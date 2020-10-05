finanzen.net
☆ ☆ ☆ NEU: 6,6 % US-Technologie Plus Aktienanleihe auf 📈 AT&T 📈 IBM 📈 Microsoft - Jetzt handeln! ☆ ☆ ☆-w-
05.10.2020 07:35

VALBIOTIS Integrates The EnterNext© PEA-PME 150 Index From Euronext Paris

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Bis zu 1% p.a. Festzins jetzt risikofrei sichern. 15 € Amazon-Gutschein bis 31.10. zusätzlich! -W-

Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Regulatory News:

VALBIOTIS (Paris:ALVAL) (Euronext: ALVAL), a Research & Development company committed to scientific innovation for preventing and combating metabolic diseases, announces that it has joined the EnterNext© PEA-PME 150 index as of the October 1st, 2020 trading session.

The EnterNext© PEA-PME 150 is a stock market index representative of French equities eligible for PEA-PME. Larger than the CAC PME, EnterNext© PEA-PME 150 is made up of 150 small and medium-sized stocks that are among the most liquid.

Jocelyn PINEAU, Chief Finance Officer, member of the management Board of VALBIOTIS stated: "We are proud to be part of the EnterNext© index PEA-PME 150 which values the most liquid French midcap stocks. This achievement thus rewards the growing interest of investors in our value, whether professional or private. Less than four years after our IPO, this is a real satisfaction and an encouragement to continue our constant efforts to communicate to the market on the progress of our business plan and the execution of our strategy."

ABOUT VALBIOTIS
VALBIOTIS is a Research & Development company committed to scientific innovation for preventing and combating metabolic diseases in response to unmet medical needs.
VALBIOTIS has adopted an innovative approach, aiming to revolutionize healthcare by developing a new class of nutritional health solutions designed to reduce the risk of major metabolic diseases, based on a multi-target approach and made possible by the use of plant-based ingredients.
Its products are intended to be licensed to players in the health world.
VALBIOTIS was founded in La Rochelle in early 2014 and has formed numerous partnerships with top academic centers. The Company has established three sites in France  Périgny, La Rochelle (17) and Riom (63).
VALBIOTIS is a member of the "BPI Excellence network and received "Innovative Company" status awarded by BPI France. Valbiotis has also been awarded "Young Innovative Company status and has received major financial support from the European Union for its research programs via the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF). VALBIOTIS is a PEA-SME eligible company.
Find out more about VALBIOTIS: www.valbiotis.com

Name: VALBIOTIS
ISIN code: FR0013254851
Mnemonic code: ALVAL
EnterNext © PEA-PME 150

DISCLAIMER
This press release contains forward-looking statements about VALBIOTIS objectives, based on rational hypotheses and the information available to the company at the present time. However, in no way does this constitute a guarantee of future performance, and these projections may be affected by changes in economic conditions and financial markets, as well as a certain number of risks and uncertainties, including those described in the VALBIOTIS registration document, filed with the French Financial Markets Regulator (AMF) on 31 July 2020 (application number R 120--018). This document is available on the Companys website (www.valbiotis.com).
This press release, as well as the information contained herein, does not constitute an offer to sell or subscribe to, or a solicitation to purchase or subscribe to, VALBIOTIS shares or securities in any country.

Nachrichten zu Valbiotis SA

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Valbiotis SA News
RSS Feed
Valbiotis SA zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Valbiotis SA

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Valbiotis SA News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Valbiotis SA News
Werbung

Trading-News

Bei ausgewählten Direktbanken Société Générale-Derivate im Oktober kostenfrei handeln  Jetzt informieren!
ETF-Infoabend in Stuttgart am 06.10.
DZ BANK - Kering: Luxus für die Generationen Y und Z
Rolls-Royce braucht frisches Kapital - Aktie ohne Power
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones im negativen Bereich
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Financial Fact: US-Technologieaktien dürften weiter konsolidieren
Worin professionelle Anleger jetzt investieren
Eine Garantie gibt es nicht
Allianz startet Allvest: Jetzt Ersparnisse sicher und renditestark anlegen!
Wenn die KI das Depot zusammenstellt ...
Vermögenswirksame Leistungen (VL) mit ETFs von OSKAR
Altersvorsorge für Selbstständige - Die Rente in die eigenen Hände nehmen
Exporo: Von dieser attraktiven Investitionschance sollten auch Sie profitieren!
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Valbiotis SA-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Valbiotis SA Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

So entkommen Rentner ihrer teuren Krankenversicherung
Plötzlich steht eines der wichtigsten Gesetze der GroKo auf der Kippe
Hohe oder niedrige Zinsen? Sparer und Anleger stehen vor einem Dilemma
Streit um den Unterhalt. Wer zahlt nach der Trennung  und wie viel?
Dieses Haus ist etwas besonderes. Denn es hat keine Wände

News von

DAX-Ausblick: Corona-Fall Trump bringt Börsen in schwierigeres Fahrwasser
Bayer-Aktie nach Gewinnwarnung: Wie tief die Kurse jetzt noch fallen können
Geht es bald aufwärts? Acht Langschläfer-Aktien mit hohem Kurspotenzial
Siemens Energy-Aktie im Härtetest: Was Analysten von dem Börsen-Neuling halten
Vorreiter Norwegen: Diese Statistik könnte Tesla nervös machen

Heute im Fokus

Asiens Börsen im Plus -- Shop Apotheke legt kräftig zu -- ADO-Properties-Tochter Adler Real Estate erhöht Eigenkapital -- Sartorius-Aktie: Sartorius übernimmt Aufreinigungsspezialist BIA

BVB wendet dank Haaland Saison-Fehlstart ab. K+S könnte offenbar US-Tochter Morton Salt bald loswerden. Veolia: Kein feindliches Übernahmeangebot für restliche Suez-Aktien. ifo-Chef sieht gravierende Folgen bei hartem Brexit. Tesla-Gegner kritisieren Ende der Anhörung. Twitter wird Todeswünsche an Trump löschen. O2 startet sein 5G-Netz. Juventus-Aktie: Khedira will bei Juventus Turin bleiben.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 40 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 40 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 40 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im August 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im August 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Diese Aktien hat Bill Ackman in seinem Depot
Ein Blick ins Portfolio von Bill Ackman
Diese Aktien hat David Einhorn in seinem Depot
So sieht das Portfolio von David Einhorns GreenLight Capital aus
Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven
Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wo sehen Sie den DAX Ende 2020?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
07:27 Uhr
Asiens Börsen im Plus -- Shop Apotheke legt kräftig zu -- ADO-Properties-Tochter Adler Real Estate erhöht Eigenkapital -- Sartorius-Aktie: Sartorius übernimmt Aufreinigungsspezialist BIA
Sonstiges
07:37 Uhr
Ratgeber-Video: Mit einem ETF-Sparplan an der Börse Geld verdienen - so geht's!
Webinare
07:37 Uhr
Ausblick auf die US-Wahl mit Markus Koch: So sollten sich Anleger rund um die Präsidentschaftswahl in den USA positionieren
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BayerBAY001
BioNTechA2PSR2
Apple Inc.865985
Deutsche Bank AG514000
TeslaA1CX3T
Amazon906866
Daimler AG710000
Microsoft Corp.870747
BYD Co. Ltd.A0M4W9
NEL ASAA0B733
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
CureVacA2P71U
Wirecard AG747206
Infineon AG623100
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403