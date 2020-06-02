finanzen.net
11.02.2020 17:05
Bewerten
(0)

Valentines Day Survey: Most Parents Havent Been on a Romantic Date in More Than Three Years

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Valentines Daythe day for people to celebrate all of the loves in their lifeis Friday, begging the question: when was your last romantic date? Well for most parents it was more than three years ago, according to a new survey from local experiences marketplace Groupon that examined how things like romance and Valentines Day change for people after they have children.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200211005753/en/

Local experiences marketplace Groupon examined how things like romance and Valentines Day change for people after they have childrenfinding some surprising results. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Local experiences marketplace Groupon examined how things like romance and Valentines Day change for people after they have childrenfinding some surprising results. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The study of 2,000 parents found that seven out of 10 reported that the romance in their relationship significantly decreased after having kids, with more than half still longing for some of the freedoms they had before becoming parents. The top five things that parents miss the most after having kids were identified as the following: spending quality 1:1 time with their partner, going out on romantic dates, feeling carefree about life, having more sex and sleeping in.

Do these results mean that most parents are bitter about a reported decline in romance? Absolutely not! The Groupon and OnePoll study, found that most parents, 77 percent, said they are happier and more fulfilled because of their children. While 81 percent of parents said that they need to step things up and have more frequent date nights, 79 percent said theyd actually prefer it not be on Valentines Day because they prefer to spend the day as a family. In fact, more than one-third of parents have never spent February 14 as a couple.

"As parents, its great if we can pull off a romantic date night experience with our partner on Valentines Day. However, February 14 is also about celebrating all of our loved ones such as the kids, parents, friends and even treating ourselves, said Groupons Head of Experiences Brian Fields. "And when it comes to finding the perfect gift for all of your loves, our research shows that experiences are remembered nearly 40 percent more than physical things and leave people feeling nearly 20 percent happier.

The top Valentines Day experiences identified by parents of things theyd like to do with their partner, included: a couples massage (36 percent), romantic dinner (28 percent), spa day (26 percent), mani/pedi (21 percent) and a concert (18 percent). The top Valentines Day experiences parents identified for the entire family, included: a spa day (28 percent), dinner (26 percent), museum (25 percent), a concert (24 percent) and a mani/pedi (24 percent).

Groupon has a curated collection of ways you can celebrate who and what you love with this Valentines day with deals on experiences and gifts for your partner, children, friends and even yourself. To check out the entire Celebrate All Your Loves Groupon collection, please visit https://www.groupon.com/landing/valentines-day.

About Groupon

Groupon (NASDAQ: GRPN) is building the daily habit in local commerce, offering a vast mobile and online marketplace where people discover and save on amazing things to do, see, eat and buy. By enabling real-time commerce across local businesses, travel destinations, consumer products and live events, shoppers can find the best a city has to offer.

Groupon is redefining how small businesses attract and retain customers by providing them with customizable and scalable marketing tools and services to profitably grow their businesses.

To download Groupon's top-rated mobile apps, visit www.groupon.com/mobile. To search for great deals or subscribe to Groupon emails, visit www.groupon.com.

Nachrichten zu Groupon Inc Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    2
  • vom Unternehmen
    2
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Groupon News
RSS Feed
Groupon zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Groupon Inc Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
08.11.2018Groupon BuyB. Riley FBR
14.09.2018Groupon NeutralWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
15.02.2018Groupon NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
15.02.2018Groupon verkaufenMorgan Stanley
17.10.2017Groupon BuyGabelli & Co
08.11.2018Groupon BuyB. Riley FBR
17.10.2017Groupon BuyGabelli & Co
04.05.2017Groupon BuyMaxim Group
17.10.2016Groupon OutperformWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
23.06.2016Groupon BuyMaxim Group
14.09.2018Groupon NeutralWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
15.02.2018Groupon NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
16.02.2017Groupon NeutralWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
16.02.2017Groupon Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
14.09.2016Groupon HoldLoop Capital
15.02.2018Groupon verkaufenMorgan Stanley
03.08.2017Groupon UnderweightBarclays Capital
31.05.2017Groupon SellUBS AG
29.03.2017Groupon UnderweightBarclays Capital
02.05.2016Groupon UnderperformRBC Capital Markets

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Groupon Inc Registered Shs nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Groupon News

