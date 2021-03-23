  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan
23.03.2021 18:52

Vaccine Affirming Lapel Pins Free to Mentor Capital Shareholders

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Mentor Capital, Inc. (OTCQB: MNTR) announced that any shareholder may receive a metal lapel pin at no cost from Mentor Capital, that is intended to self-indicate for casual situations that the wearer has been vaccinated with the Pfizer, Inc., Moderna, Inc. or AstraZeneca, PLC vaccines. The one inch pin reads "Covid-19 Antibodies and is intended to give greater peace of mind in supermarkets, restaurants and other casual settings. This allows the wearer to unofficially but easily represent that they are vaccinated. Like an "I Voted sticker, the pin may also help promote increased vaccine participation in areas where the government and businesses are already transitioning from a masked to a maskless environment.

Mentor shareholders may obtain the lapel pin free of charge by sending a self-addressed stamped return envelope to the company address: Mentor Capital, Inc., 5964 Campus Court, Plano, Texas 75093. The pins are sourced through "Antibody Badge a non-profit that Mentor has sponsored to help support the anti-Covid-19 effort. Any person may request a free AntiBody Badge pin by asking for one in writing, sent to the company address, and including a self-addressed, stamped, return envelope. The offer is open as long as supplies last.

About Mentor Capital: The Company seeks to come alongside and assist private companies and their founders in meeting their liquidity and financial objectives, to add protection for investors, and to help incubate private companies. Additional important information for investors is presented at: www.MentorCapital.com

This press release is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of offers to purchase securities.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements to reflect new information, events, or circumstances occurring after this press release date.

Nachrichten zu Mentor Capital Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Mentor Capital News
RSS Feed
Mentor Capital zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Mentor Capital Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Mentor Capital News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Mentor Capital News
Werbung

Trading-News

Physische vs synthetische ETFs: Alles was Sie wissen müssen
Turbinenbauer Nordex setzt auf Erholung
Euro/US-Dollar: Weiter im Abwärtsmodus? So können sich risikofreudige Anleger jetzt positionieren!
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones Bodenbildung möglich
Vontobel: Siemens Energy rückt in den Dax auf
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Das 3-Säulen-Modell der Altersvorsorge
Die Euphorie rund um die neuen Elektroauto-Pläne von Volkswagen ist längst auch nach Amerika übergeschwappt. Davon profitiert der VW-Großaktionär Porsche Automobil Holding.
Financial Fact: Jüngste Börsenrückschläge hatte es im Hinblick auf die deutlichen Kursverluste bei Anleihen gegeben
Wenn die Zinsen steigen
Sie möchten Allvest powered by Allianz kennenlernen? Jetzt zum Webinar anmelden und mehr erfahren.
Planung Ihrer Alters­vor­sorge - Darauf sollten Sie achten
Zum Weltwassertag: Geldanlage sollte auch die Lebensbedingung der Menschen verbessern
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Mentor Capital-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Mentor Capital Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Politik-Crash  Ist das Versagen eine Last für den Dax?
Milliarden mit Alzheimer und Profiteure des Grünen-Programms
Fast schon zynisch  Wenn Vermieter im Lockdown weiter voll kassieren
Der Exodus des Kapitals offenbart Erdogans ökonomische Naivität
So finden Sie den richtigen Versicherungsvermittler

News von

BASF, Allianz & Co.: Mit fünf nachhaltigen DAX-Dividendenzahlern vom Value-Comeback profitieren
AstraZeneca-Aktie nach Impfstoff-Debakel: Kommt es jetzt zum Ausverkauf?
Rekordjagd an den Börsen: Zehn neue Favoriten
Wichtige Kursbewegungen: Möglicher Verkauf beflügelt Dropbox-Rivalen Box
DAX-Chartanalyse: Verkäufe bleiben überschaubar

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt stabil -- US-Börsen rot -- Porsche stellt höheren Gewinn in Aussicht -- Nordex strebt Wachstum und höhere Marge an -- Microsoft, VW, HORNBACH, AstraZeneca, Geely, Eventim, ams im Fokus

NRW bremst die RWE-Bagger - Leitentscheidung zum Tagebau. Continental will sich ganz von Vitesco trennen. Bayer darf Krebsmittel Vitrakvi in Japan verkaufen. BioNTech-Partner Pfizer will eigene mRNA-Impfstoff-Entwicklung ausbauen. Nemetschek will 2021 mindestens hohes einstelliges Wachstum. Siemens Energy kooperiert mit Aker Carbon Capture bei Co2-Bindung.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die größten Klimasünder der Welt
Diese Länder haben die größten CO2-Emissionen
Wo die Deutschen ihr Erspartes verstecken
Das sind die beliebtesten Plätze der Deutschen um Geld zu verstecken.
Die berühmtesten Mitglieder von The Giving Pledge
Die prominentesten Milliarden-Spender

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die weltweit größten Smartphone-Hersteller
Das sind die größten Hersteller für Smartphones auf der Welt.
Die 20 größten europäischen Banken
Finanzhäuser: Wessen Marktkapitalisierung wiegt am schwersten?
Forbes: Die reichsten Selfmade-Frauen der USA unter 40
Sie gehören zu den 100 reichsten Selfmade-Frauen der USA - und sind noch keine 40 Jahre alt
4. Quartal 2020: Neuerungen im Depot von David Einhorn
Änderungen im Portfolio
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Februar 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wie bewerten Sie die derzeitigen Corna-Einschränkungen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen