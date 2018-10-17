finanzen.net
17.10.2018 18:20
Bewerten
(0)

VALBIOTIS confirms its interest in the study of the intestinal microbiota, a promising field in the prevention of metabolic diseases

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Regulatory News:

VALBIOTIS (Paris:ALVAL) (FR0013254851  ALVAL / PEA/SME eligible), a French Research & Development company committed to scientific innovation for preventing and combating metabolic diseases, confirms its interest in the study of the intestinal microbiota, a promising field of investigation on innovative solutions for metabolic diseases.

Since the 2000s, there has been a growing number of scientific publications highlighting the connection between the different components of the microbiota and the development or prevention of numerous human pathologies, in particular gastro-intestinal and metabolic diseases.

Rapidly expanding investments

The microbiota has become a valued target for developing innovative health applications. The many potential prospects led to massive fund-raisings, and in 2016, the total raised surpassed a billion dollars in Europe and the United States.1 A growing number of players are committing to the R&D effort, including biotechnology companies supported by pharmaceutical firms, investment funds and leading groups in the field of nutrition.

The French government's confirmation of its commitment to enhancing its healthcare innovation policy has led to strong support for this boost in R&D, as well as its involvement in various programs and studies based on the microbiota, conducted by leading public-sector research institutes: Inra, Inserm, Institut Pasteur, etc.

VALBIOTIS, a major player in research for preventing and combating metabolic diseases, is engaged in the microbiota. Since its creation in 2014, VALBIOTIS has made the intestinal microbiota a strong axis of its R&D strategy for the prevention of metabolic diseases. In this regard, the company is systematically exploring potential interactions between its products and intestinal microbial populations, using the latest gold standard techniques: Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) and qPCR. The objective is to establish a link between the preclinical and clinical proof of efficacy of its products and their significant effects on the intestinal microbiota.

Sébastien PELTIER, CEO of VALBIOTIS: "Our research program on the microbiota, conducted in collaboration with recognized experts, already generates strategic data for our prevention products and confirm the innovative strategy of VALBIOTIS. The appointment of Murielle CAZAUBIEL as Director of Development and Medical Affairs also supports this position. In particular, Murielle has extensive knowledge of metagenomics for microbiota analysis and will be actively involved in ensuring that the studies conducted by VALBIOTIS in this field will make their mark on an international scale."

1 La Tribune, 12 June 2017, www.latribune.fr/entreprises-finance/industrie/chimie-pharmacie/les-investisseurs-de-plus-en-plus-seduits-par-les-therapies-basees-sur-le-microbiote-733963.html

VALBIOTIS is consolidating its expertise through its "Microbiota" program and has set 3 main objectives:

  • to precisely define the effects of 3 VALBIOTIS products on the intestinal microbiota: VALEDIA®, VAL-63 NAFLD, LpD64 (targeting prediabetes, NAFLD, and overweight/obesity respectively); the benefits of LpD64 and VALEDIA® have been studied and their positive impact has already been proven on certain populations of micro-organisms, associated with the development of obesity for LdP64 (see press release, 6 March 2018) and in the development of metabolic disorders for VALEDIA® (see press release, 22 January 2018);
  • to further investigate the links between the microbiota and metabolic diseases;
  • to identify new targets and biomarkers for preventing and combating metabolic diseases.

A unique database

The studies conducted by VALBIOTIS have led to the compilation of an exclusive and unique database combining preclinical, clinical, biological and intestinal microbiota metasequencing data.

The data collected from representative samples from a wide range of metabolic status will play an important role in broadening scientific understanding of the involvement of the intestinal microbiota in the pathologies studied as well as in identifying microbial strains of interest and the most relevant pathways for therapeutic research.

This comprehensive and exclusive database has high value potential and will be a focal point of the VALBIOTIS development strategy.

This strategic R&D focus has instigated significant changes at VALBIOTIS, creating a favorable climate for the market launch of its products via one or possibly several major players in the healthcare sector.

