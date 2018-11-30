VALBIOTIS is Taking Part in the 37th J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, from 7 to 10 January 2019 in San Francisco, California

Regulatory News:
VALBIOTIS (FR0013254851 ALVAL / PEA/SME eligible) (Paris:ALVAL), a
French Research & Development company committed to scientific innovation
for preventing and combating metabolic diseases, announces its
participation in the prestigious J.P. Morgan Healthcare annual
conference for the second year running, which will take place from 7 to
10 January 2019 at the Westin St. Francis Hotel in San Francisco in
California.
A major business and financial event for biotechnological and
pharmaceutical companies, each year, the J.P. Morgan conference brings
together over 10,000 international industry experts, by invitation.
Sébastien PELTIER, CEO of VALBIOTIS comments:
"Our presence with
Jocelyn PINEAU, CFO, at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare conference,
represents a unique opportunity to network with the key players in the
health sector, to promote our goal to prevent metabolic diseases, and to
present our development strategy as well as the crucial milestones
reached in 2018. 2019 promises to be an eventful year, with, in
particular, in mid-year, the highly anticipated results of the Phase IIA
international clinical study evaluating VALEDIA®, to reduce
the risk of type 2 diabetes.
Founded in 1983, this annual event has become the most important
international conference in the sector. It enables emerging and
innovative companies with high potential for growth to establish and
maintain contacts within the industry and with international investors
specialized in the field of health and biotechnologies. VALBIOTIS
features among the handful of French companies invited to this key event.


ABOUT VALBIOTIS
VALBIOTIS is a French Research & Development company committed to
scientific innovation for preventing and combating metabolic diseases.
Its products are made for manufacturers in the agri-food and
pharmaceutical industries. VALBIOTIS particularly focuses on solutions
to prevent type 2 diabetes, NASH (nonalcoholic steatohepatitis), obesity
and cardiovascular diseases.
VALBIOTIS was founded in La Rochelle
in early 2014 and has formed numerous partnerships with top academic
centers in France and abroad, including La Rochelle University, the CNRS
and Clermont Auvergne University located in Clermont-Ferrand. These
partnerships have enabled VALBIOTIS to benefit from strong financial
leverage, particularly thanks to experts and technical partners who
support its projects. The Company has established three sites in France
Périgny, La Rochelle (17) and Riom (63) and an American office in
Boston (MA).
VALBIOTIS is a member of the "BPI Excellence" network and received the
"Innovative Company" status accorded by BPI France. VALBIOTIS has also
been awarded "Young Innovative Company" status and has received major
financial support from the European Union for its research programs by
obtaining support from the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF).





