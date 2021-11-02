  • Suche
0 € Trading
Trading
Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
02.11.2021 21:33

USD Partners LP Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results

Folgen
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

USD Partners LP (NYSE: USDP) (the "Partnership) announced today its operating and financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021. Financial highlights with respect to the third quarter of 2021 include the following:

  • Generated Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities of $11.0 million, Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $12.3 million and Distributable Cash Flow(1) of $10.7 million
  • Reported Net Income of $3.8 million
  • Amended and extended existing revolving credit agreement, extending the maturity date by one year to November 2, 2023
  • Increased quarterly cash distribution to $0.1185 per unit ($0.474 per unit on an annualized basis) with over 3.0x Distributable Cash Flow Coverage(2)

"During the third quarter, we were excited to announce that construction of the Sponsors Diluent Recovery Unit, or DRU, and its destination facility at Port Arthur were completed, said Dan Borgen, the Partnerships Chief Executive Officer. "Both the DRU and the Port Arthur Terminal are now operating in the start-up phase, and throughput volumes are consistent with contractual obligations and our customers expectations. As mentioned previously, our DRUbit by Rail network has already enhanced the sustainability and quality of the Partnerships cash flows by significantly increasing the tenor of three terminalling services agreements at the Partnerships Hardisty terminal, representing approximately 32% of the terminals capacity, through 2031. In addition, our DRUbit by Rail network provides transportation safety and environmental benefits to our customers, as well as increased market access and additional jobs along the rail routes.

"We continue to be very excited about our future as we engage with our customers regarding the second phase of USDs growth, which could include a second DRU customer commitment, with the resulting DRUbit available to be transloaded through the Partnerships Hardisty rail terminal to the Gulf Coast and other potential destinations, added Mr. Borgen. "We look forward to keeping our investors updated with future announcements regarding the DRU.

"The Partnership also announced it has successfully amended and extended its senior secured credit facility for an additional year, said Adam Altsuler, the Partnerships Chief Financial Officer. "The success of the extension was largely due to our supportive bank group, our strong contracted cash flows and conservative leverage position, and the positive market outlook for our strategically located assets.

Partnerships Third Quarter 2021 Liquidity, Operational and Financial Results

Substantially all of the Partnerships cash flows are generated from multi-year, take-or-pay terminalling services agreements related to its crude oil terminals, which include minimum monthly commitment fees. The Partnerships customers include major integrated oil companies, refiners and marketers, the majority of which are investment-grade rated.

The Partnerships operating results for the third quarter of 2021 relative to the same quarter in 2020 were primarily influenced by lower revenue at the Stroud terminal during the quarter associated with the existing DRU customer electing to reduce its contracted volume commitments by one-third of their previous commitment effective August 2021, which was primarily driven by the successful commencement of the DRU. These factors were partially offset by slightly higher revenue at the Hardisty terminal in the third quarter of 2021 relative to the third quarter of 2020 due to a favorable variance resulting from the change in the Canadian exchange rate associated with the Partnerships Canadian-dollar denominated contracts.

The Partnership experienced higher operating costs during the third quarter of 2021 as compared to the third quarter of 2020 primarily attributable to an increase in subcontracted rail services costs due to increased throughput.

Net income decreased in the third quarter of 2021 as compared to the third quarter of 2020, primarily because of the operating factors discussed above coupled with a non-cash foreign currency transaction loss in the third quarter of 2021 as compared to a non-cash gain recognized in the 2020 comparative period. Partially offsetting was lower interest expense incurred during the 2021 period resulting from lower interest rates and a lower weighted average balance of debt outstanding and a small non-cash gain associated with the Partnerships interest rate derivatives during the third quarter of 2021 as compared to a non-cash loss during the same period in 2020.

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities for the quarter decreased 34% relative to the third quarter of 2020, primarily due to the operating factors discussed above and the general timing of receipts and payments of accounts receivable, accounts payable and deferred revenue balances.

Adjusted EBITDA and Distributable Cash Flow ("DCF) decreased by 21% and 24%, respectively, for the quarter relative to the third quarter of 2020. The decrease in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily a result of the operating factors discussed above. DCF was also impacted by an increase in cash paid for income taxes and higher maintenance capital expenditures incurred during the current quarter, which included technology upgrades and safety maintenance at the Partnerships Hardisty and Stroud terminals. Partially offsetting was a decrease in cash paid for interest during the quarter.

