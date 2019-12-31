USD Partners LP Announces Second Quarter 2020 Results

USD Partners LP (NYSE: USDP) (the "Partnership) announced today its operating and financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020. Financial highlights with respect to the second quarter of 2020 include the following:

Generated Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities of $5.4 million, Adjusted EBITDA (1) of $12.8 million and Distributable Cash Flow (1) of $9.7 million

of $12.8 million and Distributable Cash Flow of $9.7 million Reported Net Income of $1.2 million

Declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.111 per unit ($0.444 per unit on an annualized basis) with over 3.0x Distributable Cash Flow Coverage

"We are pleased to report another solid quarter for the Partnership, said Dan Borgen, the Partnerships Chief Executive Officer. "We continue to execute on our plan to divert some of our free cash flow towards paying down debt. During the second quarter, the Partnership paid down $6 million on our Revolver which is consistent with our intent to de-lever by approximately $20-$25 million on an annual basis.

"In addition, we continue to be excited about our Sponsors previously announced diluent recovery unit ("DRU) project, which we expect will be placed into service in the second quarter of 2021. The Partnerships Sponsor has secured the necessary financing, obtained all material permits and entered into fixed-price construction contracts regarding the construction of the project. Upon the successful construction and completion of the DRU, approximately 32% of the Partnerships Hardisty terminals capacity will be automatically extended under a long-term committed agreement through mid-2031, added Mr. Borgen. "USD and our partner, Gibson, are currently in commercial discussions with other potential producer and refiner customers to secure additional long-term, take-or-pay agreements to support future expansions of capacity at the DRU, and we look forward to keeping the market updated as things continue to develop.

Partnerships Second Quarter 2020 Liquidity, Operational and Financial Results

Substantially all of the Partnerships cash flows are generated from multi-year, take-or-pay terminalling services agreements related to its crude oil terminals, which include minimum monthly commitment fees. The Partnerships customers include major integrated oil companies, refiners and marketers, the majority of which are investment-grade rated.

The Partnerships operating results for the second quarter of 2020 relative to the same quarter in 2019 were primarily influenced by higher revenue at its Hardisty terminal associated with contracted throughput that exceeded the Partnerships existing capacity at its Hardisty terminal and increased rates on a portion of the terminalling services agreements that became effective July 1, 2019. Additionally, in the third quarter of 2019, the Partnership entered into a terminalling services agreement with the Hardisty South facility owned by the Partnerships Sponsor to provide terminalling services for the contracted throughput that exceeded the Hardisty terminals transloading capacity. Under this arrangement, the Partnership incurred operating costs payable to the Partnerships Sponsor representing the same rate, on a per barrel basis, that the Partnership received in revenue for such contracted throughput.

Lower revenue at the Partnerships Casper terminal resulting from the conclusion of a customer agreement in August 2019 partially offset the higher revenue at Hardisty during the quarter.

Net income for the quarter increased as compared to the second quarter of 2019, primarily as a result of the operating factors discussed above coupled with lower interest expense incurred resulting from lower interest rates during the quarter partially offset by a higher weighted average balance of debt outstanding in the second quarter of 2020. The Partnership also had a smaller non-cash loss associated with the five-year interest rate derivative instrument that the Partnership entered into in November 2017 when compared to the prior period. Partially offsetting this increased net income were higher foreign currency transactions losses.

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities for the quarter decreased by 42% relative to the second quarter of 2019, primarily due to the general timing of receipts and payments of accounts receivable, accounts payable and deferred revenue balances.

Adjusted EBITDA and Distributable Cash Flow ("DCF) increased by 5% and 10%, respectively, for the quarter relative to the second quarter of 2019. The increase in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily a result of the operating factors discussed above. DCF was also impacted by a decrease in cash paid for interest and income taxes during the quarter.

As of June 30, 2020, the Partnership had approximately $3 million of unrestricted cash and cash equivalents and undrawn borrowing capacity of $167 million on its $385 million senior secured credit facility, subject to the Partnerships continued compliance with financial covenants. Pursuant to the terms of the Partnerships Credit Agreement, the Partnerships borrowing capacity is currently limited to 4.5 times its trailing 12-month consolidated EBITDA, as defined in the Credit Agreement. As such, the Partnerships available borrowings under the senior secured credit facility, including unrestricted cash and cash equivalents, was approximately $29 million as of June 30, 2020. The Partnership was in compliance with its financial covenants, as of June 30, 2020.

