22.02.2018 23:13
Bewerten
(0)
Kommentare

USD Partners to Attend 2018 Barclays MLP Corporate Access Days in New York City

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Top Themen Heute
3

USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) (the "Partnership) announced today that members of its senior management team will participate at the Barclays MLP Corporate Access Days in New York, New York, on Tuesday, February 27, 2018.

The related presentation materials will be made available on the Partnerships website no later than 8:00am Eastern Time on Tuesday, February 27, 2018, at www.usdpartners.com on the "Events & Presentations sub-tab under the "Investors tab.

About USD Partners LP

USD Partners LP is a fee-based, growth-oriented master limited partnership formed in 2014 by US Development Group, LLC ("USDG) to acquire, develop and operate midstream infrastructure and complementary logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels and other energy-related products. The Partnership generates substantially all of its operating cash flows from multi-year, take-or-pay contracts with primarily investment grade customers, including major integrated oil companies, refiners and marketers. The Partnerships network of crude oil terminals facilitates the transportation of heavy crude oil from Western Canada to key demand centers across North America. The Partnerships operations include railcar loading and unloading, storage and blending in on-site tanks, inbound and outbound pipeline connectivity, truck transloading, as well as other related logistics services. In addition, the Partnership provides customers with leased railcars and fleet services to facilitate the transportation of liquid hydrocarbons and biofuels by rail.

USDG, which owns the general partner of USD Partners LP, is engaged in designing, developing, owning, and managing large-scale multi-modal logistics centers and energy-related infrastructure across North America. USDG solutions create flexible market access for customers in significant growth areas and key demand centers, including Western Canada, the U.S. Gulf Coast and Mexico. Among other projects, USDG is currently pursuing the development of a premier energy logistics terminal on the Houston Ship Channel with capacity for substantial tank storage, multiple docks (including barge and deepwater), inbound and outbound pipeline connectivity, as well as a rail terminal with unit train capabilities. For additional information, please visit texasdeepwater.com.

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu USD Partners LP Partnership Units

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
05.11.17
Ausblick: USD Partners LP Partnership Units legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr USD Partners LP Partnership Units News
RSS Feed
USD Partners LP Partnership Units zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu USD Partners LP Partnership Units

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für USD Partners LP Partnership Units nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene USD Partners LP Partnership Units News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere USD Partners LP Partnership Units News
Anzeige

Inside

Kurskorrektur: Wie hat das dynamische Risikomanagement von Scalable Capital reagiert?
DZ BANK  adidas im Konsolidierungsmodus
China ist zurück
UBS: ThyssenKrupp AG - Der Abwärtstrend könnte sich fortsetzen
Vontobel: Aktienanleihen Investor: Stahlgeschäft beflügelt: Thyssen steigert Gewinn um 52 Prozent
BNP Paribas: MÄRKTE AM MORGEN | Alle Augen sind auf die Telekom-Zahlen gerichtet
ING Markets: DAX - Die Vorsicht macht sich bezahlt
HSBC: MediGene (Daily) - Aufwärtsgap unterstreicht Ambitionen
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Top-Thema: Künstliche Intelligenz

Im neuen Anlegermagazin stellen wir Ihnen drei Aktien aus dem Software-Sektor vor, die beim Megatrend "Künstliche Intelligenz" gut positioniert sind. Außerdem: Der US-Medienkonzern Walt Disney verspricht langfristigen Anlegern die Chance auf attraktive Renditen. Gilt das auch für RTL und ProSiebenSat1?
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur USD Partners LP Partnership Units-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

USD Partners LP Partnership Units Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Kann ich mein Geld dem Roboter anvertrauen?
Der Bitcoin ist noch schlechter als sein Ruf
Was eine Diesel-Nachrüstung kosten würde
Neuem EU-Haushalt fehlen durch Brexit Milliarden
Diese Gebühren sind verboten  und trotzdem alltäglich

News von

Nervöse Märkte: Acht Aktien, mit denen Anleger den Börsen-Turbulenzen trotzen
Telekom-Aktie nach den Zahlen unter Druck: Was Anleger wissen müssen
Allianz-Aktie mit viel Potenzial - Warum Anleger jetzt einsteigen sollten
DAX: Vorerst kein Befreiungsschlag
Dax weiter unter Druck

News von

Video zeigt, wie ein japanischer Supersportwagen das Tesla Model S zerlegt
Bewerbung: Wenn man diese Frage im Vorstellungsgespräch richtig beantwortet, bekommt man den Job
Große Konzerne zahlen unfassbare Luxusgehälter, wenn man diese Qualifikation hat
Wert so hoch wie kurz vor der Finanzkrise: Extremsignal deutet auf kräftigen Kursrutsch hin
Mit dieser Strategie will Amazon eine Milliardenbranche komplett für sich gewinnen

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt kaum verändert -- US-Börsen uneinheitlich -- US-Steuerreform poliert Telekom-Bilanz - Investitionen belasten -- ifo-Geschäftsklima eingetrübt -- Deutsche Bank, Fed, Henkel im Fokus

Deutscher Autobauer zahlt über 185.000 Euro für Tesla Model 3. 'Angry Birds'-Firma Rovio verliert Hälfte des Börsenwerts - Aktie bricht um 50 Prozent ein. US-Anleiherenditen auf gefährlichem Terrain - Warnschuss für Investoren?. Apple-Gerüchteküche: Schon im März könnte es zwei neue iPad-Modelle geben. Infineon-Chef bestätigt die Prognose.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Sechsstelliges Einkommen
So viel Geld lässt sich in Deutschland mit YouTube verdienen
Regionen mit guten Gehältern
In diesen Städten sind Arbeitnehmer am zufriedensten
KW 7: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven 2017
Wo lagert das meiste Gold?
Das Wachstum der Schulden in verschiedenen Regionen
Welche Region konnte ihren Schuldenberg am meisten verkleinern?
Die besten Airlines der Welt 2017
Welche Fluggesellschaft macht das Rennen?
Geldvermögen weltweit: So viel besitzen die Bürger in verschiedenen Regionen
Wer hat das höchste Geldvermögen?
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Einige Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen.
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Welche Kryptowährung hat das größte Zukunftspotenzial?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22.02.18
DAX schließt kaum verändert -- US-Börsen uneinheitlich -- US-Steuerreform poliert Telekom-Bilanz - Investitionen belasten -- ifo-Geschäftsklima eingetrübt -- Deutsche Bank, Fed, Henkel im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
01:00 Uhr
Cisco Systems: Darum findet die Aktie reißenden Absatz
Aktie im Fokus
22.02.18
Updates zu ProSiebenSat1 Media, adidas, MTU Aero Engines, Allianz und Henkel
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
Amazon906866
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Apple Inc.865985
Steinhoff International N.V.A14XB9
ProSiebenSat.1 Media SEPSM777
Infineon AG623100
Baumot Group AGA2DAM1
EVOTEC AG566480
CommerzbankCBK100
Bitcoin Group SEA1TNV9
Allianz840400
Siemens AG723610