As of September 30, 2021, the Partnership had approximately $4.4 million of unrestricted cash and cash equivalents and undrawn borrowing capacity of $211.0 million on its $385.0 million senior secured credit facility, subject to the Partnerships continued compliance with financial covenants. As of the end of the third quarter of 2021, the Partnership had borrowings of $174.0 million outstanding under the revolving credit facility. The Partnership was in compliance with its financial covenants, as of September 30, 2021.

On October 29, 2021 the Partnership and its subsidiaries entered into an amendment to its senior secured credit facility with its bank group. Among other things, the amendment extends the maturity date by one year to November 2, 2023 and decreases the aggregate revolving commitments of the lenders from $385 million to $275 million. After giving effect to the amendment, the Partnership has the ability to request one additional one-year maturity date extension, subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions, including consent of the lenders. The terms and conditions of the senior secured credit facility, as amended, are substantially similar to the terms and conditions in the senior secured credit facility prior to the amendment, except that the senior secured credit facility, as amended, sets forth provisions for replacing LIBOR with an alternative benchmark rate.

Pursuant to the terms of the Partnerships senior secured credit facility, as amended, the Partnerships borrowing capacity continues to be limited to 4.5 times its trailing 12-month consolidated EBITDA, as defined in the senior secured credit facility. As such, the Partnerships available borrowings under the senior secured credit facility, including unrestricted cash and cash equivalents, was approximately $92 million as of September 30, 2021.

On October 21, 2021, the Partnership declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.1185 per unit ($0.474 per unit on an annualized basis), representing an increase of $0.0025 per unit, or 2.2% over the distribution declared for the second quarter of 2021. The distribution is payable on November 12, 2021, to unitholders of record at the close of business on November 3, 2021.

Since the end of the first quarter of 2020, the Partnership has reduced the outstanding balance of its revolving credit facility by $50 million as of September 30, 2021.

Third Quarter 2021 Conference Call Information

The Partnership will host a conference call and webcast regarding third quarter 2021 results at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (10:00 a.m. Central Time) on Wednesday November 3, 2021.

To listen live over the Internet, participants are advised to log on to the Partnerships website at www.usdpartners.com and select the "Events & Presentations sub-tab under the "Investors tab. To join via telephone, participants may dial (866) 342-8591 domestically or +1 (203) 518-9713 internationally, conference ID 2035204. Participants are advised to dial in at least five minutes prior to the call.

An audio replay of the conference call will be available for thirty days by dialing (800) 839-4514 domestically or +1 (402) 220-2680 internationally, conference ID 2035204. In addition, a replay of the audio webcast will be available by accessing the Partnership's website after the call is concluded.

About USD Partners LP

USD Partners LP is a fee-based, growth-oriented master limited partnership formed in 2014 by US Development Group, LLC ("USD) to acquire, develop and operate midstream infrastructure and complementary logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels and other energy-related products. The Partnership generates substantially all of its operating cash flows from multi-year, take-or-pay contracts with primarily investment grade customers, including major integrated oil companies, refiners and marketers. The Partnerships principal assets include a network of crude oil terminals that facilitate the transportation of heavy crude oil from Western Canada to key demand centers across North America. The Partnerships operations include railcar loading and unloading, storage and blending in on-site tanks, inbound and outbound pipeline connectivity, truck transloading, as well as other related logistics services. In addition, the Partnership provides customers with leased railcars and fleet services to facilitate the transportation of liquid hydrocarbons and biofuels by rail.

USD, which owns the general partner of USD Partners LP, is engaged in designing, developing, owning, and managing large-scale multi-modal logistics centers and energy-related infrastructure across North America. USDs solutions create flexible market access for customers in significant growth areas and key demand centers, including Western Canada, the U.S. Gulf Coast and Mexico. Among other projects, USD, along with its partner Gibson Energy, Inc., is progressing on a long-term solution to transport heavier grades of crude oil produced in Western Canada to the U.S Gulf Coast through a Diluent Recovery Unit at the Hardisty Terminal and USDs destination terminal in Port Arthur, Texas. Both projects are currently operating in the start-up phase. USD is also currently pursuing the development of a premier energy logistics terminal on the Houston Ship Channel with capacity for substantial tank storage, multiple docks (including barge and deepwater), inbound and outbound pipeline connectivity, as well as a rail terminal with unit train capabilities. For additional information, please visit texasdeepwater.com. Information on websites referenced in this release is not part of this release.