On July 23, 2020, the Partnership declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.111 per unit ($0.444 per unit on an annualized basis), the same amount as distributed in the prior quarter. The distribution is payable on August 14, 2020, to unitholders of record at the close of business on August 4, 2020. Given the current uncertainty in the energy industry, the board of directors made a proactive decision to strengthen the Partnerships financial position by reducing its quarterly distribution and redeploying certain free cash flow to pay down debt. The decision to reduce the quarterly distribution was not driven by any material deterioration in the performance of the Partnerships underlying business, but rather represents a conscious effort to enhance long-term value by proactively strengthening the Partnerships balance sheet. During the second quarter of 2020, the Partnership repaid $6 million of the outstanding balance of its revolving credit facility.

Second Quarter 2020 Conference Call Information

The Partnership will host a conference call and webcast regarding second quarter 2020 results at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (10:00 a.m. Central Time) on Thursday, August 6, 2020.

To listen live over the Internet, participants are advised to log on to the Partnerships website at www.usdpartners.com and select the "Events & Presentations sub-tab under the "Investors tab. To join via telephone, participants may dial (877) 266-7551 domestically or +1 (339) 368-5209 internationally, conference ID 7459481. Participants are advised to dial in at least five minutes prior to the call.

An audio replay of the conference call will be available for thirty days by dialing (800) 585-8367 domestically or +1 (404) 537-3406 internationally, conference ID 7459481. In addition, a replay of the audio webcast will be available by accessing the Partnership's website after the call is concluded.

About USD Partners LP

USD Partners LP is a fee-based, growth-oriented master limited partnership formed in 2014 by US Development Group, LLC ("USD) to acquire, develop and operate midstream infrastructure and complementary logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels and other energy-related products. The Partnership generates substantially all of its operating cash flows from multi-year, take-or-pay contracts with primarily investment grade customers, including major integrated oil companies and refiners. The Partnerships principal assets include a network of crude oil terminals that facilitate the transportation of heavy crude oil from Western Canada to key demand centers across North America. The Partnerships operations include railcar loading and unloading, storage and blending in on-site tanks, inbound and outbound pipeline connectivity, truck transloading, as well as other related logistics services. In addition, the Partnership provides customers with leased railcars and fleet services to facilitate the transportation of liquid hydrocarbons and biofuels by rail.

USD, which owns the general partner of USD Partners LP, is engaged in designing, developing, owning, and managing large-scale multi-modal logistics centers and energy-related infrastructure across North America. USD solutions create flexible market access for customers in significant growth areas and key demand centers, including Western Canada, the U.S. Gulf Coast and Mexico. Among other projects, USD is currently pursuing the development of a premier energy logistics terminal on the Houston Ship Channel with capacity for substantial tank storage, multiple docks (including barge and deepwater), inbound and outbound pipeline connectivity, as well as a rail terminal with unit train capabilities. For additional information, please visit texasdeepwater.com. Information on websites referenced in this release is not part of this release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Partnership defines Adjusted EBITDA as Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities adjusted for changes in working capital items, interest, income taxes, foreign currency transaction gains and losses, and other items which do not affect the underlying cash flows produced by the Partnerships businesses. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP, supplemental financial measure used by management and external users of the Partnerships financial statements, such as investors and commercial banks, to assess:

the Partnerships liquidity and the ability of the Partnerships businesses to produce sufficient cash flows to make distributions to the Partnerships unitholders; and

the Partnerships ability to incur and service debt and fund capital expenditures.

The Partnership defines Distributable Cash Flow, or DCF, as Adjusted EBITDA less net cash paid for interest, income taxes and maintenance capital expenditures. DCF does not reflect changes in working capital balances. DCF is a non-GAAP, supplemental financial measure used by management and by external users of the Partnerships financial statements, such as investors and commercial banks, to assess:

the amount of cash available for making distributions to the Partnerships unitholders;

the excess cash flow being retained for use in enhancing the Partnerships existing business; and

the sustainability of the Partnerships current distribution rate per unit.

