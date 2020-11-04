USD Partners LP Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results

USD Partners LP (NYSE: USDP) (the "Partnership) announced today its operating and financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020. Financial highlights with respect to the third quarter of 2020 include the following:
Generated Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities of $16.6 million, Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $15.6 million and Distributable Cash Flow(1) of $13.6 million
Reported Net Income of $6.2 million
Declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.111 per unit ($0.444 per unit on an annualized basis) with almost 4.5x Distributable Cash Flow Coverage
"We are pleased to report a successful third quarter for the Partnership, said Dan Borgen, the Partnerships Chief Executive Officer. "We continue to focus on optimizing our operations and increasing the strength of the Partnerships liquidity position. Since reducing our distribution in the first quarter, the Partnership has paid down $19 million on its Revolver, which is trending higher than our previously-stated guidance to de-lever by approximately $20-$25 million on an annualized basis.
"Also, we remain excited about our Sponsors previously announced diluent recovery unit ("DRU) project, which is progressing on schedule. Our Sponsor has commenced construction on the project, as well as on the destination terminal in Port Arthur, Texas, and expects that both will be placed into service in the second quarter of 2021. In addition, all material regulatory permits and financing sources have been secured for the DRU and Port Arthur terminal. As a reminder, once the DRU and Port Arthur projects are complete, approximately 32% of the Partnerships Hardisty terminals capacity will be automatically extended under a long-term committed agreement through mid-2031 with a strong investment grade customer. We look forward to keeping the market updated as things continue to develop, and especially with regards to our commercial discussions with other potential producer and refiner customers to secure long-term, take-or-pay agreements at the Partnerships Hardisty terminal in support of future expansions of capacity at the DRU, added Mr. Borgen.
Partnerships Third Quarter 2020 Liquidity, Operational and Financial Results
Substantially all of the Partnerships cash flows are generated from multi-year, take-or-pay terminalling services agreements related to its crude oil terminals, which include minimum monthly commitment fees. The Partnerships customers include major integrated oil companies, refiners and marketers, the majority of which are investment-grade rated.
The Partnerships operating results for the third quarter of 2020 relative to the same quarter in 2019 were primarily influenced by higher revenue at its Stroud terminal during the quarter due to higher rates that are based on crude oil index pricing differentials coupled with higher revenue at its Hardisty terminal associated with increased rates in some of the Partnerships contracts. Lower revenue at the Partnerships Casper terminal resulting from the conclusion of a customer agreement in August 2019 partially offset the higher revenue at Stroud and Hardisty during the quarter.
The Partnership experienced lower operating costs during the third quarter of 2020 as compared to the third quarter of 2019 due primarily to lower subcontracted rail services costs associated with lower throughput during the quarter and lower operating and maintenance costs associated with an agreement that the Partnership entered into in the third quarter of 2019 with the Hardisty South facility owned by the Partnerships Sponsor to provide terminalling services for the contracted throughput that exceeded the Hardisty terminals transloading capacity. Under this arrangement, the Partnership incurred operating costs payable to the Partnerships Sponsor representing the same rate, on a per barrel basis, that the Partnership received in revenue for such contracted throughput. The lower operating costs were partially offset by higher pipeline fees associated with the increased revenue at the Hardisty terminal.
Net income for the quarter increased as compared to the third quarter of 2019, primarily as a result of the operating factors discussed above coupled with lower interest expense incurred resulting from lower interest rates during the quarter and foreign currency transaction gains. This was partially offset by a higher non-cash loss associated with the Partnerships interest rate derivative instrument.
In September 2020, the Partnership terminated its existing interest rate collar and simultaneously entered into a new interest rate swap that was made effective as of August 2020. The new interest rate swap is a five-year contract with a $150 million notional value that fixes the Partnerships one-month LIBOR to 0.84% for the notional value of the swap agreement instead of the variable rate that the Partnership pays under its Credit Agreement. The swap settles monthly through the termination date in August 2025.
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities for the quarter increased by 14% relative to the third quarter of 2019, primarily due to the operating factors discussed above and the general timing of receipts and payments of accounts receivable, accounts payable and deferred revenue balances.