DRUbit and DRUbit by Rail are registered trademarks of DRU Assets LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of USD. All rights reserved.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Partnership defines Adjusted EBITDA as Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities adjusted for changes in working capital items, interest, income taxes, foreign currency transaction gains and losses, and other items which do not affect the underlying cash flows produced by the Partnerships businesses. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP, supplemental financial measure used by management and external users of the Partnerships financial statements, such as investors and commercial banks, to assess:

  • the Partnerships liquidity and the ability of the Partnerships businesses to produce sufficient cash flows to make distributions to the Partnerships unitholders; and
  • the Partnerships ability to incur and service debt and fund capital expenditures.

The Partnership defines Distributable Cash Flow, or DCF, as Adjusted EBITDA less net cash paid for interest, income taxes and maintenance capital expenditures. DCF does not reflect changes in working capital balances. DCF is a non-GAAP, supplemental financial measure used by management and by external users of the Partnerships financial statements, such as investors and commercial banks, to assess:

  • the amount of cash available for making distributions to the Partnerships unitholders;
  • the excess cash flow being retained for use in enhancing the Partnerships existing business; and
  • the sustainability of the Partnerships current distribution rate per unit.

The Partnership believes that the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA and DCF in this press release provides information that enhances an investor's understanding of the Partnerships ability to generate cash for payment of distributions and other purposes. The GAAP measure most directly comparable to Adjusted EBITDA and DCF is Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities. Adjusted EBITDA and DCF should not be considered alternatives to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities or any other measure of liquidity presented in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA and DCF exclude some, but not all, items that affect Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities and these measures may vary among other companies. As a result, Adjusted EBITDA and DCF may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Reconciliations of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Adjusted EBITDA and DCF are presented in this press release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws, including statements with respect to the ability of the Partnership and USD to achieve contract extensions and commitments, new customer agreements and expansions; the ability of the Partnership and USD to develop existing and future additional projects and expansion opportunities and whether those projects and opportunities developed by USD would be made available for acquisition, or acquired, by the Partnership; the impact of the West Colton Renewable Diesel project; the impact of the completion of USDs DRU project; volumes at, and demand for, the Partnerships terminals; the amount and timing of future distribution payments and distribution growth; and statements about actions by third parties. Words and phrases such as "expect, "progressing on, "plan, "intent, "believes, "projects, "begin, "anticipates, "subject to and similar expressions are used to identify such forward-looking statements. However, the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements relating to the Partnership are based on managements expectations, estimates and projections about the Partnership, its interests, USDs projects and the energy industry in general on the date this press release was issued. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements include the impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and related economic impact and changes in general economic conditions and commodity prices, as well as those factors set forth under the heading "Risk Factors and elsewhere in the Partnerships most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in the Partnerships subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (many of which may be amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic and the significant volatility in demand for, and fluctuations in the prices of, crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids). The Partnership is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

____________________________________

(1)

The Partnership presents both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures in this press release to assist in understanding the Partnerships liquidity and ability to fund distributions. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and reconciliations of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, to Adjusted EBITDA and Distributable Cash Flow in this press release.

(2)

The Partnership calculates quarterly Distributable Cash Flow Coverage by dividing Distributable Cash Flow for the quarter as presented in this press release by the cash distributions declared for the quarter, or approximately $3.3 million.

USD Partners LP
Consolidated Statements of Operations
For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 and 2020
(unaudited)
 

For the Three Months Ended

 

For the Nine Months Ended

September 30,

 

September 30,

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

(in thousands)
Revenues
Terminalling services

$

28,070

 

$

28,905

 

$

87,167

 

$

75,449

 

Terminalling services  related party

 

313

 

 

1,041

 

 

2,527

 

 

8,929

 

Fleet leases  related party

 

984

 

 

984

 

 

2,951

 

 

2,951

 

Fleet services

 



 

 

51

 

 

24

 

 

152

 

Fleet services  related party

 

227

 

 

227

 

 

682

 

 

682

 

Freight and other reimbursables

 