The Partnership believes that the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA and DCF in this press release provides information that enhances an investor's understanding of the Partnerships ability to generate cash for payment of distributions and other purposes. The GAAP measure most directly comparable to Adjusted EBITDA and DCF is Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities. Adjusted EBITDA and DCF should not be considered alternatives to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities or any other measure of liquidity presented in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA and DCF exclude some, but not all, items that affect Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities and these measures may vary among other companies. As a result, Adjusted EBITDA and DCF may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Reconciliations of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Adjusted EBITDA and DCF are presented on page 10 of this press release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws, including statements with respect to the ability of the Partnership and USD to achieve contract extensions, new customer agreements and expansions; the ability of the Partnership and USD to develop existing and future additional projects and expansion opportunities (including successful completion of USDs DRU) and whether those projects and opportunities developed by USD would be made available for acquisition, or acquired, by the Partnership; volumes at, and demand for, the Partnerships terminals; and the amount and timing of future distribution payments and distribution growth. Words and phrases such as "expect, "plan, "intent, "believes, "projects, "begin, "anticipates, "expects, "subject to and similar expressions are used to identify such forward-looking statements. However, the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements relating to the Partnership are based on managements expectations, estimates and projections about the Partnership, its interests and the energy industry in general on the date this press release was issued. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements include the impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and related economic downturn and changes in general economic conditions and commodity prices, as well as those factors set forth under the heading "Risk Factors and elsewhere in the Partnerships most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in the Partnerships subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (many of which may be amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent significant reductions in demand for and prices of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids). The Partnership is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

(1) The Partnership presents both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures in this press release to assist in understanding the Partnerships liquidity and ability to fund distributions. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures on page 4 and reconciliations of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, to Adjusted EBITDA and Distributable Cash Flow on page 10 of this press release.

USD Partners LP Consolidated Statements of Operations For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 (unaudited) For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (in thousands) Revenues Terminalling services $ 22,309 $ 19,730 $ 46,544 $ 39,728 Terminalling services  related party 3,800 5,525 7,888 11,163 Fleet leases  related party 983 983 1,967 1,967 Fleet services 51 51 101 108 Fleet services  related party 228 228 455 455 Freight and other reimbursables 64 298 686 701 Freight and other reimbursables  related party 1  1 61 Total revenues 27,436 26,815 57,642 54,183 Operating costs Subcontracted rail services 2,688 3,699 6,133 7,264 Pipeline fees 5,395 4,902 11,742 9,963 Freight and other reimbursables 65 298 687 762 Operating and maintenance 2,564 2,510 5,645 5,721 Operating and maintenance  related party 2,065  4,092  Selling, general and administrative 2,620 2,722 5,800 5,199 Selling, general and administrative  related party 1,835 2,225 3,828 4,675 Goodwill impairment loss   33,589  Depreciation and amortization 5,203 5,283 10,625 10,017 Total operating costs 22,435 21,639 82,141 43,601 Operating income (loss) 5,001 5,176 (24,499 ) 10,582 Interest expense 2,256 2,982 4,995 6,169 Loss associated with derivative instruments 332 1,074 3,205 1,746 Foreign currency transaction loss 1,150 20 1,058 202 Other expense (income), net (111 ) 21 (843 ) (3 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 1,374 1,079 (32,914 ) 2,468 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 188 128 (319 ) 198 Net income (loss) $ 1,186 $ 951 $ (32,595 ) $ 2,270

