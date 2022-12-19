  • Suche
06.03.2023 16:08

Varta Aktie News: Varta verliert am Montagnachmittag

Aktienkurs im Fokus
Zu den Verlustbringern des Tages zählt am Montagnachmittag die Aktie von Varta. Die Varta-Aktie notierte im XETRA-Handel zuletzt mit Abschlägen von 2,1 Prozent bei 29,15 EUR.
Das Papier von Varta befand sich um 15:52 Uhr im Sinkflug und gab im XETRA-Handel 2,1 Prozent auf 29,15 EUR ab. Im Tief verlor die Varta-Aktie bis auf 29,00 EUR. Den XETRA-Handel startete das Papier bei 29,48 EUR. Im XETRA-Handel wechselten bis jetzt 49.190 Varta-Aktien den Besitzer.

Bei einem Wert von 99,90 EUR erreichte der Anteilsschein den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (05.04.2022). Gewinne von 70,82 Prozent würden das Papier auf das 52-Wochen-Hoch hieven. Am 29.12.2022 verringerte sich der Aktienkurs auf bis zu 21,60 EUR und markierte damit das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Tief. Mit dem aktuellen Kurs notiert die Varta-Aktie 34,95 Prozent über dem 52-Wochen-Tief.

Das durchschnittliche Kursziel der Varta-Aktie wird bei 27,30 EUR angegeben.

Die Zahlen des am 31.03.2022 abgelaufenen Quartals präsentierte Varta am 13.05.2022. Es stand ein EPS von 0,15 EUR je Aktie in den Büchern. Ein Jahr zuvor hatte bei Varta noch ein Gewinn pro Aktie von 0,60 EUR in den Büchern gestanden. Beim Umsatz kam es zu einer Abschwächung von 9,30 Prozent auf 185,29 EUR. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte Varta 204,30 EUR umgesetzt.

Die Kennzahlen für Q4 2022 dürfte Varta am 30.03.2023 präsentieren. Am 28.03.2024 wird Varta schätzungsweise die Ergebnisse für Q4 2023 präsentieren.

Den erwarteten Gewinn je Varta-Aktie für das Jahr 2021 setzen Experten auf 3,03 EUR fest.

Redaktion finanzen.net

