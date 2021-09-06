  • Suche
0 € Trading
Trading
Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
Start heute: Börsenspiel Trader - Bereiten Sie sich auf die Realität am Aktienmarkt vor & gewinnen Sie einen Jaguar I-PACE. Jetzt kostenlos mitmachen!-w-
06.09.2021 17:40

Valbiotis Announces the Completion of Recruitment for the Phase II HEART Clinical Study Conducted With TOTUM070 in Hypercholesterolemia, a Risk Factor for Cardiovascular Disease

Folgen
DRUCKEN

Börsenspiel Trader: Clever handeln und Jaguar I-PACE gewinnen. Jetzt anmelden! -W-

Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Regulatory News:

Valbiotis (FR0013254851  ALVAL, PEA/SME eligible), a French research and development company committed to scientific innovation for preventing and combating metabolic diseases, announces that it has completed the recruitment of 120 volunteers for the Phase II HEART clinical study at the beginning of September 2021, in accordance with the schedule announced by the Company. In line with its development plan, Valbiotis confirms that the results of the HEART study will be available in the second quarter of 2022.

The HEART clinical study is a multicenter, international, randomized, placebo-controlled, double-blind study involving 120 people with untreated moderate hypercholesterolemia between 130 and 190 mg/dL. Participants are divided into two equivalent arms of 60 people, supplemented for 6 months with TOTUM070 or placebo. The primary endpoint of the HEART study is the reduction of blood LDL-cholesterol levels, a risk factor for cardiovascular disease and in particular atherosclerosis, and it has several secondary objectives of interest.

Murielle CAZAUBIEL, Head of Development, Medical, Regulatory and Industrial Affairs, member of the Valbiotis Board of Directors, comments: "We are completing enrollment in the HEART clinical study and we are delighted with the progress of this study and look forward to seeing the results in a few months. The medical need is real: according to the WHO, nearly 40% of the world's adult population has high cholesterol, a well-known cardiovascular risk factor. High-risk patients are generally treated with drug-based approaches. But for more moderate forms, there is a lack of a non-drug, open-label, clinically proven option to reduce excess blood LDL-cholesterol before it becomes too high risk. We are developing TOTUM070 to bring this preventive option to as many people as possible."

TOTUM070 is an innovative active substance derived from food plant extracts, without phytosterols or red yeast rice, developed to act on lipid metabolism in people with hypercholesterolemia. Once development is completed, TOTUM070 will be indicated for people with LDL-hypercholesterolemia, for levels up to 190 mg/dL, with a moderate overall cardiovascular risk. TOTUM070 could be recommended in this large population for whom no first-line drug treatment is currently recommended (see press release of October 27, 2020).

Sébastien BESSY, Head of Marketing and Commercial Operations, member of the Valbiotis Board of Directors, states: "The HEART clinical study is a key element in the marketing strategy: it is designed to demonstrate the efficacy of our active substance TOTUM070 for people at risk who are not currently receiving treatment. The market for untreated hypercholesterolemia is already very significant and is worth 1.2 billion euros in Europe and the United States2. In these vast markets, the success of HEART would give TOTUM070 a decisive advantage with consumers."

Untreated hypercholesterolemia: the large market of non-drug products

In the 5 major European countries (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom) and the United States, an estimated 174 million adults have elevated LDL-cholesterol levels2,3. Thanks to a high diagnosis rate, approaching 50%, the diagnosed population is 83 million people2.

However, in accordance with the recommendations, only people at high overall cardiovascular risk are treated. A large proportion of those diagnosed are therefore already turning to non-drug products, notably in the USA (54% of people diagnosed), the UK (58%), France (34%) and Germany (35%)2. The market for these LDL-cholesterol lowering products is today estimated at nearly 1.2 billion in these regions, including more than 600 million in the United States2.

About Valbiotis
Valbiotis is a Research & Development company committed to scientific innovation for preventing and combating metabolic diseases in response to unmet medical needs.
Valbiotis has adopted an innovative approach, aiming to revolutionize healthcare by developing a new class of health nutrition products designed to reduce the risk of major metabolic diseases, based on a multi-target approach enabled by the use of plant-based ingredients.
Its products are intended to be licensed to players in the health sector.
Created at the beginning of 2014 in La Rochelle, the Company has forged numerous partnerships with leading academic centers. The Company has established three sites in France  Périgny, La Rochelle (17) and Riom (63)  and a subsidiary in Quebec City (Canada).
Valbiotis is a member of the "BPI Excellence" network and has been recognized as an "Innovative Company" by the BPI label. Valbiotis has also been awarded "Young Innovative Company" status and has received major financial support from the European Union for its research programs via the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF). Valbiotis is a PEA-SME eligible company.
For more information about Valbiotis, please visit: www.valbiotis.com.