170

 

 

64

 

 

533

 

 

750

 

Freight and other reimbursables  related party

 



 

 

65

 

 



 

 

66

 

Total revenues

 

29,764

 

 

31,337

 

 

93,884

 

 

88,979

 

Operating costs
Subcontracted rail services

 

3,693

 

 

2,300

 

 

10,357

 

 

8,433

 

Pipeline fees

 

6,031

 

 

5,936

 

 

18,475

 

 

17,678

 

Freight and other reimbursables

 

170

 

 

129

 

 

533

 

 

816

 

Operating and maintenance

 

2,538

 

 

2,299

 

 

7,972

 

 

7,944

 

Operating and maintenance  related party

 

1,959

 

 

2,102

 

 

6,150

 

 

6,194

 

Selling, general and administrative

 

2,596

 

 

2,510

 

 

8,063

 

 

8,310

 

Selling, general and administrative  related party

 

1,649

 

 

1,735

 

 

4,951

 

 

5,563

 

Goodwill impairment loss

 



 

 



 

 



 

 

33,589

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

5,604

 

 

5,430

 

 

16,575

 

 

16,055

 

Total operating costs

 

24,240

 

 

22,441

 

 

73,076

 

 

104,582

 

Operating income (loss)

 

5,524

 

 

8,896

 

 

20,808

 

 

(15,603

)

Interest expense

 

1,480

 

 

2,045

 

 

4,806

 

 

7,040

 

Loss (gain) associated with derivative instruments

 

(110

)

 

1,200

 

 

(2,468

)

 

4,405

 

Foreign currency transaction loss (gain)

 

294

 

 

(246

)

 

192

 

 

812

 

Other expense (income), net

 

3

 

 

(33

)

 

(13

)

 

(876

)

Income (loss) before income taxes

 

3,857

 

 

5,930

 

 

18,291

 

 

(26,984

)

Provision for (benefit from) income taxes

 

49

 

 

(307

)

 

439

 

 

(626

)

Net income (loss)

$

3,808

 

$

6,237

 

$

17,852

 

$

(26,358

)

USD Partners LP
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 and 2020
(unaudited)
 

For the Three Months Ended

 

For the Nine Months Ended

September 30,

 

September 30,

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

Cash flows from operating activities: (in thousands)
Net income (loss)

$

3,808

 

$

6,237

 

$

17,852

 

$

(26,358

)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization

 

5,604

 

 

5,430

 

 

16,575

 

 

16,055

 

Loss (gain) associated with derivative instruments

 

(110

)

 

1,200

 

 

(2,468

)

 

4,405

 

Settlement of derivative contracts

 

(286

)

 

(342

)

 

(829

)

 

(631

)

Unit based compensation expense

 

1,357

 

 

1,644

 

 

4,274

 

 

4,909

 

Loss associated with disposal of assets

 

6

 

 



 

 

11

 

 



 

Deferred income taxes

 

(135

)

 

(722

)

 

(225

)

 

(1,263

)

Amortization of deferred financing costs

 

208

 

 

208

 

 

622

 

 

622

 

Goodwill impairment loss

 



 

 



 

 



 

 

33,589

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable

 

861

 

 

202

 

 

12

 

 

892

 

Accounts receivable  related party

 

(1,251

)

 

(12

)

 

(182

)

 

(758

)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

 

734

 

 

268

 

 

1,467

 

 

(1,303

)

Other assets  related party

 

(31

)

 

(389

)

 

(837

)

 

(899

)

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

 

102

 

 

536

 

 

684

 

 

(609

)

Accounts payable and accrued expenses  related party

 

(48

)

 

9

 

 

(84

)

 

(78

)

Deferred revenue and other liabilities

 

146

 

 

2,372

 

 

768

 

 

6,218

 

Deferred revenue and other liabilities  related party

 

20

 

 

(7

)

 

44

 

 

(1,031

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

10,985

 

 

16,634

 

 

37,684

 

 

33,760

 

Cash flows from investing activities:
Additions of property and equipment

 

(961

)

 

(18

)

 

(2,345

)

 

(395

)

Net cash used in investing activities

 

(961

)

 

(18

)

 

(2,345

)

 

(395

)

Cash flows from financing activities:
Distributions

 

(3,375

)

 

(3,183

)