Adjusted EBITDA and Distributable Cash Flow ("DCF) increased by 12% and 29%, respectively, for the quarter relative to the third quarter of 2019. The increase in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily a result of the operating factors discussed above. DCF was also impacted by a decrease in cash paid for interest, income taxes and maintenance capital expenditures during the quarter.
As of September 30, 2020, the Partnership had approximately $7 million of unrestricted cash and cash equivalents and undrawn borrowing capacity of $176 million on its $385 million senior secured credit facility, subject to the Partnerships continued compliance with financial covenants. Pursuant to the terms of the Partnerships Credit Agreement, the Partnerships borrowing capacity is currently limited to 4.5 times its trailing 12-month consolidated EBITDA, as defined in the Credit Agreement. As such, the Partnerships available borrowings under the senior secured credit facility, including unrestricted cash and cash equivalents, was approximately $44 million as of September 30, 2020. The Partnership was in compliance with its financial covenants, as of September 30, 2020.
On October 22, 2020, the Partnership declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.111 per unit ($0.444 per unit on an annualized basis), the same amount as distributed in the prior quarter. The distribution is payable on November 13, 2020, to unitholders of record at the close of business on November 3, 2020.
During the second and third quarters of 2020, the Partnership made net repayments of $6 million and $9 million, respectively, of the outstanding balance of its revolving credit facility. In addition, the Partnership has repaid an additional $4 million subsequent to the end of the third quarter of 2020.
Third Quarter 2020 Conference Call Information
The Partnership will host a conference call and webcast regarding third quarter 2020 results at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (10:00 a.m. Central Time) on Thursday, November 5, 2020.
To listen live over the Internet, participants are advised to log on to the Partnerships website at www.usdpartners.com and select the "Events & Presentations sub-tab under the "Investors tab. To join via telephone, participants may dial (877) 266-7551 domestically or +1 (339) 368-5209 internationally, conference ID 7506289. Participants are advised to dial in at least five minutes prior to the call.
An audio replay of the conference call will be available for thirty days by dialing (800) 585-8367 domestically or +1 (404) 537-3406 internationally, conference ID 7506289. In addition, a replay of the audio webcast will be available by accessing the Partnership's website after the call is concluded.
About USD Partners LP
USD Partners LP is a fee-based, growth-oriented master limited partnership formed in 2014 by US Development Group, LLC ("USD) to acquire, develop and operate midstream infrastructure and complementary logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels and other energy-related products. The Partnership generates substantially all of its operating cash flows from multi-year, take-or-pay contracts with primarily investment grade customers, including major integrated oil companies, refiners and marketers. The Partnerships principal assets include a network of crude oil terminals that facilitate the transportation of heavy crude oil from Western Canada to key demand centers across North America. The Partnerships operations include railcar loading and unloading, storage and blending in on-site tanks, inbound and outbound pipeline connectivity, truck transloading, as well as other related logistics services. In addition, the Partnership provides customers with leased railcars and fleet services to facilitate the transportation of liquid hydrocarbons and biofuels by rail.
USD, which owns the general partner of USD Partners LP, is engaged in designing, developing, owning, and managing large-scale multi-modal logistics centers and energy-related infrastructure across North America. USD solutions create flexible market access for customers in significant growth areas and key demand centers, including Western Canada, the U.S. Gulf Coast and Mexico. Among other projects, USDG, along with its partner Gibson Energy, Inc., is pursuing long-term solutions to transport heavier grades of crude oil produced in Western Canada through the construction of a Diluent Recovery Unit at the Hardisty terminal, which is expected to be placed into service in the second quarter of 2021. USDG is also currently pursuing the development of a premier energy logistics terminal on the Houston Ship Channel with capacity for substantial tank storage, multiple docks (including barge and deepwater), inbound and outbound pipeline connectivity, as well as a rail terminal with unit train capabilities. For additional information, please visit texasdeepwater.com. Information on websites referenced in this release is not part of this release.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The Partnership defines Adjusted EBITDA as Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities adjusted for changes in working capital items, interest, income taxes, foreign currency transaction gains and losses, and other items which do not affect the underlying cash flows produced by the Partnerships businesses. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP, supplemental financial measure used by management and external users of the Partnerships financial statements, such as investors and commercial banks, to assess:
-
the Partnerships liquidity and the ability of the Partnerships businesses to produce sufficient cash flows to make distributions to the Partnerships unitholders; and
-
the Partnerships ability to incur and service debt and fund capital expenditures.