USD Partners LP Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 (unaudited) For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: (in thousands) Net income (loss) $ 1,186 $ 951 $ (32,595 ) $ 2,270 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 5,203 5,283 10,625 10,017 Loss associated with derivative instruments 332 1,074 3,205 1,746 Settlement of derivative contracts (283 )  (289 ) 1 Unit based compensation expense 1,630 1,582 3,265 2,996 Deferred income taxes (189 ) (154 ) (541 ) (403 ) Other 207 249 414 707 Goodwill impairment loss   33,589  Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 82 (884 ) 690 (193 ) Accounts receivable  related party 195 (43 ) (746 ) (671 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (351 ) (2,227 ) (1,571 ) (1,474 ) Other assets  related party (260 ) 20 (510 ) 40 Accounts payable and accrued expenses (1,552 ) 1,983 (1,145 ) 2,052 Accounts payable and accrued expenses  related party (578 ) (762 ) (87 ) (43 ) Deferred revenue and other liabilities 811 2,731 3,846 2,929 Deferred revenue  related party (1,024 ) (467 ) (1,024 ) (467 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 5,409 9,336 17,126 19,507 Cash flows from investing activities: Additions of property and equipment (230 ) (2,433 ) (377 ) (2,677 ) Net cash used in investing activities (230 ) (2,433 ) (377 ) (2,677 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Distributions (3,182 ) (10,384 ) (13,837 ) (20,517 ) Payments for deferred financing costs    (7 ) Vested Phantom Units used for payment of participant taxes   (1,788 ) (1,821 ) Proceeds from long-term debt  11,000 10,000 20,000 Repayments of long-term debt (6,000 ) (2,000 ) (12,000 ) (13,000 ) Other financing activities    (13 ) Net cash used in financing activities (9,182 ) (1,384 ) (17,625 ) (15,358 ) Effect of exchange rates on cash 1,427 217 438 605 Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (2,576 ) 5,736 (438 ) 2,077 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash  beginning of period 12,822 8,724 10,684 12,383 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash  end of period $ 10,246 $ 14,460 $ 10,246 $ 14,460

USD Partners LP Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) June 30, December 31, 2020 2019 ASSETS (in thousands) Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,093 $ 3,083 Restricted cash 7,153 7,601 Accounts receivable, net 4,515 5,313 Accounts receivable  related party 2,461 1,778 Prepaid expenses 2,129 1,915 Other current assets 995 954 Other current assets  related party 55 343 Total current assets 20,401 20,987 Property and equipment, net 140,976 147,737 Intangible assets, net 67,796 74,099 Goodwill  33,589 Operating lease right-of-use assets 11,948 11,804 Other non-current assets 2,663 1,335 Other non-current assets  related party 800 15 Total assets $ 244,584 $ 289,566 LIABILITIES AND PARTNERS CAPITAL Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 1,633 $ 3,087 Accounts payable and accrued expenses  related party 374 465 Deferred revenue 5,531 6,104 Deferred revenue  related party 410 1,482 Operating lease liabilities, current 5,130 4,649 Other current liabilities 4,524 3,150 Total current liabilities 17,602 18,937 Long-term debt, net 216,066 217,651 Deferred income tax liabilities, net 31 458 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 6,961 7,386 Other non-current liabilities 9,542 4,078 Total liabilities 250,202 248,510 Commitments and contingencies Partners capital Common units (5,670 ) 61,013 Subordinated units  (22,597 ) General partner units 1,784 2,767 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,732 ) (127 ) Total partners capital (5,618 ) 41,056 Total liabilities and partners capital $ 244,584 $ 289,566

USD Partners LP GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 (unaudited) For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (in thousands) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 5,409 $ 9,336 $ 17,126 $ 19,507 Add (deduct): Amortization of deferred financing costs (207 ) (207 ) (414 ) (657 ) Deferred income taxes 189 154 541 403 Changes in accounts receivable and other assets 334 3,134 2,137 2,298 Changes in accounts payable and accrued expenses 2,130 (1,221 ) 1,232 (2,009 ) Changes in deferred revenue and other liabilities 213 (2,264 ) (2,822 ) (2,462 ) Interest expense, net 2,253 2,970 4,968 6,150 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 188 128 (319 ) 198 Foreign currency transaction loss (1) 1,150 20 1,058 202 Other income  (25 )  (42 ) Non-cash deferred amounts (2) 1,119 161 1,556 110 Adjusted EBITDA 12,778 12,186 25,063 23,698 Add (deduct): Cash paid for income taxes (116 ) (329 ) (433 ) (607 ) Cash paid for interest (2,874 ) (2,995 ) (4,957 ) (5,815 ) Maintenance capital expenditures (82 ) (45 ) (114 ) (45 ) Distributable cash flow $ 9,706 $ 8,817 $ 19,559 $ 17,231

(1) Represents foreign exchange transaction amounts associated with activities between the Partnership's U.S. and Canadian subsidiaries. (2) Represents the change in non-cash contract assets and liabilities associated with revenue recognized at blended rates based on tiered rate structures in certain of the Partnership's customer contracts and deferred revenue associated with deficiency credits that are expected to be used in the future prior to their expiration. Amounts presented are net of the corresponding prepaid Gibson pipeline fee that will be recognized as expense concurrently with the recognition of revenue.

