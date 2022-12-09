  • Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Trading
Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
17.02.2023 12:23

Varta Aktie News: Varta verzeichnet am Mittag Verluste

Varta Aktie News: Varta verzeichnet am Mittag Verluste
Fokus auf Aktienkurs
Folgen
DRUCKEN
Zu den Verlustbringern des Tages zählt am Freitagmittag die Aktie von Varta. Die Aktie notierte zuletzt mit Verlusten. Im XETRA-Handel verbilligte sie sich um 1,0 Prozent auf 28,42 EUR.
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Die Varta-Aktie rutschte in der XETRA-Sitzung um 12:04 Uhr um 1,0 Prozent auf 28,42 EUR ab. In der Spitze fiel die Varta-Aktie bis auf 28,03 EUR. Zum Start in den Handelstag hatte das Papier einen Wert von 28,36 EUR. Die Anzahl der bisher gehandelten Varta-Aktien beläuft sich auf 25.809 Stück.

Am 05.04.2022 stieg das Papier auf das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Hoch bei 99,90 EUR. Um das 52-Wochen-Hoch zu erreichen, müsste die Varta-Aktie 71,55 Prozent zulegen. Am 29.12.2022 gab der Anteilsschein bis auf 21,60 EUR nach und fiel somit auf ein 52-Wochen-Tief. Damit befindet sich das 52-Wochen-Tief 31,57 Prozent unter dem aktuellen Kurs der Varta-Aktie.

Experten geben im Durchschnitt ein Kursziel von 27,30 EUR für die Varta-Aktie aus.

Am 13.05.2022 lud Varta zur turnusmäßigen Finanzkonferenz und hat dort das Zahlenwerk zum jüngsten Quartal veröffentlicht, das am 31.03.2022 endete. Der Gewinn je Aktie belief sich auf 0,15 EUR gegenüber 0,60 EUR im Vorjahresquartal. Dabei wurde eine Umsatzabschwächung um 9,30 Prozent auf 185,29 EUR ausgewiesen. Im Vorjahresquartal hatte ein Umsatz von 204,30 EUR in den Büchern gestanden.

Das nächste Bilanzvorlage dürfte am 30.03.2023 erfolgen. Am 28.03.2024 wird Varta schätzungsweise die Ergebnisse für Q4 2023 präsentieren.

Den erwarteten Gewinn je Varta-Aktie für das Jahr 2021 setzen Experten auf 3,03 EUR fest.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Varta-Aktie

Varta-Aktie gibt nach: Varta bekommt neuen Finanzchef

So stuften die Analysten die Varta-Aktie im vergangenen Monat ein

Varta-Aktie fällt dennoch: Neuer Varta-Chef baut auf Hilfe von Sanierungsexperten

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Varta AG
Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Varta AG
Long
Short
Hebel wählen:
5x
10x
Name
Hebel
KO
Emittent
Bildquellen: Mirco Vacca / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Varta AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
16.02.23
Varta Aktie News: Anleger schicken Varta am Nachmittag ins Plus (finanzen.net)
16.02.23
Varta Aktie News: Varta zeigt sich am Donnerstagmittag fester (finanzen.net)
16.02.23
Varta Aktie News: Varta am Vormittag mit positiven Vorzeichen (finanzen.net)
Varta-Aktie für 0 Euro handeln bei finanzen.net zero
(Werbung)
25.01.23
Varta-Aktie gibt nach: Varta bekommt neuen Finanzchef (dpa-afx)
07.01.23
So stuften die Analysten die Varta-Aktie im vergangenen Monat ein (finanzen.net)
20.12.22
Varta-Aktie fällt dennoch: Neuer Varta-Chef baut auf Hilfe von Sanierungsexperten (Reuters)
19.12.22
Porsche-Aktie zieht an: Porsche AG jetzt DAX-Mitglied (dpa-afx)
09.12.22
Varta-Aktie: Das sind die Analysten-Einstufungen des vergangenen Monats (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Varta News
RSS Feed
Varta zu myNews hinzufügen

Analysen zu Varta AG

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
21.12.2022Varta HaltenDZ BANK
15.12.2022Varta NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
09.12.2022Varta NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
18.11.2022Varta NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
17.11.2022Varta HoldJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
21.10.2022Varta BuyWarburg Research
30.09.2022Varta BuyWarburg Research
26.09.2022Varta BuyWarburg Research
11.08.2022Varta BuyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
01.08.2022Varta BuyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
21.12.2022Varta HaltenDZ BANK
15.12.2022Varta NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
09.12.2022Varta NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
18.11.2022Varta NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
17.11.2022Varta HoldJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
16.11.2022Varta SellWarburg Research
02.11.2022Varta SellWarburg Research
24.10.2022Varta SellHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
11.08.2022Varta SellWarburg Research
01.08.2022Varta SellWarburg Research

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Varta AG nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Varta News

