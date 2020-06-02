Valentines Day Survey: Most Parents Havent Been on a Romantic Date in More Than Three Years

Valentines Daythe day for people to celebrate all of the loves in their lifeis Friday, begging the question: when was your last romantic date? Well for most parents it was more than three years ago, according to a new survey from local experiences marketplace Groupon that examined how things like romance and Valentines Day change for people after they have children.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200211005753/en/

Local experiences marketplace Groupon examined how things like romance and Valentines Day change for people after they have childrenfinding some surprising results. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The study of 2,000 parents found that seven out of 10 reported that the romance in their relationship significantly decreased after having kids, with more than half still longing for some of the freedoms they had before becoming parents. The top five things that parents miss the most after having kids were identified as the following: spending quality 1:1 time with their partner, going out on romantic dates, feeling carefree about life, having more sex and sleeping in.

Do these results mean that most parents are bitter about a reported decline in romance? Absolutely not! The Groupon and OnePoll study, found that most parents, 77 percent, said they are happier and more fulfilled because of their children. While 81 percent of parents said that they need to step things up and have more frequent date nights, 79 percent said theyd actually prefer it not be on Valentines Day because they prefer to spend the day as a family. In fact, more than one-third of parents have never spent February 14 as a couple.

"As parents, its great if we can pull off a romantic date night experience with our partner on Valentines Day. However, February 14 is also about celebrating all of our loved ones such as the kids, parents, friends and even treating ourselves, said Groupons Head of Experiences Brian Fields. "And when it comes to finding the perfect gift for all of your loves, our research shows that experiences are remembered nearly 40 percent more than physical things and leave people feeling nearly 20 percent happier.

The top Valentines Day experiences identified by parents of things theyd like to do with their partner, included: a couples massage (36 percent), romantic dinner (28 percent), spa day (26 percent), mani/pedi (21 percent) and a concert (18 percent). The top Valentines Day experiences parents identified for the entire family, included: a spa day (28 percent), dinner (26 percent), museum (25 percent), a concert (24 percent) and a mani/pedi (24 percent).

Groupon has a curated collection of ways you can celebrate who and what you love with this Valentines day with deals on experiences and gifts for your partner, children, friends and even yourself. To check out the entire Celebrate All Your Loves Groupon collection, please visit https://www.groupon.com/landing/valentines-day.

About Groupon

Groupon (NASDAQ: GRPN) is building the daily habit in local commerce, offering a vast mobile and online marketplace where people discover and save on amazing things to do, see, eat and buy. By enabling real-time commerce across local businesses, travel destinations, consumer products and live events, shoppers can find the best a city has to offer.

Groupon is redefining how small businesses attract and retain customers by providing them with customizable and scalable marketing tools and services to profitably grow their businesses.

To download Groupon's top-rated mobile apps, visit www.groupon.com/mobile. To search for great deals or subscribe to Groupon emails, visit www.groupon.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200211005753/en/