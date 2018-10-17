VALBIOTIS confirms its interest in the study of the intestinal microbiota, a promising field in the prevention of metabolic diseases

Regulatory News:
VALBIOTIS
(Paris:ALVAL) (FR0013254851 ALVAL / PEA/SME
eligible), a French Research & Development company committed to
scientific innovation for preventing and combating metabolic diseases,
confirms its interest in the study of the intestinal microbiota, a
promising field of investigation on innovative solutions for metabolic
diseases.
Since the 2000s, there has been a growing number of scientific
publications highlighting the connection between the different
components of the microbiota and the development or prevention of
numerous human pathologies, in particular gastro-intestinal and
metabolic diseases.
Rapidly expanding investments
The microbiota has become a valued target for developing innovative
health applications. The many potential prospects led to massive
fund-raisings, and in 2016, the total raised surpassed a billion dollars
in Europe and the United States.1 A growing number of players
are committing to the R&D effort, including biotechnology companies
supported by pharmaceutical firms, investment funds and leading groups
in the field of nutrition.
The French government's confirmation of its commitment to enhancing its
healthcare innovation policy has led to strong support for this boost in
R&D, as well as its involvement in various programs and studies based on
the microbiota, conducted by leading public-sector research institutes:
Inra, Inserm, Institut Pasteur, etc.
VALBIOTIS, a major player in research for preventing and combating
metabolic diseases, is engaged in the microbiota. Since its creation
in 2014, VALBIOTIS has made the intestinal microbiota a strong axis of
its R&D strategy for the prevention of metabolic diseases. In this
regard, the company is systematically exploring potential interactions
between its products and intestinal microbial populations, using the
latest gold standard techniques: Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) and
qPCR. The objective is to establish a link between the preclinical and
clinical proof of efficacy of its products and their significant effects
on the intestinal microbiota.
Sébastien PELTIER, CEO of VALBIOTIS: "Our research program on
the microbiota, conducted in collaboration with recognized experts,
already generates strategic data for our prevention products and confirm
the innovative strategy of VALBIOTIS. The appointment of
Murielle CAZAUBIEL as Director of Development and Medical Affairs also
supports this position. In particular, Murielle has extensive knowledge
of metagenomics for microbiota analysis and will be actively involved in
ensuring that the studies conducted by VALBIOTIS in this field will make
their mark on an international scale."
1
La Tribune, 12 June 2017, www.latribune.fr/entreprises-finance/industrie/chimie-pharmacie/les-investisseurs-de-plus-en-plus-seduits-par-les-therapies-basees-sur-le-microbiote-733963.html
VALBIOTIS is consolidating its expertise through its "Microbiota"
program and has set 3 main objectives:
-
to precisely define the effects of 3 VALBIOTIS products on the
intestinal microbiota: VALEDIA®, VAL-63 NAFLD, LpD64
(targeting prediabetes, NAFLD, and overweight/obesity respectively);
the benefits of LpD64 and VALEDIA® have been studied and
their positive impact has already been proven on certain populations
of micro-organisms, associated with the development of obesity for
LdP64 (see press release, 6 March 2018)
and in the development of metabolic disorders for VALEDIA® (see
press release, 22 January 2018);
-
to further investigate the links between the microbiota and
metabolic diseases;
-
to identify new targets and biomarkers for preventing and
combating metabolic diseases.
A unique database
The studies conducted by VALBIOTIS have led to the compilation of an
exclusive and unique database combining preclinical, clinical,
biological and intestinal microbiota metasequencing data.
The data collected from representative samples from a wide range of
metabolic status will play an important role in broadening scientific
understanding of the involvement of the intestinal microbiota in the
pathologies studied as well as in identifying microbial strains of
interest and the most relevant pathways for therapeutic research.
This comprehensive and exclusive database has high value potential and
will be a focal point of the VALBIOTIS development strategy.
This strategic R&D focus has instigated significant changes at
VALBIOTIS, creating a favorable climate for the market launch of its
products via one or possibly several major players in the healthcare
sector.
Intestinal microbiota: French population have a good understanding of
the role of the intestine and its microbial populations in terms of
health
Results of an opinion survey conducted by the OPINEA Institute for
VALBIOTIS* on a thousand participants representative of the French
population.
9 out of 10 participants (88.3%) state that the intestine is a
"key" organ in terms of health, namely because it plays host to the
intestinal microbiota.2 This is particularly understood by
people over 35 and high income populations. The media and the internet
are most commonly cited as sources of information.
6 out of 10 French people understand the potential benefits of
acting on their intestinal microbiota in order to prevent certain
diseases and this is particularly true among people over 35, with 2 out
of 3 of this population agreeing with this view. However, 66% of
people interviewed (57% of high income groups) are unaware of the type
of research being conducted by the scientific community to establish a
link between the intestinal microbiota and metabolic diseases.
Public health campaigns on healthy lifestyle appear to have had a
positive impact. When asked, "in your opinion, what actions must be
taken in daily life to prevent metabolic diseases?", 80.5%
responded with "exercise regularly", 78% with "eat a
healthy and well-balanced diet", 58% with "avoid eating
sugar" and 44% with "cut out fatty foods".
Lastly, 73.8% of participants would be willing to take a
plant-based dietary supplement daily which targets the intestinal
microbiota and with clinically proven efficacy, in order to prevent
metabolic diseases.
2 Population of 1014 different species of
micro-organism (bacteria, fungi, viruses) living inside the human
digestive tract.
Survey report is available on demand, at VALBIOTIS Coporate
Communication Department.
* Survey conducted by Opinéa Institute Market Research & Intelligence
for VALBIOTIS to evaluate the French population's understanding of the
intestinal microbiota.
Field survey conducted online from 4 to 8 October 2018, on a panel of
1,000 people representative of the French population, aged from 16 to 74
years old.
ABOUT VALBIOTIS
VALBIOTIS is a French Research & Development company committed to
scientific innovation for preventing and combating metabolic diseases.
Its products are made for manufacturers in the agri-food and
pharmaceutical industries. VALBIOTIS particularly focuses on solutions
to prevent type 2 diabetes, NASH (nonalcoholic steatohepatitis), obesity
and cardiovascular diseases.
VALBIOTIS was founded in La Rochelle in early 2014 and has formed
numerous partnerships with top academic centers in France and abroad,
including La Rochelle University, the CNRS and Clermont Auvergne
University located in Clermont-Ferrand. These partnerships have enabled
VALBIOTIS to benefit from strong financial leverage, particularly thanks
to experts and technical partners who support its projects. The Company
has established three sites in France Périgny, La Rochelle (17) and
Riom (63) and an American office in Boston (MA).
VALBIOTIS is a member of the "BPI Excellence" network and received the
"Innovative Company" status accorded by BPI France. Valbiotis has also
been awarded "Young Innovative Company" status and has received major
financial support from the European Union for its research programs by
obtaining support from the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF).
Find out more about VALBIOTIS:
http://valbiotis.com/en/
Name: VALBIOTIS
ISIN code: FR0013254851
Mnemonic code: ALVAL
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181017005719/en/