The Partnership defines Distributable Cash Flow, or DCF, as Adjusted EBITDA less net cash paid for interest, income taxes and maintenance capital expenditures. DCF does not reflect changes in working capital balances. DCF is a non-GAAP, supplemental financial measure used by management and by external users of the Partnerships financial statements, such as investors and commercial banks, to assess:
-
the amount of cash available for making distributions to the Partnerships unitholders;
-
the excess cash flow being retained for use in enhancing the Partnerships existing business; and
-
the sustainability of the Partnerships current distribution rate per unit.
The Partnership believes that the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA and DCF in this press release provides information that enhances an investor's understanding of the Partnerships ability to generate cash for payment of distributions and other purposes. The GAAP measure most directly comparable to Adjusted EBITDA and DCF is Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities. Adjusted EBITDA and DCF should not be considered alternatives to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities or any other measure of liquidity presented in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA and DCF exclude some, but not all, items that affect Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities and these measures may vary among other companies. As a result, Adjusted EBITDA and DCF may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Reconciliations of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Adjusted EBITDA and DCF are presented on page 10 of this press release.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws, including statements with respect to the ability of the Partnership and USD to achieve contract extensions, new customer agreements and expansions; the ability of the Partnership and USD to develop existing and future additional projects and expansion opportunities (including successful completion of USDs DRU) and whether those projects and opportunities developed by USD would be made available for acquisition, or acquired, by the Partnership; volumes at, and demand for, the Partnerships terminals; and the amount and timing of future distribution payments and distribution growth. Words and phrases such as "expect, "plan, "intent, "believes, "projects, "begin, "anticipates, "subject to and similar expressions are used to identify such forward-looking statements. However, the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements relating to the Partnership are based on managements expectations, estimates and projections about the Partnership, its interests and the energy industry in general on the date this press release was issued. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements include the impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and related economic downturn and changes in general economic conditions and commodity prices, as well as those factors set forth under the heading "Risk Factors and elsewhere in the Partnerships most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in the Partnerships subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (many of which may be amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent significant reductions in demand for and prices of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids). The Partnership is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
The Partnership presents both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures in this press release to assist in understanding the Partnerships liquidity and ability to fund distributions. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures on page 4 and reconciliations of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, to Adjusted EBITDA and Distributable Cash Flow on page 10 of this press release.