 

(9,861

)

 

(17,020

)

Vested Phantom Units used for payment of participant taxes

 

(2

)

 

(1

)

 

(859

)

 

(1,789

)

Proceeds from long-term debt

 



 

 

2,000

 

 



 

 

12,000

 

Repayments of long-term debt

 

(5,000

)

 

(11,000

)

 

(23,000

)

 

(23,000

)

Net cash used in financing activities

 

(8,377

)

 

(12,184

)

 

(33,720

)

 

(29,809

)

Effect of exchange rates on cash

 

13

 

 

(145

)

 

(135

)

 

293

 

Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

1,660

 

 

4,287

 

 

1,484

 

 

3,849

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash  beginning of period

 

10,818

 

 

10,246

 

 

10,994

 

 

10,684

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash  end of period

$

12,478

 

$

14,533

 

$

12,478

 

$

14,533

 

 
USD Partners LP
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(unaudited)
 

September 30,

 

December 31,

2021

 

2020

ASSETS (in thousands)
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents

$

4,392

$

3,040

Restricted cash

 

8,086

 

7,954

Accounts receivable, net

 

4,043

 

4,049

Accounts receivable  related party

 

2,658

 

2,460

Prepaid expenses

 

2,609

 

1,959

Other current assets

 

129

 

1,777

Other current assets  related party

 

259

 

15

Total current assets

 

22,176

 

21,254

Property and equipment, net

 

135,243

 

139,841

Intangible assets, net

 

52,037

 

61,492

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

7,047

 

9,630

Other non-current assets

 

3,876

 

3,625

Other non-current assets  related party

 

2,290

 

1,706

Total assets

$

222,669

$

237,548

 
LIABILITIES AND PARTNERS CAPITAL
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$

2,566

$

1,865

Accounts payable and accrued expenses  related party

 

299

 

383

Deferred revenue

 

5,569

 

6,367

Deferred revenue  related party

 

410

 

410

Operating lease liabilities, current

 

5,180

 

5,291

Other current liabilities

 

6,963

 

4,222

Other current liabilities  related party

 

28

 



Total current liabilities

 

21,015

 

18,538

Long-term debt, net

 

173,102

 

195,480

Operating lease liabilities, non-current

 

1,823

 

4,392

Other non-current liabilities

 

9,303

 

12,870

Other non-current liabilities  related party

 

16

 



Total liabilities

 

205,259

 

231,280

Commitments and contingencies
Partners capital
Common units

 

14,806

 

3,829

General partner units

 

2,026

 

1,892

Accumulated other comprehensive income

 

578

 

547

Total partners capital

 

17,410

 

6,268

Total liabilities and partners capital

$

222,669

$

237,548

USD Partners LP
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations
For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 and 2020
(unaudited)
 

For the Three Months Ended

 

For the Nine Months Ended

September 30,

 

September 30,

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

(in thousands)

 
Net cash provided by operating activities

$

10,985

 

$

16,634

 

$

37,684

 

$

33,760

 

Add (deduct):
Amortization of deferred financing costs

 

(208

)

 

(208

)

 

(622

)

 

(622

)

Deferred income taxes

 

135

 

 

722

 

 

225

 

 

1,263

 

Changes in accounts receivable and other assets

 

(313

)

 

(69

)

 

(460

)

 

2,068

 

Changes in accounts payable and accrued expenses

 

(54

)

 

(545

)

 

(600

)

 

687

 

Changes in deferred revenue and other liabilities

 

(166

)

 

(2,365

)

 

(812

)

 

(5,187

)

Interest expense, net

 

1,479

 

 

2,036

 

 

4,803

 

 

7,004

 

Provision for (benefit from) income taxes

 

49

 

 

(307

)

 

439

 

 

(626

)

Foreign currency transaction loss (gain) (1)

 

294

 

 

(246

)

 

192

 

 

812

 

Non-cash deferred amounts (2)

 

118

 

 

(16

)

 

2,344

 

 

1,540

 

Adjusted EBITDA

 

12,319

 

 

15,636

 

 

43,193

 

 

40,699

 

Add (deduct):
Cash received (paid) for income taxes (3)

 

(144

)

 

260

 

 

(678

)

 

(173

)

Cash paid for interest

 

(1,309

)

 

(1,880

)

 

(4,296

)

 

(6,837

)

Maintenance capital expenditures

 

(158

)

 

(16

)

 

(596

)

 

(130

)

Distributable cash flow

$

10,708

 

$

14,000

 

$

37,623

 

$

33,559

 

____________________________

(1) Represents foreign exchange transaction amounts associated with activities between the Partnership's U.S. and Canadian subsidiaries.