04.02.20Groupon (GRPN) to Report Q4 Results: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
20.01.20Groupon (GRPN) in Focus: Stock Moves 7.5% Higher
15.01.20Groupon Selects TBWA\Chiat\Day NY As Its New Ad Agency
10.02.20Groupon (GRPN) Gears Up for Q4 Earnings: What to Expect?
Weitere Groupon News
Werbung

Inside

Vontobel: Geld & Gehirn  was passiert in unserem Kopf beim Trading
Dieser technische Marathonläufer hat »klare Sicht nach oben«
Twitter meldet sich zurück
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones mit Ausbruch
SOCIETE GENERALE: Allianz: Chance von 10 Prozent
Isra Vision - Kursansteig dank Übernahmedeal
Mit diesen Schlagzeilen lagen Magazine gründlich schief
Daimler  Sparkurs
DZ BANK - Doji legt Basis für neuen Aufwärtstrendschub
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Groupon-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Groupon Peer Group News

15:53 UhrApple. Microsoft. Amazon. Google: Das verbindet den 1-Billion-Dollar-Club
15:39 UhrNerdio raises $8 million to help businesses manage Microsoft Azure deployments
15:39 UhrZuckerberg to meet EU Commissioners ahead of antitrust proposals
15:35 UhrUPDATE 1-Zuckerberg to meet EU Commissioners ahead of antitrust proposals
15:21 UhrGet Microsoft Azure-savvy & supercharge your resume with this training.
14:56 UhrZuckerberg to meet EU antitrust. industry chiefs February 17: EU officials
14:48 UhrZuckerberg to meet EU antitrust. industry chiefs Feb. 17 - EU officials
14:14 UhrFacebook stock falls after Pivotal Research analyst turns bearish
14:00 UhrSurprise! Millennials Still Love Facebook
13:50 UhrMicrosoft: Firefox-Nutzer bekommen in Windows Werbung für Edge

News von

Das sind die 25 Top-Aktien der Profis
Wer sein Haus nicht ausreichend versichert, schadet der Gesellschaft
So sparen Sie mit Ihrem Homeoffice richtig Steuern
So finden Sie die richtige Fitness-Smartwatch
Dieses Haus ist etwas besonderes. Denn es hat keine Wände

News von

Gold: Starker Einbruch des Optimismus unter Profis
DAX-Ausblick: Anleger schieben Coronavirus-Sorgen beiseite
Top Dividenden-Aktien: So kassieren Sie richtig ab
Teamviewer-Aktie crasht nach Zahlen: Warum das jetzt eine Kaufgelegenheit ist
Isra Vision-Aktie nach milliardenschwerem Übernahmeangebot mit Kursfeuerwerk: Die Gründe, die Aussichten

Heute im Fokus

DAX mit Rekordhoch -- Dow nach Allzeithoch im Plus -- Daimler mit massivem Gewinneinbruch -- T-Mobile & Sprint dürfen fusionieren -- Delivery Hero, GRENKE, TUI, Wirecard im Fokus

Deutsche Bank stärkt Kernkapital um mindestens 1 Milliarde Dollar. Commerzbank erwägt offenbar Verzicht auf M-Bank-Verkauf. US-Richter dürfte Fusion von T-Mobile und Sprint wohl genehmigen. METRO einigt sich mit X+bricks und SCP auf Real-Verkauf. Börsenboom treibt Fondsvermögen auf Rekordhoch.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 6 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 6 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 6 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 6 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 6 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven
Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Januar 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
KW 20/6: Diese Aktien empfehlen Analysten zum Kauf
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

CDU-vorsitzende Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer kündigte ihren Verzicht auf eine Unions-Kanzlerkandidatur an. Wie finden Sie das?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
16:52 Uhr
DAX mit Rekordhoch -- Dow nach Allzeithoch im Plus -- Daimler mit massivem Gewinneinbruch -- T-Mobile & Sprint dürfen fusionieren -- Delivery Hero, GRENKE, TUI, Wirecard im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
17:05 Uhr
Nach Rally: Wall Street-Analysten waren nie zuvor so bearish gegenüber der Tesla-Aktie
Aktie im Fokus
16:52 Uhr
Gewinneinbruch: Daimler ächzt unter Milliardenkosten - Aktie volatil
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
TeslaA1CX3T
Wirecard AG747206
BayerBAY001
NEL ASAA0B733
Daimler AG710000
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
Microsoft Corp.870747
Amazon906866
PowerCell Sweden ABA14TK6
SteinhoffA14XB9
Apple Inc.865985
Varta AGA0TGJ5
BASFBASF11