|USD Partners LP
|Consolidated Statements of Operations
|For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 and 2019
|(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
|
For the Nine Months Ended
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
September 30,
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|(in thousands)
|Revenues
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Terminalling services
|
|
$
|
28,905
|
|
|
$
|
23,709
|
|
|
$
|
75,449
|
|
|
$
|
63,437
|
|Terminalling services related party
|
|
|
1,041
|
|
|
|
4,459
|
|
|
|
8,929
|
|
|
|
15,622
|
|Fleet leases related party
|
|
|
984
|
|
|
|
984
|
|
|
|
2,951
|
|
|
|
2,951
|
|Fleet services
|
|
|
51
|
|
|
|
50
|
|
|
|
152
|
|
|
|
158
|
|Fleet services related party
|
|
|
227
|
|
|
|
227
|
|
|
|
682
|
|
|
|
682
|
|Freight and other reimbursables
|
|
|
64
|
|
|
|
272
|
|
|
|
750
|
|
|
|
973
|
|Freight and other reimbursables related party
|
|
|
65
|
|
|
|
193
|
|
|
|
66
|
|
|
|
254
|
|Total revenues
|
|
|
31,337
|
|
|
|
29,894
|
|
|
|
88,979
|
|
|
|
84,077
|
|Operating costs
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Subcontracted rail services
|
|
|
2,300
|
|
|
|
3,689
|
|
|
|
8,433
|
|
|
|
10,953
|
|Pipeline fees
|
|
|
5,936
|
|
|
|
5,411
|
|
|
|
17,678
|
|
|
|
15,374
|
|Freight and other reimbursables
|
|
|
129
|
|
|
|
465
|
|
|
|
816
|
|
|
|
1,227
|
|Operating and maintenance
|
|
|
2,299
|
|
|
|
2,481
|
|
|
|
7,944
|
|
|
|
8,202
|
|Operating and maintenance related party
|
|
|
2,102
|
|
|
|
2,471
|
|
|
|
6,194
|
|
|
|
2,471
|
|Selling, general and administrative
|
|
|
2,510
|
|
|
|
2,940
|
|
|
|
8,310
|
|
|
|
8,139
|
|Selling, general and administrative related party
|
|
|
1,735
|
|
|
|
1,406
|
|
|
|
5,563
|
|
|
|
6,081
|
|Goodwill impairment loss
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
33,589
|
|
|
|
|
|Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
5,430
|
|
|
|
5,300
|
|
|
|
16,055
|
|
|
|
15,317
|
|Total operating costs
|
|
|
22,441
|
|
|
|
24,163
|
|
|
|
104,582
|
|
|
|
67,764
|
|Operating income (loss)
|
|
|
8,896
|
|
|
|
5,731
|
|
|
|
(15,603
|
)
|
|
|
16,313
|
|Interest expense
|
|
|
2,045
|
|
|
|
3,005
|
|
|
|
7,040
|
|
|
|
9,174
|
|Loss associated with derivative instruments
|
|
|
1,200
|
|
|
|
220
|
|
|
|
4,405
|
|
|
|
1,966
|
|Foreign currency transaction loss (gain)
|
|
|
(246
|
)
|
|
|
35
|
|
|
|
812
|
|
|
|
237
|
|Other income, net
|
|
|
(33
|
)
|
|
|
(49
|
)
|
|
|
(876
|
)
|
|
|
(52
|
)
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|
|
|
5,930
|
|
|
|
2,520
|
|
|
|
(26,984
|
)
|
|
|
4,988
|
|Provision for (benefit from) income taxes
|
|
|
(307
|
)
|
|
|
414
|
|
|
|
(626
|
)
|
|
|
612
|
|Net income (loss)
|
|
$
|
6,237
|
|
|
$
|
2,106
|
|
|
$
|
(26,358
|
)
|
|
$
|
4,376
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|USD Partners LP
|Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 and 2019
|(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|For the Three Months Ended
|
|For the Nine Months Ended
|
|
|September 30,
|
|September 30,
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|
|(in thousands)
|Net income (loss)
|
|
$
|
6,237
|
|
|
$
|
2,106
|
|
|
$
|
(26,358
|
)
|
|
$
|
4,376
|
|Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
5,430
|
|
|
|
5,300
|
|
|
|
16,055
|
|
|
|
15,317
|
|Loss associated with derivative instruments
|
|
|
1,200
|
|
|
|
220
|
|
|
|
4,405
|
|
|
|
1,966
|
|Settlement of derivative contracts
|
|
|
(342
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(631
|
)
|
|
|
1
|
|Unit based compensation expense
|
|
|
1,644
|
|
|
|
1,537
|
|
|
|
4,909
|
|
|
|
4,533
|
|Deferred income taxes
|
|
|
(722
|
)
|
|
|
104
|
|
|
|
(1,263
|
)
|
|
|
(299
|
)
|Other
|
|
|
208
|
|
|
|
208
|
|
|
|
622
|
|
|
|
915
|
|Goodwill impairment loss