(2)

Represents the change in non-cash contract assets and liabilities associated with revenue recognized at blended rates based on tiered rate structures in certain of the Partnership's customer contracts and deferred revenue associated with deficiency credits that are expected to be used in the future prior to their expiration. Amounts presented are net of the corresponding prepaid Gibson pipeline fee that will be recognized as expense concurrently with the recognition of revenue.

(3)

Includes the net effect of tax refunds of $480 thousand received in the third quarter of 2020 associated with carrying back U.S. net operating losses incurred during 2020 and prior periods allowed for by the provisions of the CARES Act.

Category: Earnings

Nachrichten zu USD Partners LP Partnership Units

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr USD Partners LP Partnership Units News
RSS Feed
USD Partners LP Partnership Units zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu USD Partners LP Partnership Units

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für USD Partners LP Partnership Units nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene USD Partners LP Partnership Units News

21.10.21USD Partners Announces Quarterly Distribution Increase and its Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date
Weitere USD Partners LP Partnership Units News
Werbung

Trading-News

Aixtron und Merck: Antizyklisch vs. prozyklisch handeln
Vontobel: Discount-Optionsscheine - Günstige Preise gibt´s jetzt nicht mehr nur beim Discounter
Starbucks erzielt Rekordumsatz
DZ BANK - Oszillator triggert bestätigendes Kaufsignal
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Solidvest kommt in Ihre Stadt
Wenn die Preise steigen
Die Top-wikifolios im Oktober
BIT Capital erweitert Angebot mit neuen Crypto-Fonds
Dr. Markus Elsässer: Tag der Aktie: Ein Blick aus dem professionellen Fondsmanagement
Impact Inves­ting - Nach­hal­tiges Inves­tieren mit Impact Invest­ment Fonds
JETZT NEU: Aktienhandel für 0 Euro bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur USD Partners LP Partnership Units-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

USD Partners LP Partnership Units Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Gold, Aktien oder Krypto? Darauf setzt Börsenlegende Kaldemorgen
Amazon-Angebote: Diese Deals gibt es schon vor dem Black Friday
Apple vs. Microsoft  und der nächste Billionen-Anwärter
Immer größer, immer besser  diese Aktien haben das exponentielle Gen
Halbierung des Verbrauchs? WHO-Empfehlung entscheidet über Zukunft des Zucker-Markts

News von

Tesla, Microsoft und Amazon: Drei sehr gefragte US-Aktien nach Zahlen im Anlagecheck
Bitcoin und Ether auf Rekordjagd - SHIBA INU sprengt sämtliche Erwartungen
Nvidia-Aktie: Nach dem Hype auf Konsolidierung setzen
Wichtige Kursbewegungen: Moderna fallen wegen längerer Zulassungsprüfung
DAX-Ausblick: Anleger können auf Jahresendrally hoffen

Heute im Fokus

Wall Street schließt fester -- DAX beendet Sitzung mit deutlichen Gewinnen -- Teslas Hertz-Deal noch nicht unterschrieben -- HelloFresh erhöht Umsatzprognose -- Fresenius, FMC, zooplus, BP im Fokus

MorphoSys-Krebsmedikament Monjuvi gewinnt in den USA an Tempo. Maersk verfünffacht Quartalsgewinn - Hamburger Logistiker Senator International übernommen. Knorr-Bremse steigt bei Start-up für Video-Objekterkennung ein. Continental für Schulterschluss der Autobranche bei Software. Vodafone stellt in Deutschland flächendeckend auf nächste 5G-Entwicklungsstufe um.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Oktober 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 43 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Oktober 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Oktober 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die smartesten Städte Deutschlands
Das sind die smartesten Städte in Deutschland
Hier ist das Wohnen für Studierende am teuersten
Das sind die elf teuersten deutschen Studentenstädte
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q3 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im September 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wofür haben Sie in diesem Jahr Zertifikate und Optionsscheine genutzt?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen