Vectura Wins US GSK Patent Litigation and Awarded $89.7Million in Damages by Trial Jury

Vectura Group plc (LSE:VEC) ("Vectura" or "the Group") confirms that on
3rd May 2019 following a jury trial in the United States District Court
for the District of Delaware, the relevant asserted claim of Vecturas
US patent 8303991 was found valid and infringed by US sales of three of
GlaxoSmithKlines (GSK) Ellipta products. The jury awarded Vectura
$89.7m in damages for the period from August 2016 through December 2018,
based on a calculation of 3% of US sales of these products. Vectura
expects to seek application of the 3% royalty to the sales of the
infringing products through the end of the patent term in mid-2021. The
jury also found that GSKs infringement was willful. The willfulness
finding gives Vectura the right to seek enhanced damages. GSK has the
option to appeal the decision.
James Ward-Lilley, Chief Executive Officer of Vectura, commented:
"Although we regret the need to take a longstanding partner to court,
we are pleased with the jurys verdict which confirms the validity of
our intellectual property and the decision to progress this action with
GSK. We will provide updates on this matter in due course.
Background to litigation:
In July 2016, Vectura filed a patent infringement lawsuit against GSK in
the United States District Court for the District of Delaware claiming
that sales of certain GSK Ellipta products infringed Vectura patents.
Vectura and GSK had entered into an agreement in 2010 under which GSK
had taken a license to formulation technology covered by a Vectura
patent family. These licensed patents expired in July 2016. At this time
GSK had the option to license additional patent families under the
original agreement but declined to do so, resulting in the filing of the
lawsuit by Vectura.
From the outset Vectura has been open to finding a mutually acceptable
solution to avoid prolonging the dispute. Those efforts were not
fruitful and led to the litigation progressing to a jury trial in April
2019.
Expected news flow for 2019
In the meantime, we continue to focus on executing our strategy and to
build on our recently reported strong financial and operational
progress. Further expected news flow for 2019 includes:
-
VR315 (US) repeat clinical study read-out and resubmission
-
VR647 (US) partnering post FDA end of Phase II meeting
-
Updated disclosure on new nebulised niche portfolio assets, including
potential orphan drug designation
-
QVM149 Phase III study completion and submission
Forward-looking statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including
statements about the discovery, development and commercialisation of
products. Various risks may cause Vectura's actual results to differ
materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking
statements, including: adverse results in clinical development
programmes; failure to obtain patent protection for inventions;
commercial limitations imposed by patents owned or controlled by third
parties; dependence upon strategic alliance partners to develop and
commercialise products and services; difficulties or delays in obtaining
regulatory approvals to market products and services resulting from
development efforts; the requirement for substantial funding to conduct
research and development and to expand commercialisation activities; and
product initiatives by competitors. As a result of these factors,
prospective investors are cautioned not to rely on any forward-looking
statements. We disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise
any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information,
future events or otherwise.
About Vectura
Vectura is an industry-leading inhaled product formulation, device
design and development business offering a uniquely integrated inhaled
drug delivery platform. We develop inhalation products to help patients
suffering from airways diseases.
Vectura has ten key inhaled and eleven non-inhaled products marketed by
partners with global royalty streams, and a diverse partnered portfolio
of drugs in clinical development. Our partners include Hikma, Novartis,
Sandoz, Mundipharma, Kyorin, Baxter, GSK, UCB, Bayer, Chiesi, Almirall,
Dynavax and Tianjin KingYork.
Vectura's strategy is to fully leverage its differentiated technology
and skills, maximising value by enhancing the delivery and performance
of inhaled products, and through the development of high-quality generic
alternatives to branded therapies.
For further information, please visit Vectura's website at www.vectura.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190504005009/en/