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
33,589
|
|
|
|
|
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Accounts receivable
|
|
|
202
|
|
|
|
1,704
|
|
|
|
892
|
|
|
|
1,511
|
|Accounts receivable related party
|
|
|
(12
|
)
|
|
|
(383
|
)
|
|
|
(758
|
)
|
|
|
(1,054
|
)
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|
|
|
268
|
|
|
|
1,546
|
|
|
|
(1,303
|
)
|
|
|
72
|
|Other assets related party
|
|
|
(389
|
)
|
|
|
(369
|
)
|
|
|
(899
|
)
|
|
|
(329
|
)
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|
|
|
536
|
|
|
|
(2,463
|
)
|
|
|
(609
|
)
|
|
|
(411
|
)
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses related party
|
|
|
9
|
|
|
|
2,472
|
|
|
|
(78
|
)
|
|
|
2,429
|
|Deferred revenue and other liabilities
|
|
|
2,372
|
|
|
|
2,661
|
|
|
|
6,218
|
|
|
|
5,590
|
|Deferred revenue related party
|
|
|
(7
|
)
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
|
(1,031
|
)
|
|
|
(462
|
)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
|
16,634
|
|
|
|
14,648
|
|
|
|
33,760
|
|
|
|
34,155
|
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Additions of property and equipment
|
|
|
(18
|
)
|
|
|
(4,395
|
)
|
|
|
(395
|
)
|
|
|
(7,072
|
)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
|
(18
|
)
|
|
|
(4,395
|
)
|
|
|
(395
|
)
|
|
|
(7,072
|
)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Distributions
|
|
|
(3,183
|
)
|
|
|
(10,477
|
)
|
|
|
(17,020
|
)
|
|
|
(30,994
|
)
|Payments for deferred financing costs
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(7
|
)
|Vested Phantom Units used for payment of participant taxes
|
|
|
(1
|
)
|
|
|
(5
|
)
|
|
|
(1,789
|
)
|
|
|
(1,826
|
)
|Proceeds from long-term debt
|
|
|
2,000
|
|
|
|
8,000
|
|
|
|
12,000
|
|
|
|
28,000
|
|Repayments of long-term debt
|
|
|
(11,000
|
)
|
|
|
(8,000
|
)
|
|
|
(23,000
|
)
|
|
|
(21,000
|
)
|Other financing activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(13
|
)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|
|
|
(12,184
|
)
|
|
|
(10,482
|
)
|
|
|
(29,809
|
)
|
|
|
(25,840
|
)
|Effect of exchange rates on cash
|
|
|
(145
|
)
|
|
|
(108
|
)
|
|
|
293
|
|
|
|
497
|
|Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
|
|
4,287
|
|
|
|
(337
|
)
|
|
|
3,849
|
|
|
|
1,740
|
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash beginning of period
|
|
|
10,246
|
|
|
|
14,460
|
|
|
|
10,684
|
|
|
|
12,383
|
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash end of period
|
|
$
|
14,533
|
|
|
$
|
14,123
|
|
|
$
|
14,533
|
|
|
$
|
14,123
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|USD Partners LP
|Consolidated Balance Sheets
|(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|ASSETS
|
|(in thousands)
|Current assets
|
|
|
|
|Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$
|
6,928
|
|
|
$
|
3,083
|
|Restricted cash
|
|
|
7,605
|
|
|
|
7,601
|
|Accounts receivable, net
|
|
|
4,346
|
|
|
|
5,313
|
|Accounts receivable related party
|
|
|
2,508
|
|
|
|
1,778
|
|Prepaid expenses
|
|
|
1,529
|
|
|
|
1,915
|
|Other current assets
|
|
|
1,189
|
|
|
|
954
|
|Other current assets related party
|
|
|
35
|
|
|
|
343
|
|Total current assets
|
|
|
24,140
|
|
|
|
20,987
|
|Property and equipment, net
|
|
|
139,745
|
|
|
|
147,737
|
|Intangible assets, net
|
|
|
64,644
|
|
|
|
74,099
|
|Goodwill
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
33,589
|
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
|
|
10,956
|
|
|
|
11,804
|
|Other non-current assets
|
|
|
3,571
|
|
|
|
1,335
|
|Other non-current assets related party
|
|
|
1,227
|
|
|
|
15
|
|Total assets
|
|
$
|
244,283
|
|
|
$
|
289,566
|
|
|
|
|
|
|LIABILITIES AND PARTNERS CAPITAL
|
|
|
|
|Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|
|
$
|
2,214
|
|
|
$
|
3,087
|
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses related party
