
|
|
|
57
|
|
|
|
|
344
|
|
Fleet services related party
|
|
|
|
227
|
|
|
|
|
227
|
|
Freight and other reimbursables
|
|
|
|
403
|
|
|
|
|
1,475
|
|
Freight and other reimbursables related party
|
|
|
|
61
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
Total revenues
|
|
|
|
27,368
|
|
|
|
|
29,733
|
|
Operating costs
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subcontracted rail services
|
|
|
|
3,565
|
|
|
|
|
3,062
|
|
Pipeline fees
|
|
|
|
5,061
|
|
|
|
|
5,724
|
|
Freight and other reimbursables
|
|
|
|
464
|
|
|
|
|
1,477
|
|
Operating and maintenance
|
|
|
|
3,211
|
|
|
|
|
2,356
|
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
|
|
|
2,477
|
|
|
|
|
2,994
|
|
Selling, general and administrative related party
|
|
|
|
2,450
|
|
|
|
|
1,830
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
|
4,734
|
|
|
|
|
5,276
|
|
Total operating costs
|
|
|
|
21,962
|
|
|
|
|
22,719
|
|
Operating income
|
|
|
|
5,406
|
|
|
|
|
7,014
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
|
3,187
|
|
|
|
|
2,485
|
|
Loss (gain) associated with derivative instruments
|
|
|
|
672
|
|
|
|
|
(1,024
|
)
|
Foreign currency transaction loss (gain)
|
|
|
|
182
|
|
|
|
|
(211
|
)
|
Other expense (income), net
|
|
|
|
(24
|
)
|
|
|
|
71
|
|
Income before income taxes
|
|
|
|
1,389
|
|
|
|
|
5,693
|
|
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes
|
|
|
|
70
|
|
|
|
|
(907
|
)
|
Net income
|
|
|
$
|
1,319
|
|
|
|
$
|
6,600
|
|
|
USD Partners LP
|
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|
For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2019 and 2018
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2018
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
|
|
(in thousands)
|
Net income
|
|
|
$
|
1,319
|
|
|
|
$
|
6,600
|
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by
operating activities:
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
|
4,734
|
|
|
|
|
5,276
|
|
Loss (gain) associated with derivative instruments
|
|
|
|
672
|
|
|
|
|
(1,024
|
)
|
Settlement of derivative contracts
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
(38
|
)
|
Unit based compensation expense
|
|
|
|
1,414
|
|
|
|
|
1,337
|
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
|
|
(249
|
)
|
|
|
|
(1,290
|
)
|
Other
|
|
|
|
458
|
|
|
|
|
286
|
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivable
|
|
|
|
691
|
|
|
|
|
(8,349
|
)
|
Accounts receivable related party
|
|
|
|
(628
|
)
|
|
|
|
1,213
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other assets
|
|
|
|
753
|
|
|
|
|
(161
|
)
|
Other assets related party
|
|
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
20
|
|
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|
|
|
|
69
|
|
|
|
|
(887
|
)
|
Accounts payable and accrued expenses related party
|
|
|
|
719
|
|
|
|
|
(378
|
)
|
Deferred revenue and other liabilities
|
|
|
|
198
|
|
|
|
|
5,499
|
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
|
|
10,171
|
|
|
|
|
8,104
|
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Additions of property and equipment
|
|
|
|
(244
|
)
|
|
|
|
(78
|
)
|
Proceeds from the sale of assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
236
|
|
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|
|
|
|
(244
|
)
|
|
|
|
158
|
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Distributions
|
|
|
|
(10,133
|
)
|
|
|
|
(9,689
|
)
|
Payments for deferred financing costs
|
|
|
|
(7
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Vested Phantom Units used for payment of participant taxes
|
|
|
|
(1,821
|
)
|
|
|
|
(1,346
|
)
|
Proceeds from long-term debt
|
|
|
|
9,000
|
|
|
|
|
9,000
|
|
Repayments of long-term debt
|
|
|
|
(11,000
|
)
|
|
|
|
(8,000
|
)
|
Other financing activities
|
|
|
|
(13
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
|
|
|
(13,974
|
)
|
|
|
|
(10,035
|
)
|
Effect of exchange rates on cash
|
|
|
|
388
|
|
|
|
|
(678
|
)
|
Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
|
|
|
(3,659
|
)
|
|
|
|
(2,451
|
)
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash beginning of period
|
|
|
|
12,383
|
|
|
|
|
13,788
|
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash end of period
|
|
|
$
|
8,724
|
|
|
|
$
|
11,337
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
USD Partners LP
|
Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2018
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
(in thousands)
|
Current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
$
|
3,069
|
|
|
|
$
|
6,439
|
|
Restricted cash
|
|
|
|
5,655
|
|
|
|
|
5,944
