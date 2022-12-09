Varta Aktie News: Varta am Mittag mit positiven Vorzeichen

Neu auf finanzen.net?
|21.12.2022
|Varta Halten
|DZ BANK
|15.12.2022
|Varta Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|09.12.2022
|Varta Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|18.11.2022
|Varta Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.11.2022
|Varta Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|21.10.2022
|Varta Buy
|Warburg Research
|30.09.2022
|Varta Buy
|Warburg Research
|26.09.2022
|Varta Buy
|Warburg Research
|11.08.2022
|Varta Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|01.08.2022
|Varta Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|22.02.23
|Varta Aktie News: Varta am Nachmittag im Minus
|22.02.23
|Varta Aktie News: Varta am Mittwochmittag mit roter Tendenz
|22.02.23
|Varta Aktie News: Varta am Mittwochvormittag leichter
|25.01.23
|Varta-Aktie gibt nach: Varta bekommt neuen Finanzchef
|26.01.23
|EQS-PVR: VARTA AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|14.02.23
|EQS-PVR: VARTA AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|16.02.23
|EQS-PVR: VARTA AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|17.02.23
|EQS-PVR: VARTA AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|23.01.23
|EQS-PVR: VARTA AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|15.02.23
|EQS-PVR: VARTA AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
Nach Fed-Protokoll: DAX in Grün -- Deutsche Telekom übertrifft Erwartungen -- SAP benennt Nachfolger für Aufsichtsratchef - Dividende erhöht -- NVIDIA, Lucid, Munich Re, HeidelbergCement im Fokus
Hohe Zinsausgaben und Abschreibungen auf Wertpapiere: EZB 2022 ohne Gewinn. UNIQA legt beim Gewinn zu - stabile Dividende. Dürr vermeldet Rekorde bei Umsatz und Auftragseingang. Gerresheimer wächst stärker als erwartet. Fielmann streicht Dividende überraschend stark zusammen. Vitesco verdient im vierten Quartal überraschend gut. Knorr-Bremse legt beim Umsatz zu.
|12:58 Uhr
|Cogent Communications Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results and Increases its Regular Quarterly Dividend on its Common Stock
|12:58 Uhr
|Mercedes-Benz-Aktie freundlich: Mercedes will mit selbst entwickeltem Betriebssystem neue Ertragsquellen erschließen
|12:57 Uhr
|Co-Chef Riese führt DZ Bank ab 2024 allein - Fröhlich in Rente
|12:57 Uhr
|AEP REPORTS STRONG 2022 EARNINGS RESULTS
|12:57 Uhr
|Sonata Software signs definitive agreement with Quant Systems Inc., An Enterprise Data Analytics and Cloud Modernization company
|12:55 Uhr
|Vodafone Germany Deepens Partnership with Tech Mahindra & Comviva for a Seamless Customer Experience
|12:55 Uhr
|QUANTA SERVICES REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2022 RESULTS
|12:55 Uhr
|Genuine Parts Company Reports Results For the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022
