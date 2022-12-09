  • Suche
Varta Aktie News: Varta am Mittag mit positiven Vorzeichen

Varta Aktie News: Varta am Mittag mit positiven Vorzeichen
Die Aktie von Varta gehört am Donnerstagmittag zu den Performance-Besten des Tages. Im XETRA-Handel gewannen die Varta-Papiere zuletzt 1,2 Prozent.
Um 11:59 Uhr stieg die Varta-Aktie. In der XETRA-Sitzung kletterte das Papier um 1,2 Prozent auf 28,51 EUR. Bei 28,58 EUR markierte die Varta-Aktie ihr bisheriges Tageshoch. Zur Startglocke notierte der Anteilsschein bei 28,31 EUR. Die Anzahl der bisher gehandelten Varta-Aktien beläuft sich auf 8.721 Stück.

Am 05.04.2022 markierte das Papier bei 99,90 EUR den höchsten Stand in den vergangenen 52 Wochen. Das 52-Wochen-Hoch könnte die Varta-Aktie mit einem Kursplus von 71,46 Prozent wieder erreichen. Bei einem Wert von 21,60 EUR erreichte der Anteilsschein den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (29.12.2022). Um auf das 52-Wochen-Tief zu fallen, müsste der Kurs der Varta-Aktie 31,99 Prozent sinken.

Beim Kursziel liegen die Analysten-Schätzungen bei durchschnittlich 27,30 EUR.

Die Geschäftsergebnisse zum jüngsten Jahresviertel stellte Varta am 13.05.2022 vor. Das Ergebnis je Aktie für das vergangene Quartal wurde auf 0,15 EUR beziffert, während im Vorjahresquartal 0,60 EUR je Aktie in den Büchern standen. Beim Umsatz kam es zu einer Abschwächung von 9,30 Prozent auf 185,29 EUR. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte Varta 204,30 EUR umgesetzt.

Das nächste Bilanzvorlage dürfte am 30.03.2023 erfolgen. Die Veröffentlichung der Varta-Ergebnisse für Q4 2023 erwarten Experten am 28.03.2024.

Der Gewinn 2021 dürfte sich laut Analystenschätzungen auf 3,03 EUR je Varta-Aktie belaufen.

Redaktion finanzen.net

21.12.2022Varta HaltenDZ BANK
15.12.2022Varta NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
09.12.2022Varta NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
18.11.2022Varta NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
17.11.2022Varta HoldJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
21.10.2022Varta BuyWarburg Research
30.09.2022Varta BuyWarburg Research
26.09.2022Varta BuyWarburg Research
11.08.2022Varta BuyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
01.08.2022Varta BuyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
21.12.2022Varta HaltenDZ BANK
15.12.2022Varta NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
09.12.2022Varta NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
18.11.2022Varta NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
17.11.2022Varta HoldJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
16.11.2022Varta SellWarburg Research
02.11.2022Varta SellWarburg Research
24.10.2022Varta SellHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
11.08.2022Varta SellWarburg Research
01.08.2022Varta SellWarburg Research