16.02.23Varta Aktie News: Anleger schicken Varta am Nachmittag ins Plus
16.02.23Varta Aktie News: Varta zeigt sich am Donnerstagmittag fester
16.02.23Varta Aktie News: Varta am Vormittag mit positiven Vorzeichen
25.01.23Varta-Aktie gibt nach: Varta bekommt neuen Finanzchef
26.01.23EQS-PVR: VARTA AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
14.02.23EQS-PVR: VARTA AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
16.02.23EQS-PVR: VARTA AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
23.01.23EQS-PVR: VARTA AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
16.01.23EQS-PVR: VARTA AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
18.01.23EQS-PVR: VARTA AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
mehr
Werbung

Trading-News

Risiken reduzieren - Discount-Zertifikate auf Covestro AG, Delivery Hero, Vonovia
Prognoseanpassung EUR/USD
Steht ein Turnaround beim Erdgaspreis bevor?
Krypto News: Binance verzeichnet massive Liquiditätsabflüsse und muss sich in Bezug auf Stablecoins neu orientieren
Goldpreis weiter unter 1.900 Dollar - US-Inflation im Blick
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Schwerpunkt der Woche: Börse und Ballsport
Genesis-Insolvenz und der Schrei nach Regulierungen - welche Hoffnungszeichen gibt es für die Krypto-Branche?
Alle auf Linie
Rentenberechnung verstehen: schnell, einfach & unkompliziert
Zwei neue Krypto-Assets: BSDEX startet Handel mit Cardano und Polkadot
JETZT NEU: Handle Aktien, ETFs und mehr für 0 Euro & ab sofort ohne Mindestordervolumen bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Neue Funktionen als Erstes nutzen
Sie nutzen finanzen.net regelmäßig? Dann nutzen Sie jetzt neue Funktionen als Erstes!
Hier informieren!
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Varta-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
AusblickChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFundamentalanalyse
Fonds 

Varta Peer Group News

16.02.23Here's Why You Should Retain Johnson Controls (JCI) Stock Now
14.02.23Why Johnson Controls (JCI) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
14.02.23Johnson Controls Distinguished as Global Climate Leader by Climate Disclosure Project
13.02.23Spectrum Brands Holdings's Return On Capital Employed Overview
13.02.23Johnson Controls, PURO UV and Ushio embark on research to study the efficacy and safety of filtered far UV-C technology
10.02.23Spectrum Brands (SPB) Reports Q1 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
10.02.23: Spectrum Brands reports wider-than-expected loss and cuts full-year outlook, amid lower demand
10.02.23Johnson Controls Calls for Ecosystem Collaboration at Sustainability Week Asia
08.02.23Johnson Controls and Willow to collaborate on digital solutions that create smarter, healthier, more sustainable buildings
07.02.23Johnson Controls to present at the Citi's 2023 Global Industrial Tech and Mobility Conference

News von

Comeback der China-Aktien und Commerzbank im Glück
„1,4 Millionen Menschen werden im Jahr 2024 keine Wohnung mehr finden“
Lufthansa-Fail und lukrative Luxus-Aktien
Das sind die neuen Aktien der Meister-Spekulanten
Der echte Wert einer Immobilie wird zunehmend zur Schicksalsfrage

Heute im Fokus

DAX tiefer -- Mercedes steigert Gewinn -- Rheinmetall partizipiert an Bau von Kampfflieger F-35 -- Allianz übertrifft Erwartungen -- Sartorius verdoppelt Ertrag -- Uniper, Infineon, Lufthansa im Fokus

Tencent streicht Entwicklung eines eigenen Metaverse zusammen. BASF-Chef Brudermüller warnt vor weiterer Belastung durch die Energiekrise. Deutschland fördert Produktionsanlage von ArcelorMittal. GRENKE-Finanzvorstand kommt dauerhaft ans Ruder. Co-Chef des globalen Aktiengeschäfts verlässt wohl Credit Suisse. HHLA schlägt weniger Container um - Dennoch mehr Gewinn. EZB-Direktorin Schnabel warnt vor Unterschätzung der Inflation.

Nachrichten

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 23/07: Diese Aktien empfehlen Analysten zum Verkauf
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkaufslisten der Experten
KW 23/07: Diese Aktien empfehlen Analysten zum Kauf
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Einkaufslisten der Experten
Die Unternehmen mit den meisten Patienten
Diese Firmen patentieren am meisten
mehr

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Januar 2023
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Januar 2023
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die vertrauenswürdigsten Berufe weltweit
Das sind die vertrauensverwürdigsten Berufe der Welt
10.000 Euro in Aktien von Tesla, BYD & Co. investiert: Wo Anleger 2022 am wenigsten verloren hätten
Mit welcher EV-Aktie hätte man 2022 am wenigsten verloren
Die weltweit größten Smartphone-Hersteller
Das sind die größten Hersteller für Smartphones auf der Welt.
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Befürchten Sie, dass die Eurozone im laufenden Jahr in eine Rezession fallen wird?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Gebühren

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen