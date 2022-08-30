  • Suche
15.06.2023 16:43

Valneva Aktie News: ATX Prime Aktie Valneva fällt am Donnerstagnachmittag

Valneva Aktie News: ATX Prime Aktie Valneva fällt am Donnerstagnachmittag
Kursentwicklung im Fokus
Die Aktie von Valneva gehört am Donnerstagnachmittag zu den Verlustbringern des Tages. Der Valneva-Aktie ging im Tradegate-Handel die Puste aus. Zuletzt verlor das Papier 1,3 Prozent auf 6,57 EUR.
Das Papier von Valneva gab in der Tradegate-Sitzung ab. Um 16:35 Uhr ging es um 1,3 Prozent auf 6,57 EUR abwärts. In der Spitze büßte die Valneva-Aktie bis auf 6,50 EUR ein. Noch zum Handelsstart lag der Wert der Aktie bei 6,73 EUR. Die Anzahl der bisher gehandelten Valneva-Aktien beläuft sich auf 31.144 Stück.

Am 25.06.2022 markierte das Papier bei 15,20 EUR den höchsten Stand in den vergangenen 52 Wochen. Der derzeitige Kurs der Valneva-Aktie liegt somit 56,75 Prozent unter dem 52-Wochen-Hoch. Bei einem Wert von 3,96 EUR erreichte der Anteilsschein den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (03.05.2023). Um auf das 52-Wochen-Tief zu fallen, müsste der Kurs der Valneva-Aktie 39,79 Prozent sinken.

Valneva gewährte am 04.05.2023 Anlegern einen Blick in die Bilanz des am 31.03.2023 abgelaufenen Quartals. Auf der Umsatzseite standen 33,51 EUR in den Büchern. Im Vorjahreszeitraum hatte das Unternehmen 21,80 EUR umgesetzt.

Die Gewinn- und Umsatzzahlen für Q2 2023 dürfte Valneva am 21.09.2023 vorlegen. Schätzungsweise am 06.08.2024 dürfte Valneva die Q2 2024-Finanzergebnisse präsentieren.

2021 dürfte Valneva einen Verlust von -0,190 EUR verbuchen, davon gehen Experten aus.

Redaktion finanzen.net

16.05.2022Valneva BuyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
20.01.2022Valneva BuyKepler Cheuvreux
08.11.2012Intercell buyUBS AG
08.08.2012Intercell buyUBS AG
25.05.2012Intercell haltenErste Bank AG
25.05.2012Intercell haltenErste Bank AG
11.05.2012Intercell haltenErste Bank AG
16.03.2012Intercell haltenErste Bank AG
09.03.2012Intercell haltenErste Bank AG
24.02.2012Intercell haltenErste Bank AG
14.06.2011Intercell reduceErste Group Bank