|
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
|
|
|
4,462
|
|
|
|
|
5,132
|
|
Accounts receivable related party
|
|
|
|
1,255
|
|
|
|
|
624
|
|
Prepaid expenses
|
|
|
|
1,681
|
|
|
|
|
2,115
|
|
Other current assets
|
|
|
|
477
|
|
|
|
|
634
|
|
Other current assets related party
|
|
|
|
79
|
|
|
|
|
79
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
|
16,678
|
|
|
|
|
20,967
|
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
|
|
146,635
|
|
|
|
|
145,308
|
|
Intangible assets, net
|
|
|
|
83,554
|
|
|
|
|
86,705
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
|
|
33,589
|
|
|
|
|
33,589
|
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
|
|
|
15,581
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other non-current assets
|
|
|
|
255
|
|
|
|
|
631
|
|
Other non-current assets related party
|
|
|
|
75
|
|
|
|
|
95
|
|
Total assets
|
|
|
$
|
296,367
|
|
|
|
$
|
287,295
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND PARTNERS CAPITAL
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|
|
|
$
|
5,660
|
|
|
|
$
|
3,464
|
|
Accounts payable and accrued expenses related party
|
|
|
|
1,179
|
|
|
|
|
460
|
|
Deferred revenue
|
|
|
|
2,980
|
|
|
|
|
2,921
|
|
Deferred revenue related party
|
|
|
|
1,916
|
|
|
|
|
1,885
|
|
Operating lease liabilities, current
|
|
|
|
5,236
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other current liabilities
|
|
|
|
2,910
|
|
|
|
|
2,804
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
|
19,881
|
|
|
|
|
11,534
|
|
Long-term debt, net
|
|
|
|
204,028
|
|
|
|
|
205,581
|
|
Deferred income tax liabilities, net
|
|
|
|
119
|
|
|
|
|
360
|
|
Operating lease liabilities, non-current
|
|
|
|
10,682
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other non-current liabilities
|
|
|
|
120
|
|
|
|
|
356
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
|
234,830
|
|
|
|
|
217,831
|
|
Commitments and contingencies
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Partners capital
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common units
|
|
|
|
80,539
|
|
|
|
|
107,903
|
|
Class A units
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,018
|
|
Subordinated units
|
|
|
|
(20,555
|
)
|
|
|
|
(39,723
|
)
|
General partner units
|
|
|
|
3,147
|
|
|
|
|
3,275
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|
|
|
(1,594
|
)
|
|
|
|
(3,009
|
)
|
Total partners capital
|
|
|
|
61,537
|
|
|
|
|
69,464
|
|
Total liabilities and partners capital
|
|
|
$
|
296,367
|
|
|
|
$
|
287,295
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
USD Partners LP
|
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations
|
For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2019 and 2018
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
(in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
|
$
|
10,171
|
|
|
|
$
|
8,104
|
|
Add (deduct):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amortization of deferred financing costs
|
|
|
|
(450
|
)
|
|
|
|
(215
|
)
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
|
|
249
|
|
|
|
|
1,290
|
|
Changes in accounts receivable and other assets
|
|
|
|
(836
|
)
|
|
|
|
7,277
|
|
Changes in accounts payable and accrued expenses
|
|
|
|
(788
|
)
|
|
|
|
1,265
|
|
Changes in deferred revenue and other liabilities
|
|
|
|
(198
|
)
|
|
|
|
(5,499
|
)
|
Interest expense, net
|
|
|
|
3,180
|
|
|
|
|
2,485
|
|
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes
|
|
|
|
70
|
|
|
|
|
(907
|
)
|
Foreign currency transaction loss (gain) (1)
|
|
|
|
182
|
|
|
|
|
(211
|
)
|
Other income
|
|
|
|
(17
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-cash contract asset (2)
|
|
|
|
(51
|
)
|
|
|
|
(51
|
)
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
|
|
11,512
|
|
|
|
|
13,538
|
|
Add (deduct):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash paid for income taxes
|
|
|
|
(278
|
)
|
|
|
|
(182
|
)
|
Cash paid for interest
|
|
|
|
(2,820
|
)
|
|
|
|
(2,291
|
)
|
Maintenance capital expenditures
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(49
|
)
|
Distributable cash flow
|
|
|
$
|
8,414
|
|
|
|
$
|
11,016
|
|
__________________
|
(1)
|
|
Represents foreign exchange transaction amounts associated with
activities between the Partnership's U.S. and Canadian subsidiaries.
|
(2)
|
|
Represents the change in non-cash contract assets associated with
revenue recognized in advance at blended rates based on the
escalation clauses in certain of the Partnership's customer
contracts.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190506005788/en/