Name: Valbiotis
ISIN code: FR0013254851
Ticker symbol: ALVAL
EnterNext© PEA-PME 150

This press release contains forward-looking statements about Valbiotis objectives. Valbiotis considers that these projections are based on rational hypotheses and the information available to Valbiotis at the present time. However, in no way does this constitute a guarantee of future performance, and these projections may be affected by changes in economic conditions and financial markets, as well as certain risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Valbiotis Universal Registration Document approved by the French Financial Markets Regulator (AMF) on July 27, 2021 (application number R 21-039). This document is available on the Companys website (www.valbiotis.com).
This press release and the information it contains do not constitute an offer to sell or subscribe, or a solicitation to purchase or subscribe to Valbiotis shares or financial securities in any country.

12018 Guideline on the Management of Blood Cholesterol, a report from the American College of Cardiology / American Heart Association, Journal Of The American College Of Cardiology, 2019.
2AEC Partners data, 2019, for Valbiotis.
3Blood LDL-cholesterol level greater than 100 or 130 mg/dL, depending on available data.

Nachrichten zu Valbiotis SA

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Valbiotis SA News
RSS Feed
Valbiotis SA zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Valbiotis SA

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

JETZT LIVE!

Die besten Trader erzielen Renditen von bis zu 50 Prozent und mehr pro Jahr. Wie Sie sich ganz einfach an den Erfolg dieser Top Trader heften und hohe Gewinne erzielen können, erfahren Sie im Trading-Seminar jetzt live!
Schnell noch reinklicken!

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Valbiotis SA News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Valbiotis SA News
Werbung

Trading-News

Sind Sie der beste Trader 2021? Beweisen Sie im Börsenspiel Ihr Können und gewinnen Sie einen Jaguar I-PACE!
Apple und Tesla - Lieferengpass oder liefern die beiden Aktien weiterhin?
Vontobel: Frisch auf dem Markt: Jetzt Aktienanleihen mit Barriere und Multi Aktienanleihen mit Barriere (Worst-Of) zeichnen
Goldman Sachs bringt Petership an die Börse
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Der "beste Robo Advisor 2021" im Web Seminar
Schwerpunkt der Woche: Starke Marke
Ein Deutscher verwaltet (wieder) Europas besten Fonds im ersten Halbjahr
apoAsset: IPO-Welle am Gesundheitsmarkt: Aktive Fonds können zugreifen, ETFs müssen draußen bleiben
China - Leben unter Druck
Die Renten­in­for­ma­tion - Alles was Sie wissen müssen
OSKAR ETF-Sparplan kostenlos testen
JETZT NEU: Aktienhandel für 0 Euro bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Valbiotis SA-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Valbiotis SA Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Aus 200 Euro im Monat werden 852.000  so funktionieren die neuen Sparpläne
Mit diesem Trick können Vermieter die Mietpreisbremse umgehen
Septemberangebote - Amazon lockt mit bis zu 40 Prozent Rabatt
Das sind die lukrativsten Spar-Tricks für Paare
Dax-Frischzellenkur und Wette auf das weiße Gold der Zukunft

News von

Biontech-Aktie: Das nächste große Wagnis in Mainz - Was Sie wissen sollten
DAX im Plus: Anleger in Europa setzen auf längere Notenbank-Unterstützung
Bundestagswahl 2021: Was bedeutet die anstehende Wahl für Anleger, Herr Krämer?
Türkische Staatsanleihe: Rendite mit Risiko
Tracker auf den Solactive Global Semiconductor Leaders Index: Investieren in die Chipindustrie

Heute im Fokus

DAX beendet Handel mit Gewinnen -- Daimler erwartet erst 2023 deutliche Entspannung der Chip-Krise -- Tesla kann mit Milliarden-Förderung rechnen -- Schaeffler, VW, Covestro im Fokus

EU-Behörde EMA überprüft BioNTech-Auffrischungsimpfung. SMA Solar senkt Prognosen für Gesamtjahr - angespannte Lieferketten belasten. Weitere Anklage gegen Ex-VW-Chef Winterkorn zugelassen. Munich Re-Aktie im Fokus: Die Natur schlägt zurück. Berlin will 14.000 Wohnungen von Vonovia und Deutsche Wohnen kaufen. SDAX-Reform: Drei Börsenneulinge unter den elf Neuen im SDAX. Airbus-Auslieferungen gehen im August offenbar weiter zurück.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 35 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 35 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 35 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im August 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Die 30 weltgrößten Unternehmen
Es gibt hunderte milliardenschwere Unternehmen. Die Top 30.
Jobs mit Zukunft und hohem Gehalt
Hier wird man auch künftig noch gut bezahlt
2. Quartal 2021: Diese Aktien haben Bill und Melinda Gates im Depot
Blick ins 13F-Formular
OPEC: Eine Chronik
Die Geschichte der OPEC vom Gründungsjahr bis heute.
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Von welchem Hersteller würden Sie ein Elektroauto kaufen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen