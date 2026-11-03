V-ZUG Holding AG / Key word(s): Expansion/Partnership

V-ZUG expands its international presence in Scandinavia



03.11.2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST



Werbung MEDIA RELEASE

Expansion with partner-based distribution in Denmark, Sweden and Norway: Zug, 3 November 2026 – V-Zug is expanding its presence in Scandinavia with its distribution partner Engebretsen, further developing its activities in Denmark while also entering the Swedish and Norwegian markets. The partner-based distribution model combines V-ZUG’s brand and product expertise with Engebretsen’s local market knowledge and well-established sales and service organisation. The partnership supports V-ZUG’s strategic objective of further expanding its international premium business in selected markets.



Morten Engebretsen AS/AB/ApS specialises in premium kitchen and design solutions for both domestic and professional customers. The group has a well-established network along with strong sales and service capabilities in the high-end kitchen retail segment across Denmark, Sweden and Norway. From 1 January 2027, it will manage the distribution of V-ZUG’s premium product range throughout Scandinavia.



The partnership provides V-ZUG with access to the attractive Scandinavian market, which is characterised by high purchasing power and a strong appreciation for quality, design and technological innovation. These attributes are reflected in V-ZUG’s high-quality appliances, which are developed and manufactured in Switzerland.



“Our existing presence in Denmark has confirmed the market potential of Scandinavia. We are convinced that, with a regional market approach and a highly respected local distribution partner such as Engebretsen, we can successfully develop the market for V-ZUG,” says Yvonne Ongetta, Chief International Officer at V-ZUG.



An established network, a local presence and high standard of service

Service excellence is an integral part of V-ZUG’s premium brand promise. With local warehouses in Denmark, Sweden and Norway, Engebretsen provides the foundation for short delivery times and high levels of product availability. Retail partners benefit from efficient ordering processes, dedicated support and assistance in the marketing and sale of V-ZUG products. At the same time, the local presence ensures premium service and a consistent brand experience for end customers.



The partnership with Engebretsen is fully aligned with V-ZUG’s refined strategy. The company is continuing to develop its international premium business, primarily in its strategic focus markets of Germany, China, Australia and the United Kingdom. V-ZUG complements its direct market presence with selected distribution partnerships, enabling capital-efficient market development and differentiated positioning of the V-ZUG brand across relevant sales channels. In North America, the company also works with a strategic partner for its OEM business.



Further information and materials available to download: Media release as a PDF

V-ZUG Media Corner Werbung If you have any queries, please contact investorrelations@vzug.com or media.office@vzug.com. Markus Abt Head of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations Tel.: + 41 79 690 99 96 V-ZUG financial calendar: 4 November 2026 Swiss Equity Conference, Zurich 4 March 2027 Publication of the annual results 2026 21 April 2027 Annual General Meeting 2027 21 July 2027 Publication of the half-year results 2027 Werbung About the V-ZUG Group



Swiss perfection for the home. Since 1913.



V-ZUG is Switzerland’s leading brand in household appliances and markets its products in selected premium markets abroad. V-ZUG has been developing and manufacturing kitchen and laundry appliances in Switzerland for over 110 years and offers a comprehensive service in all its markets. The SIBIRGroup AG, which focuses on the Swiss-wide provision of all-brand servicing and the sale of household appliances, is also part of the V-ZUG Group. With its roughly 2,000 employees, the V-ZUG Group generated annual net sales of CHF 567.4 million in 2025.



V-ZUG Holding AG is listed in the Swiss Reporting Standard of SIX Swiss Exchange in Zurich and represented in the Swiss Performance Index (SPI) (securities number 54 248 374, ISIN CH0542483745, ticker symbol VZUG).

End of Media Release

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