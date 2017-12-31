VALBIOTIS: Financial Communication Calendar for 2018

Regulatory News:
-
April 3, 2018: Publication of 2017 financial statements
(pre-market)
-
April 5, 2018: Portzamparc MidCap Conference 2018
-
June 27-28, 2018: Spring European Midcap Event 2018, Paris
-
July 3, 2018: "Journée Nutrition - SFAF
-
September 28, 2018: Publication of the Half Year 2018 financial
statements
(after market)
-
October 8-9, 2018: European Large & Midcap Event Paris 2018
-
December 4-5, 2018: Geneva European Midcap Event 2018
-
December: Biomed Event Paris Invest Securities
In order to strengthen its relationships with its shareholders,
VALBIOTIS has decided to start editing and circulating a "Letter to the
shareholders, on a regular basis. The first issue was printed and sent
by mail in February 2018.
A corporate presentation has also been updated in February 2018.
Both digital documents are available on the company website, at the
following link: http://VALBIOTIS.com/en/documentation/
ABOUT VALBIOTIS
VALBIOTIS specializes in developing innovative nutrition solutions
designed to prevent cardiometabolic diseases and provide nutritional
support for patients. Its products are made for manufacturers in the
agri-food and pharmaceutical industries. VALBIOTIS particularly focuses
on solutions to prevent type 2 diabetes, NASH (nonalcoholic
steatohepatitis), obesity and cardiovascular diseases.
VALBIOTIS was founded in La Rochelle in early 2014 and has formed
numerous partnerships with top academic centers in France and abroad,
including the La Rochelle University, the CNRS and the Clermont Auvergne
University located in Clermont-Ferrand, where the company opened a
second office. These agreements enable it to benefit from a considerable
leverage effect since it was set up thanks, in particular, to the
experts and technical partners mobilized for these projects. VALBIOTIS
is a member of the "BPI Excellence network and received the "Innovative
Company status accorded by BPI France. VALBIOTIS has also been awarded
"Young Innovative Company status and has received major financial
support from the European Union for its research programs by obtaining
support from the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF).
