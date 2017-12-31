23.02.2018 14:30
VALBIOTIS: Financial Communication Calendar for 2018

Regulatory News:

VALBIOTIS (Paris:AVAL) (FR0013254851 - ALVAL / PEA/SME eligible), a company that specializes in developing innovative nutrition solutions designed to prevent cardiometabolic diseases and provide nutritional support for patients, today presents its financial communication calendar for 2018:

  • April 3, 2018: Publication of 2017 financial statements (pre-market)
  • April 5, 2018: Portzamparc MidCap Conference 2018
  • June 27-28, 2018: Spring European Midcap Event 2018, Paris
  • July 3, 2018: "Journée Nutrition - SFAF
  • September 28, 2018: Publication of the Half Year 2018 financial statements
    (after market)
  • October 8-9, 2018: European Large & Midcap Event Paris 2018
  • December 4-5, 2018: Geneva European Midcap Event 2018
  • December: Biomed Event Paris  Invest Securities

In order to strengthen its relationships with its shareholders, VALBIOTIS has decided to start editing and circulating a "Letter to the shareholders, on a regular basis. The first issue was printed and sent by mail in February 2018.

A corporate presentation has also been updated in February 2018.

Both digital documents are available on the company website, at the following link: http://VALBIOTIS.com/en/documentation/

ABOUT VALBIOTIS

VALBIOTIS specializes in developing innovative nutrition solutions designed to prevent cardiometabolic diseases and provide nutritional support for patients. Its products are made for manufacturers in the agri-food and pharmaceutical industries. VALBIOTIS particularly focuses on solutions to prevent type 2 diabetes, NASH (nonalcoholic steatohepatitis), obesity and cardiovascular diseases.

VALBIOTIS was founded in La Rochelle in early 2014 and has formed numerous partnerships with top academic centers in France and abroad, including the La Rochelle University, the CNRS and the Clermont Auvergne University located in Clermont-Ferrand, where the company opened a second office. These agreements enable it to benefit from a considerable leverage effect since it was set up thanks, in particular, to the experts and technical partners mobilized for these projects. VALBIOTIS is a member of the "BPI Excellence network and received the "Innovative Company status accorded by BPI France. VALBIOTIS has also been awarded "Young Innovative Company status and has received major financial support from the European Union for its research programs by obtaining support from the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF).

Find out more about VALBIOTIS:
http://VALBIOTIS.com/

Name: VALBIOTIS
ISIN code: FR0013254851
Mnemonic Code: ALVAL

