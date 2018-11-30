VALBIOTIS is Taking Part in the 37th J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, from 7 to 10 January 2019 in San Francisco, California

Aktien in diesem Artikel

VALBIOTIS (FR0013254851  ALVAL / PEA/SME eligible) (Paris:ALVAL), a French Research & Development company committed to scientific innovation for preventing and combating metabolic diseases, announces its participation in the prestigious J.P. Morgan Healthcare annual conference for the second year running, which will take place from 7 to 10 January 2019 at the Westin St. Francis Hotel in San Francisco in California.

A major business and financial event for biotechnological and pharmaceutical companies, each year, the J.P. Morgan conference brings together over 10,000 international industry experts, by invitation.

Sébastien PELTIER, CEO of VALBIOTIS comments:

"Our presence with Jocelyn PINEAU, CFO, at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare conference, represents a unique opportunity to network with the key players in the health sector, to promote our goal to prevent metabolic diseases, and to present our development strategy as well as the crucial milestones reached in 2018. 2019 promises to be an eventful year, with, in particular, in mid-year, the highly anticipated results of the Phase IIA international clinical study evaluating VALEDIA®, to reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes.

Founded in 1983, this annual event has become the most important international conference in the sector. It enables emerging and innovative companies with high potential for growth to establish and maintain contacts within the industry and with international investors specialized in the field of health and biotechnologies. VALBIOTIS features among the handful of French companies invited to this key event.

ABOUT VALBIOTIS

VALBIOTIS is a French Research & Development company committed to scientific innovation for preventing and combating metabolic diseases. Its products are made for manufacturers in the agri-food and pharmaceutical industries. VALBIOTIS particularly focuses on solutions to prevent type 2 diabetes, NASH (nonalcoholic steatohepatitis), obesity and cardiovascular diseases.

VALBIOTIS was founded in La Rochelle in early 2014 and has formed numerous partnerships with top academic centers in France and abroad, including La Rochelle University, the CNRS and Clermont Auvergne University located in Clermont-Ferrand. These partnerships have enabled VALBIOTIS to benefit from strong financial leverage, particularly thanks to experts and technical partners who support its projects. The Company has established three sites in France  Périgny, La Rochelle (17) and Riom (63)  and an American office in Boston (MA).

VALBIOTIS is a member of the "BPI Excellence" network and received the "Innovative Company" status accorded by BPI France. VALBIOTIS has also been awarded "Young Innovative Company" status and has received major financial support from the European Union for its research programs by obtaining support from the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF).

