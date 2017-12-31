Veeva
Systems (NYSE:VEEV) today announced details for the 2018
Veeva Commercial & Medical Summit. The 10th annual
event will be held on May 14-16, 2018 in Philadelphia and feature the
worlds most innovative pharmaceuticals and emerging biotechs, including
Amgen, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Development & Commercialization, Inc.
(Otsuka), Pfizer, Sanofi Genzyme, and Spark Therapeutics.
The Veeva Commercial & Medical Summit is expected to draw 1,600
professionals and industry experts and highlight life sciences
companies continued evolution toward greater agility and
intelligence-driven customer engagement.
There will be more than 70 sessions covering the latest digital trends
and best practices on delivering a seamless customer experience and
managing commercial content across all channels. More than 50 experts
from leading life sciences companies are scheduled to speak, including
Alkermes, Allergan, Aralez Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca, Bayer, BD
(Becton, Dickinson and Company), Bristol-Myers Squibb, Eli Lilly and
Company, Hollister Incorporated, Indivior, Insmed, Lundbeck, Merck
Animal Health, Novo Nordisk, Roche Diagnostics, Sunovion Pharmaceuticals
Inc., and Zimmer Biomet.
Veeva founder and CEO, Peter Gassner, will open the event with a keynote
address on Tuesday, May 15. He will share Veevas vision to help
organizations drive orchestrated, tailored engagement with their
customers, and the role next-generation cloud technology will play in
shaping the future of the life sciences industry.
Veeva co-founder and president, Matt Wallach, will host a fireside chat
with Dr. William H. Carson, president and CEO of Otsuka, and Jeffrey D.
Marrazzo, CEO of Spark Therapeutics, to discuss the impact of
breakthrough innovations on commercial models in life sciences,
including the opportunity to better engage with payers, providers, and
patients.
Paul Shawah, senior vice president of commercial cloud strategy at
Veeva, and Arno Sosna, general manager of Veeva CRM, will discuss
streamlining content across the digital supply chain and latest
innovations in Veeva
CRM Suite, including the intuitive Sunrise
User Interface (UI) and augmented
reality capabilities to enhance customer engagement.
The 2018 Veeva Commercial & Medical Summit is sponsored by 28 leading
services, technology, and agency partners. Platinum sponsors include
Aktana, Cognizant, Mavens, PWC, and ZS Associates. Gold sponsors include
Accenture, Advanced Health Media (AHM), BioPharma Graphic Services, a
subsidiary of FGS, Capgemini, C3i Solutions, Eagle Productivity
Solutions, Framework Solutions, HealthSTAR Strategic Engagements (HSE),
Knipper, LPW Training, Physicians World, Qlik, SCIO Health Analytics,
Trustrack, Xpediant Solutions, and Zephyr Health. Silver sponsors
include Creative Capsule, HealthVerity, iDetailing Creatives, Intouch
Solutions, Klick Health, MRM//McCann, and Pixacore.
Registration for the event is complimentary for Veeva customers and
invited guests. Learn more, register, and view the full agenda at veeva.com/Summit.
About Veeva Systems
Veeva Systems Inc. is a leader in cloud-based software for the global
life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and
customer success, Veeva has more than 600 customers, ranging from the
world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. Veeva is
headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, with offices in Europe,
Asia, and Latin America. For more information, visit veeva.com.