|
|
|
384
|
|
|
|
465
|
|Deferred revenue
|
|
|
5,607
|
|
|
|
6,104
|
|Deferred revenue related party
|
|
|
410
|
|
|
|
1,482
|
|Operating lease liabilities, current
|
|
|
5,371
|
|
|
|
4,649
|
|Other current liabilities
|
|
|
5,495
|
|
|
|
3,150
|
|Total current liabilities
|
|
|
19,481
|
|
|
|
18,937
|
|Long-term debt, net
|
|
|
207,273
|
|
|
|
217,651
|
|Deferred income tax liabilities, net
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
|
458
|
|Operating lease liabilities, non-current
|
|
|
5,685
|
|
|
|
7,386
|
|Other non-current liabilities
|
|
|
12,111
|
|
|
|
4,078
|
|Total liabilities
|
|
|
244,560
|
|
|
|
248,510
|
|Commitments and contingencies
|
|
|
|
|Partners capital
|
|
|
|
|Common units
|
|
|
(1,070
|
)
|
|
|
61,013
|
|Subordinated units
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(22,597
|
)
|General partner units
|
|
|
1,836
|
|
|
|
2,767
|
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|
|
(1,043
|
)
|
|
|
(127
|
)
|Total partners capital
|
|
|
(277
|
)
|
|
|
41,056
|
|Total liabilities and partners capital
|
|
$
|
244,283
|
|
|
$
|
289,566
|
|
|
|
|
|
|USD Partners LP
|GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations
|For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 and 2019
|(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
|
For the Nine Months Ended
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
September 30,
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|(in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
$
|
16,634
|
|
|
$
|
14,648
|
|
|
$
|
33,760
|
|
|
$
|
34,155
|
|Add (deduct):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Amortization of deferred financing costs
|
|
|
(208
|
)
|
|
|
(208
|
)
|
|
|
(622
|
)
|
|
|
(865
|
)
|Deferred income taxes
|
|
|
722
|
|
|
|
(104
|
)
|
|
|
1,263
|
|
|
|
299
|
|Changes in accounts receivable and other assets
|
|
|
(69
|
)
|
|
|
(2,498
|
)
|
|
|
2,068
|
|
|
|
(200
|
)
|Changes in accounts payable and accrued expenses
|
|
|
(545
|
)
|
|
|
(9
|
)
|
|
|
687
|
|
|
|
(2,018
|
)
|Changes in deferred revenue and other liabilities
|
|
|
(2,365
|
)
|
|
|
(2,666
|
)
|
|
|
(5,187
|
)
|
|
|
(5,128
|
)
|Interest expense, net
|
|
|
2,036
|
|
|
|
2,983
|
|
|
|
7,004
|
|
|
|
9,133
|
|Provision for (benefit from) income taxes
|
|
|
(307
|
)
|
|
|
414
|
|
|
|
(626
|
)
|
|
|
612
|
|Foreign currency transaction loss (gain) (1)
|
|
|
(246
|
)
|
|
|
35
|
|
|
|
812
|
|
|
|
237
|
|Other income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(27
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(69
|
)
|Non-cash deferred amounts (2)
|
|
|
(16
|
)
|
|
|
1,435
|
|
|
|
1,540
|
|
|
|
1,545
|
|Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
|
15,636
|
|
|
|
14,003
|
|
|
|
40,699
|
|
|
|
37,701
|
|Add (deduct):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cash paid for income taxes
|
|
|
(190
|
)
|
|
|
(297
|
)
|
|
|
(623
|
)
|
|
|
(904
|
)
|Cash paid for interest
|
|
|
(1,880
|
)
|
|
|
(3,045
|
)
|
|
|
(6,837
|
)
|
|
|
(8,860
|
)
|Maintenance capital expenditures
|
|
|
(16
|
)
|
|
|
(131
|
)
|
|
|
(130
|
)
|
|
|
(176
|
)
|Distributable cash flow
|
|
$
|
13,550
|
|
|
$
|
10,530
|
|
|
$
|
33,109
|
|
|
$
|
27,761
|
|
(1)
|
|Represents foreign exchange transaction amounts associated with activities between the Partnership's U.S. and Canadian subsidiaries.
|
(2)
|
|Represents the change in non-cash contract assets and liabilities associated with revenue recognized at blended rates based on tiered rate structures in certain of the Partnership's customer contracts and deferred revenue associated with deficiency credits that are expected to be used in the future prior to their expiration. Amounts presented are net of the corresponding prepaid Gibson pipeline fee that will be recognized as expense concurrently with the recognition of revenue.
|
|
|
Category: Earnings
