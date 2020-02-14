Varta und Wirecard - lieben Sie Schnelligkeit?

Liebe Leser – kleine Rückblende: Exakt 30 Minuten hatten alle unsere Abonnenten jüngst vorbörslich Zeit, um sich gemütlich nicht weniger als 100% !! Kursgewinn innerhalb von 1 Stunde in einem Varta-Short zu sicher. An jenem Mittwoch um 8.33 Uhr gab es eine mail von uns mit Begründung und konkreter Anleitung, short zu gehen. Damals der WKN JM2WHJ. Den Verlauf sehen Sie hier. Unsere Leser nahmen dann die Gewinne im Schein mit, das haben wir bereits mitgeteilt. Wer ab sofort auch wichtige Informationen schneller und mit konkreter Idee haben möchte, ähnlich wie so oft bei Wirecard zuletzt – und wohl bald wieder – , der kann gerne bei uns mitmachen. Wir verzichten gänzlich auf Werbebuchungen oder ähnliches, setzen voll auf diesen eigenen Kanal von uns oder Mund-zu-Mund-Propaganda. Denn wir wollen in unserem Börsenbrief Mitglieder, die sich für Börse wirklich begeistern, sie verstehen wollen und mit uns interagieren, Rendite UND Wissen anpeilen. Keine Hin-und-Weg-Zocker. Und Abonnenten, die schätzen, dass man morgens von 8 bis abends 22 Uhr da ist, wenn etwas am Markt passiert. Kein Dienst nach Vorschrift, sondern Feingold Research als Feuerwehr wenn es brennt.

Unsere mail aus dem Januar-Tag von 8.33h, die 100% brachte als Beispiel, damit Sie sehen, wie wir arbeiten. Niemand anders hatte damals diese wertvolle Info so schnell am Mann und rechtzeitig. Denn um 9 h war es zu spät.

Liebe Abonnenten,

ganz kurzfristig kommt uns eine Abstufung der Commerzbank auf Varta ins Postfach. Nehmen Sie die Short-Position JM2WHJ jetzt auch vor Börseneröffnung. Sie ist das passende Werkzeug.

VAR1 d/G to hold @Coba Chinesische Konkurrenz schläft nicht

Varta (VAR1 GY)

We downgrade Varta from Buy to Hold, reiterating our 135 target price. We believe that Varta would have hoped for a better start to 2020. While fundamentally the business is running from strength to strength, a report of an active shortseller uncovered that Chinese companies have successfully broken into several key accounts such as Samsung, Jabra, Sony and JBL. Given the fact that we conducted extensive product research, so far always finding Varta products and publishing on them, we were surprised and had to evaluate on the current status of Varta’s sole supply proposition. Varta confirmed to us that they only learned about the situation in December. The Chinese second sources seem to have arisen as the market demand was too strong for Varta to satisfy and its earbud clients seem to have been afraid to lose market share with supply from Varta only. Nonetheless, Varta sees severe patent and IP infringements backed by their respective lawyers. Thus, Varta admonished both their clients and retailers against these earbuds. Legal steps are taken against the alleged infringement by Chinese producers EVE and MIC. Management confirmed that they neither lost traction with any of their clients nor lost any client. The strategy of capacity built up will be continued by Varta, momentum and positive margin mix shift are further unfolding. Fundamentally we see no pressure on Varta in the short-term, but whether the new battery suppliers are legitimate or actively infringing Varta’s IP cannot be answered at the moment. Unfortunately that fact alone might stir uncertainty and we rather take a neutral stance until we have more clarity on the situation.