Intestinal microbiota: French population have a good understanding of the role of the intestine and its microbial populations in terms of health

Results of an opinion survey conducted by the OPINEA Institute for VALBIOTIS* on a thousand participants representative of the French population.

 9 out of 10 participants (88.3%) state that the intestine is a "key" organ in terms of health, namely because it plays host to the intestinal microbiota.2 This is particularly understood by people over 35 and high income populations. The media and the internet are most commonly cited as sources of information.

 6 out of 10 French people understand the potential benefits of acting on their intestinal microbiota in order to prevent certain diseases and this is particularly true among people over 35, with 2 out of 3 of this population agreeing with this view. However, 66% of people interviewed (57% of high income groups) are unaware of the type of research being conducted by the scientific community to establish a link between the intestinal microbiota and metabolic diseases.

 Public health campaigns on healthy lifestyle appear to have had a positive impact. When asked, "in your opinion, what actions must be taken in daily life to prevent metabolic diseases?", 80.5% responded with "exercise regularly", 78% with "eat a healthy and well-balanced diet", 58% with "avoid eating sugar" and 44% with "cut out fatty foods".

 Lastly, 73.8% of participants would be willing to take a plant-based dietary supplement daily which targets the intestinal microbiota and with clinically proven efficacy, in order to prevent metabolic diseases.

2 Population of 1014 different species of micro-organism (bacteria, fungi, viruses) living inside the human digestive tract.

Survey report is available on demand, at VALBIOTIS Coporate Communication Department.

* Survey conducted by Opinéa Institute Market Research & Intelligence for VALBIOTIS to evaluate the French population's understanding of the intestinal microbiota.

Field survey conducted online from 4 to 8 October 2018, on a panel of 1,000 people representative of the French population, aged from 16 to 74 years old.

ABOUT VALBIOTIS

VALBIOTIS is a French Research & Development company committed to scientific innovation for preventing and combating metabolic diseases. Its products are made for manufacturers in the agri-food and pharmaceutical industries. VALBIOTIS particularly focuses on solutions to prevent type 2 diabetes, NASH (nonalcoholic steatohepatitis), obesity and cardiovascular diseases.

VALBIOTIS was founded in La Rochelle in early 2014 and has formed numerous partnerships with top academic centers in France and abroad, including La Rochelle University, the CNRS and Clermont Auvergne University located in Clermont-Ferrand. These partnerships have enabled VALBIOTIS to benefit from strong financial leverage, particularly thanks to experts and technical partners who support its projects. The Company has established three sites in France  Périgny, La Rochelle (17) and Riom (63)  and an American office in Boston (MA).

VALBIOTIS is a member of the "BPI Excellence" network and received the "Innovative Company" status accorded by BPI France. Valbiotis has also been awarded "Young Innovative Company" status and has received major financial support from the European Union for its research programs by obtaining support from the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF).

Find out more about VALBIOTIS:
http://valbiotis.com/en/

Name: VALBIOTIS
ISIN code: FR0013254851
Mnemonic code: ALVAL

WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu Valbiotis SA

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Valbiotis SA News
RSS Feed
Valbiotis SA zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Valbiotis SA

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

+ 13% pro Jahr - So erzielen Sie höhere Renditen

Wie können Anleger mehr Rendite aus ihrem Depot holen ohne dabei höhere Risiken einzugehen? Im Online-Seminar erklärt der Finanz­mathematiker Michael Schnoor, wie es funktioniert.
Hier informieren und kostenlos anmelden

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Valbiotis SA News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Valbiotis SA News
Anzeige

Inside

DZ BANK - LOréal: Weltmarktführer in Sachen Schönheit
Dow Jones Index macht an Trendlinie kehrt - Netflix und Co. helfen
Was ist der Unterschied zwischen einer Vermögensverwaltung und Vermögensberatung?
BNP Paribas: BORN Akademie | Heute Abend LIVE um 18:30 mit Top-Trader Rüdiger Born
SOCIETE GENERALE: HEUTE 19:00 UHR: WEBINAR MIT DER TRADINGGRUPPE
DAX Future: (Fast) zurück an der 10-Tage Linie
DekaBank: Währungsreserven: Stabilitätsanker US-Dollar
UBS: EuroStoxx 50  Kurserholung läuft an
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Fünf deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten!

