Varta Aktie News: Varta verzeichnet am Mittag Verluste

|21.12.2022
|Varta Halten
|DZ BANK
|15.12.2022
|Varta Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|09.12.2022
|Varta Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|18.11.2022
|Varta Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.11.2022
|Varta Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|21.10.2022
|Varta Buy
|Warburg Research
|30.09.2022
|Varta Buy
|Warburg Research
|26.09.2022
|Varta Buy
|Warburg Research
|11.08.2022
|Varta Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|01.08.2022
|Varta Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.02.23
|Varta Aktie News: Anleger schicken Varta am Nachmittag ins Plus
|16.02.23
|Varta Aktie News: Varta zeigt sich am Donnerstagmittag fester
|16.02.23
|Varta Aktie News: Varta am Vormittag mit positiven Vorzeichen
|25.01.23
|Varta-Aktie gibt nach: Varta bekommt neuen Finanzchef
|26.01.23
|EQS-PVR: VARTA AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|14.02.23
|EQS-PVR: VARTA AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|16.02.23
|EQS-PVR: VARTA AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|23.01.23
|EQS-PVR: VARTA AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|16.01.23
|EQS-PVR: VARTA AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|18.01.23
|EQS-PVR: VARTA AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
JETZT NEU: Handle Aktien, ETFs und mehr für 0 Euro & ab sofort ohne Mindestordervolumen bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
|16.02.23
