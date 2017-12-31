23.04.2018 13:03
Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) today announced details for the 2018 Veeva Commercial & Medical Summit. The 10th annual event will be held on May 14-16, 2018 in Philadelphia and feature the worlds most innovative pharmaceuticals and emerging biotechs, including Amgen, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Development & Commercialization, Inc. (Otsuka), Pfizer, Sanofi Genzyme, and Spark Therapeutics.

The Veeva Commercial & Medical Summit is expected to draw 1,600 professionals and industry experts and highlight life sciences companies continued evolution toward greater agility and intelligence-driven customer engagement.

There will be more than 70 sessions covering the latest digital trends and best practices on delivering a seamless customer experience and managing commercial content across all channels. More than 50 experts from leading life sciences companies are scheduled to speak, including Alkermes, Allergan, Aralez Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca, Bayer, BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company), Bristol-Myers Squibb, Eli Lilly and Company, Hollister Incorporated, Indivior, Insmed, Lundbeck, Merck Animal Health, Novo Nordisk, Roche Diagnostics, Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc., and Zimmer Biomet.

Veeva founder and CEO, Peter Gassner, will open the event with a keynote address on Tuesday, May 15. He will share Veevas vision to help organizations drive orchestrated, tailored engagement with their customers, and the role next-generation cloud technology will play in shaping the future of the life sciences industry.

Veeva co-founder and president, Matt Wallach, will host a fireside chat with Dr. William H. Carson, president and CEO of Otsuka, and Jeffrey D. Marrazzo, CEO of Spark Therapeutics, to discuss the impact of breakthrough innovations on commercial models in life sciences, including the opportunity to better engage with payers, providers, and patients.

Paul Shawah, senior vice president of commercial cloud strategy at Veeva, and Arno Sosna, general manager of Veeva CRM, will discuss streamlining content across the digital supply chain and latest innovations in Veeva CRM Suite, including the intuitive Sunrise User Interface (UI) and augmented reality capabilities to enhance customer engagement.

The 2018 Veeva Commercial & Medical Summit is sponsored by 28 leading services, technology, and agency partners. Platinum sponsors include Aktana, Cognizant, Mavens, PWC, and ZS Associates. Gold sponsors include Accenture, Advanced Health Media (AHM), BioPharma Graphic Services, a subsidiary of FGS, Capgemini, C3i Solutions, Eagle Productivity Solutions, Framework Solutions, HealthSTAR Strategic Engagements (HSE), Knipper, LPW Training, Physicians World, Qlik, SCIO Health Analytics, Trustrack, Xpediant Solutions, and Zephyr Health. Silver sponsors include Creative Capsule, HealthVerity, iDetailing Creatives, Intouch Solutions, Klick Health, MRM//McCann, and Pixacore.

Registration for the event is complimentary for Veeva customers and invited guests. Learn more, register, and view the full agenda at veeva.com/Summit.

Additional Information

Connect with Veeva on LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/veeva-systems
Follow @veevasystems on Twitter: twitter.com/veevasystems
Like Veeva on Facebook: facebook.com/veevasystems

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc. is a leader in cloud-based software for the global life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva has more than 600 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. Veeva is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, with offices in Europe, Asia, and Latin America. For more information, visit veeva.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, including the market demand for and acceptance of Veevas products and services, the results from use of Veevas products and services, and general business conditions, particularly in the life sciences industry. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon Veevas historical performance and its current plans, estimates, and expectations, and are not a representation that such plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent Veevas expectations as of the date of this press announcement. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change, and Veeva disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements in the future. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect Veevas financial results are included under the captions, "Risk Factors and "Managements Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations, in the companys filing on Form 10-K for the period ended January 31, 2018. This is available on the companys website at veeva.com under the Investors section and on the SECs website at sec.gov. Further information on potential risks that could affect actual results will be included in other filings Veeva makes with the SEC from time to time.

