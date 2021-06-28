  • Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Trading
Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
Um 18 Uhr live: Megatrend indischer Aktienmarkt - 5 spannende indische Aktien & ETFs! Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!
28.06.2021 17:40

Valbiotis Announces the Implementation of the TOTUM63 Mode of Action Clinical Study by INAF1 at Laval University in Quebec City, in Partnership With Nestlé Health Science

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Regulatory News:

Valbiotis (FR0013254851  ALVAL, PEA/SME eligible), a Research and Development company committed to scientific innovation for preventing and combating metabolic diseases, announces the implementation of the TOTUM63 mode of action clinical study by the Institute of nutrition and functional foods (INAF) at Laval University in Quebec City, in partnership with Nestlé Health Science.

This study, co-designed by Valbiotis in conjunction with INAF and Nestlé Health Science experts as part of the global strategic partnership, will include 20 volunteers and will explore the mechanism of action of TOTUM63 in humans. It will provide additional data to strengthen the scientific communication and support the commercialization of TOTUM63. Scheduled to begin in the 4th quarter of 2021, it will be conducted under the scientific supervision of André MARETTE, Professor at the Laval University Faculty of Medicine and researcher at INAF.

Murielle CAZAUBIEL, Chief Medical, Regulatory and Industrial Affairs Officer at Valbiotis, member of the Board of Directors, comments: "This very ambitious study will explore the mode of action of TOTUM63, a multitarget active substance, in humans. It is the result of a high level of collective work with experts from INAF and Nestlé Health Science, whom we would like to thank for their commitment to this process. INAF is a key player in nutrition and metabolic sciences in North America, particularly in Canada, a country leading the way in the regulation of natural health products. This collaboration is an undeniable asset for the completion of TOTUM63 development under the global strategic partnership with Nestlé Health Science. And this affiliation with the Canadian scientific ecosystem reflects our commitment to develop R&D activities in North America, the epicenter of global research and a leading commercial market in the field of metabolic diseases."

The TOTUM63 mode of action clinical study will explore, in humans, the main mode of action hypotheses resulting from preclinical work. It will include 20 overweight or obese volunteers with associated metabolic abnormalities. With a large number of scientific objectives, the protocol will evaluate the effect of TOTUM63 administration for 8 weeks on numerous mechanistic parameters involved in the pathophysiology of prediabetes and type 2 diabetes, through in-depth physiological investigations: mainly intestinal absorption of nutrients, metabolomics, inflammation, composition of the intestinal microbiota and gastrointestinal hormones (incretins, including GLP-1).

Prof. André MARETTE, Professor at the Laval University Faculty of Medicine (Quebec City) and researcher at INAF, and scientific advisor of the study comments: "This scientific collaboration between our two organizations makes perfect sense, as Valbiotis' approach is fully in line with INAF's research. As a member of Valbiotis' Scientific and Medical Board for the past 4 years, I am well aware of the relevance of their R&D in the field of metabolic disease and I am convinced of the multitarget approach of its active substances. This is what we will explore in humans, with this study on the mode of action of TOTUM63. With the collaboration of Prof. Marie-Claude VOHL, expert in genomics applied to nutrition and metabolic health, we will be able to identify the mechanisms of action of TOTUM63 on subjects with overweight or obesity associated with metabolic abnormalities, including metabolomic and (meta)genomic signatures related to expected metabolic health effects such as inflammation and gastrointestinal functions.We at INAF look forward to bringing our expertise and our investigative resources to the service of this exciting project."

The study, designed to boost the scientific and commercial value of TOTUM63, is part of the development plan established with Nestlé Health Science under the global strategic partnership for TOTUM63. It will be the subject of milestone payments, dedicated in particular to its financing. Its launch is planned for the fourth quarter of 2021.

To support this scientific collaboration and the development of Valbiotis' R&D activities in North America, the Company is opening a subsidiary, with a full-time employee responsible for scientific coordination starting in September. The research project carried out under this collaboration will be eligible for the Canadian Scientific Research and Experimental Development (SR&ED) program (system equivalent to the French research tax credit).

About INAF
Created in the early 2000s to address the challenges of sustainable nutrition and the prevention of metabolic diseases, INAF brings together some 100 researchers in bio-food, health and social sciences from 14 universities and scientific institutions in Québec. Its multidisciplinary approach and the quality of the projects it coordinates have earned it a reputation for scientific excellence on the North American continent.

About TOTUM63
TOTUM63 is a unique and patented combination of 5 plant extracts that targets the pathophysiological mechanisms of type 2 diabetes.
TOTUM63 has already been shown to be safe and effective in healthy volunteers in a Phase I/II clinical study. Results from a randomized, placebo-controlled, international Phase II study showed that when compared to the placebo, TOTUM63 reduced fasting blood glucose and 2-hour blood glucose levels, two risk factors for type 2 diabetes.
In these subjects, who were also abdominally obese, TOTUM63 also significantly reduced body weight and waist circumference.
TOTUM63 benefits from intellectual property validated by patents in the world's leading markets: Europe (covering 39 countries), the United States, Russia, China, Japan, Mexico, Indonesia, Israel, South Africa, New Zealand and national phases are still underway in a dozen other countries including Brazil and Australia. Production capacity for TOTUM63 has been validated in accordance with North American and European standards. TOTUM63 already has marketing authorizations related to its status in Europe.
In February 2020, Valbiotis signed a long-term global strategic partnership with Nestlé Health Science for the development and worldwide commercialization of TOTUM63. This unique partnership in the field of Health Nutrition foresees the marketing of TOTUM63 by Nestlé Health Science on a worldwide scale, possibly before obtaining a medical clearance depending on the area. They will also fund the final stages of development of TOTUM63.

