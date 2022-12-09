Varta Aktie News: Varta verzeichnet am Mittag Verluste

Die Varta-Aktie rutschte in der XETRA-Sitzung um 12:04 Uhr um 1,0 Prozent auf 28,42 EUR ab. In der Spitze fiel die Varta-Aktie bis auf 28,03 EUR. Zum Start in den Handelstag hatte das Papier einen Wert von 28,36 EUR. Die Anzahl der bisher gehandelten Varta-Aktien beläuft sich auf 25.809 Stück.

Am 05.04.2022 stieg das Papier auf das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Hoch bei 99,90 EUR. Um das 52-Wochen-Hoch zu erreichen, müsste die Varta-Aktie 71,55 Prozent zulegen. Am 29.12.2022 gab der Anteilsschein bis auf 21,60 EUR nach und fiel somit auf ein 52-Wochen-Tief. Damit befindet sich das 52-Wochen-Tief 31,57 Prozent unter dem aktuellen Kurs der Varta-Aktie.

Experten geben im Durchschnitt ein Kursziel von 27,30 EUR für die Varta-Aktie aus.

Am 13.05.2022 lud Varta zur turnusmäßigen Finanzkonferenz und hat dort das Zahlenwerk zum jüngsten Quartal veröffentlicht, das am 31.03.2022 endete. Der Gewinn je Aktie belief sich auf 0,15 EUR gegenüber 0,60 EUR im Vorjahresquartal. Dabei wurde eine Umsatzabschwächung um 9,30 Prozent auf 185,29 EUR ausgewiesen. Im Vorjahresquartal hatte ein Umsatz von 204,30 EUR in den Büchern gestanden.

Das nächste Bilanzvorlage dürfte am 30.03.2023 erfolgen. Am 28.03.2024 wird Varta schätzungsweise die Ergebnisse für Q4 2023 präsentieren.

Den erwarteten Gewinn je Varta-Aktie für das Jahr 2021 setzen Experten auf 3,03 EUR fest.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Varta-Aktie

Varta-Aktie gibt nach: Varta bekommt neuen Finanzchef

So stuften die Analysten die Varta-Aktie im vergangenen Monat ein

Varta-Aktie fällt dennoch: Neuer Varta-Chef baut auf Hilfe von Sanierungsexperten

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Varta AG Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Varta AG Long Short Hebel wählen: 5x 10x Der Hebel muss zwischen 2 und 20 liegen Name Hebel KO Emittent Keine Daten Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Varta AG

Bildquellen: Mirco Vacca / Shutterstock.com