Das Gute liegt oft so nah. Heimische Internet-Unternehmen rollen den Markt auf. Im neuen Anlegermagazin erwartet Sie ein Special über deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten.
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Valbiotis SA-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Valbiotis SA Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Tausende Gläubiger müssen sich gedulden
Aus Angst vor den Grünen nutzt Seehofer die Methode Merkel
Diese fünf Sparideen schützen Ihr Geld vor dem Crash
Die Welt sucht ein Mittel gegen die Hyperinflation
Dieser Chart offenbart das Ende der Shoppingcenter

News von

Türkische Lira: Leitzins auf Rekordniveau: So setzen clevere Anleger den Hebel an
Dax-Chartanalyse: Ist das ein weiteres Verkaufssignal?
DAX stabilisiert sich - Weiterhin viele Baustellen - VW-Aktie stark
Aurora Cannabis mit Ausbruch: Warum man die Aktie jetzt haben muss
Aktienbörsen machen weiter Boden gut - Anleger aber vorsichtig

News von

Berlins geplantes Grundeinkommen-Experiment stößt auf harsche Kritik
Wie der Brexit jetzt zur Bedrohung für zahlreiche Familienunternehmen in Deutschland wird
Das steckt hinter der Powerpoint-Alternative, in die Frank Thelen investiert hat
Mit diesen 12 Apps und Diensten kann man Google komplett aus seinem Leben verbannen
Eine Grafik zeigt, warum der europäische Krypto-Markt um Milliarden größer ist als der in den USA und Asien

Heute im Fokus

DAX geht tiefer in den Feierabend -- Elon Musk kauft Tesla-Aktien -- Fresenius pessimistischer für Gesamtjahr -- Netflix schlägt Erwartungen -- IBM, FMC, Roche im Fokus

"Boomwahrscheinlichkeit" in Deutschland bei knapp 35 Prozent. RIB Software beschließt kleinen Aktienrückkauf. EU genehmigt Verkauf von Praxair-Geschäften nach Japan. BVB-Aktie im Aufwind: 17-Jahres-Hoch. Experten rechnen mit anhaltend steigenden Anleiherenditen.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 41 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der Rohstoffe in in KW 41 2018.
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 41 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die weltweit größten Smartphone-Hersteller
Der Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker
So viel erhalten Bundesliga-Clubs durch Trikotsponsoring
Das Trikotsponsoring der Bundesliga 2018/2019
In diesen Städten leben die Superreichen
Welche Stadt ist besonders beliebt?
Automobilneuheiten-Messe
Neue Studien und Serienfahrzeuge
Best Global Brands 2018
Die Top 20 der wertvollsten Marken weltweit
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Glauben Sie, dass Angela Merkel Anfang Dezember auf dem Parteitag der CDU als Parteichefin wiedergewählt wird?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
18:01 Uhr
DAX geht tiefer in den Feierabend -- Elon Musk kauft Tesla-Aktien -- Fresenius pessimistischer für Gesamtjahr -- Netflix schlägt Erwartungen -- IBM, FMC, Roche im Fokus
Sonstiges
18:20 Uhr
So kann man schon mit 50 Euro in Immobilien der Spitzenklasse investieren
Aktie im Fokus
17:54 Uhr
Fresenius-Aktie tiefrot: Fresenius wird für Gesamtjahr pessimistischer
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Lufthansa AG823212
Aurora Cannabis IncA12GS7
Netflix Inc.552484
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMC) St.578580
Wirecard AG747206
Amazon906866
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (St.)578560
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
EVOTEC AG566480
Apple Inc.865985
TeslaA1CX3T
BVB (Borussia Dortmund)549309
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
BASFBASF11