About Valbiotis
Valbiotis is a Research & Development company committed to scientific innovation for the treatment and prevention of metabolic diseases in response to unmet medical needs.
Valbiotis has adopted an innovative approach, aiming to revolutionize healthcare by developing a new class of health nutrition products designed to reduce the risk of major metabolic diseases, based on a multi-target approach enabled by the use of plant-based ingredients.
Its products are intended to be licensed to players in the health sector.
Created at the beginning of 2014 in La Rochelle, the Company has forged numerous partnerships with leading academic centers. The Company has established three sites in France  Périgny, La Rochelle (17) and Riom (63)  and a subsidiary in Quebec City (Canada).
Valbiotis is a member of the "BPI Excellence" network and has been recognized as an "Innovative Company" by the BPI label. Valbiotis has also been awarded "Young Innovative Company" status and has received major financial support from the European Union for its research programs via the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF). Valbiotis is a PEA-SME eligible company.
For more information about Valbiotis, please visit: www.valbiotis.com.

Name: Valbiotis
ISIN code: FR0013254851
Mnemonic code: ALVAL
EnterNext© PEA-PME 150

This press release contains forward-looking statements about Valbiotis' objectives. Valbiotis considers that these projections are based on rational hypotheses and the information available to the company at the present time. However, in no way does this constitute a guarantee of future performance, and these projections may be reconsidered based on changes in economic conditions and financial markets, as well as a certain number of risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Valbiotis registration document, filed with the French Financial Markets Regulator (AMF) on 31 July 2020 (application number R 20-018). This document is available on the Company's website (www.valbiotis.com).
This press release, as well as the information contained herein, does not constitute an offer to sell or subscribe to, or a solicitation to purchase or subscribe to, Valbiotis' shares or securities in any country.

Nachrichten zu Valbiotis SA

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Valbiotis SA News
RSS Feed
Valbiotis SA zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Valbiotis SA

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!

Die Börse in Bombay legte in den letzten fünf Jahren um rund 46 Prozent zu. Indien dürfte in den nächsten 20 Jahren die am schnellsten wachsende Wirtschaftszone der Welt sein. Im Trading-Seminar um 18 Uhr zeigt Ihnen Profi Simon Betschinger spannende indische Investitionsmöglichkeiten! Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Valbiotis SA News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Valbiotis SA News
Werbung

Trading-News

Facebook  fragiler Aufschwung
VW will Europcar übernehmen - Aktie mit Bremseffekten
DZ BANK - DAX - letztes Aufbäumen vor dem Sommer-Blues?
Vontobel: Noch bis 28.06.2021: Jetzt Aktienanleihen mit Barriere und Multi Aktienanleihen mit Barriere (Worst-Of) zeichnen
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones - Luft nach oben
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Die nachhaltigsten ETFs finden
Drei wichtige Schritte vor dem Kauf einer Aktie
Starke Technik fürs Depot: Auf diese Zukunftsaktien setzt Fondsmanager Beckers jetzt
Smart investieren. Kostengünstig und renditestark.
Schwerpunkt der Woche: Sorgloser Sommer
Inflation? Es ist nicht so glasklar, wie viele denken.
JETZT NEU: Aktienhandel für 0 Euro bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Grundrente - Alles Wich­tige zur neuen Rente für Gering­ver­diener
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Valbiotis SA-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Valbiotis SA Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Goldenes Jahrzehnt  Diese Aktien profitieren vom historischen Europa-Stimulus
Deutschland muss die Rente sichern  mit dieser Aktien-Taktik
Heimwerker-Hype und Verdienen an der psychedelischen Revolution
Zins-Rutsch bis Kündigung  so holen sich Prämiensparer ihr Geld zurück
Es liegt an den Immobilienbesitzern, ob die Innenstadt überlebt

News von

DAX-Ausblick: Experten uneins über Kurs der Börse im Sommer
Auch für Münzsammler ist Corona vorbei: Stücke zum Nominalwert erhältlich
DAX leicht im Plus: Virusvariante verunsichert Europas Anleger - Reisewerte fallen
Inflation? Aber gern - Diese neun Aktien profitieren besonders stark vom kräftigen Preisanstieg weltweit
Deutsche Telekom-Aktie: Mit Signalfarbe in der Offensive

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt im Minus -- Kartellamt: Grünes Licht für Fusion von Vonovia und Deutsche Wohnen -- ING führt in Deutschland Negativzinsen ab 50.000 Euro ein -- Boeing, Intel, TUI, VW im Fokus

Johnson & Johnson legt Opioid-Klagen in New York bei. United steht offenbar vor Bestellung von über 200 Flugzeugen. FDA gibt Muskellähmungstherapie von Bayer-Tochter bevorzugten Status. Renault: Chinesischer Partner investiert Milliarden in Batteriefabrik. ifo-Beschäftigungsbarometer macht kräftigen Sprung nach oben.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 25 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 25 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 25 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Das sind die kreativsten Unternehmen der Welt
Welcher Global Player ist vorne mit dabei?
Das verdienen die Chefs der Notenbanken
Wie hoch sind ihre Gehälter?
Das sind die unsinnigsten Subventionen der Bundesregierung
So werden Steuergelder verschwendet
Materialien, die teurer sind als Gold
Diese Materialien könnten Sie sich nach Ihrem nächsten Lottogewinn gönnen
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Mai 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wo sehen Sie den Bitcoin-Kurs Ende 2021?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net Brokerage

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net Zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen